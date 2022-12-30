ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC

Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
DURHAM, NC
WBTV

NC State announcer suspended after ‘illegal aliens’ remark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A radio play-by-play announcer for No. 25 North Carolina State was suspended indefinitely Friday after making a reference to “illegal aliens” while announcing the score of a bowl game in El Paso, Texas, during the Wolfpack’s game against Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Finally Gets a Hall of Fame to Honor Its Greats of the Past

Six decades after the first Cup race, NASCAR opened the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte in May of 2010. While Charlotte seemed an obvious choice for the Hall of Fame—most NASCAR teams are based in that region—Daytona Beach and Atlanta had been finalists, and Richmond, Kansas City, Detroit, and a site in Alabama had shown interest.
CHARLOTTE, NC
secretcharlotte.co

14 Lovely Outdoor Patios In Charlotte Serving Up Delicious Boozy Brunch

Most of these spots are serving up elevated Southern classics!. Who doesn’t enjoy a patio brunch? We do, especially when it comes with some of the delicious plates of food some of Charlotte’s best eateries have to offer. From locally sourced to Cajun-inspired to Carolina traditional, these are 16 of the best brunch spots offering outdoor and patio seating here in Charlotte! While not ALL restaurants on this list offer bottomless brunch, we tried to keep the list as affordable as we could. We hope you enjoy!
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Phillips Place | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina

Phillips Place is very close to SouthPark and has several interesting stores, which is why it is one of the malls in Charlotte that we recommend that you also visit. It focuses on premium and luxury brands including Coplon's and Taylor Richards & Conger multi-brand stores. In these stores they sell a large selection of garments from various exclusive fashion brands. But there's more to see including major fashion brands like Brooks Brothers, J. McLaughlin and Allen Edmonds shoe store. There are also movie theaters and very good restaurants including Southern Pecan specializing in southern food or The Palm offering steaks and seafood.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

3 dead, 2 hurt in industrial accident just outside uptown Charlotte

A Ranlo police officer has been charged with first-degree murder following a domestic dispute in Gaston County on Sunday morning. 3 dead after scaffolding collapse at E. Morehead St. construction site, officials say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Two others suffered minor injuries and were taken to Atrium CMC Main for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Novant and Atrium 2023 Babies

WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Our friend and colleague, Jason Myers, is seen here with members of his family. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT. Carowinds announced that Aeronautical Landing, opening in spring 2023, will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
southparkmagazine.com

14 casual and healthy places to eat

After all the extra holiday helpings of this and that, it’s time to refocus on what’s good to eat — and what’s good for you. Save our list for the next time you’re wondering where to get takeout or grab a flavorful, protein-packed bowl or smoothie. Some spots are grab-and-go, others are dine-in restaurants. Either way, satisfying and healthy options abound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Latest after three killed in Charlotte construction accident

3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials. Updated: 6 hours ago. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bella Rose

Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte

When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte area parents welcome newborns on 2023 New Year’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and some new additions to the family on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC

