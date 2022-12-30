Read full article on original website
Pair of career performances earns Williams C-USA Player of the Week acclaim
DALLAS, Texas – Following a pair of 31-point performances in a pair of home dubs for the Charlotte men’s basketball team, junior guard Brice Williams has been named the Conference USA Player of the Week the league announced Monday. In CLT’s victories over Middle Tennessee and Louisiana Tech,...
Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC
Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
NC State announcer suspended after ‘illegal aliens’ remark
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A radio play-by-play announcer for No. 25 North Carolina State was suspended indefinitely Friday after making a reference to “illegal aliens” while announcing the score of a bowl game in El Paso, Texas, during the Wolfpack’s game against Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
NASCAR Finally Gets a Hall of Fame to Honor Its Greats of the Past
Six decades after the first Cup race, NASCAR opened the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte in May of 2010. While Charlotte seemed an obvious choice for the Hall of Fame—most NASCAR teams are based in that region—Daytona Beach and Atlanta had been finalists, and Richmond, Kansas City, Detroit, and a site in Alabama had shown interest.
14 Lovely Outdoor Patios In Charlotte Serving Up Delicious Boozy Brunch
Most of these spots are serving up elevated Southern classics!. Who doesn’t enjoy a patio brunch? We do, especially when it comes with some of the delicious plates of food some of Charlotte’s best eateries have to offer. From locally sourced to Cajun-inspired to Carolina traditional, these are 16 of the best brunch spots offering outdoor and patio seating here in Charlotte! While not ALL restaurants on this list offer bottomless brunch, we tried to keep the list as affordable as we could. We hope you enjoy!
1st $200K prize in new NC lottery game claimed by woman from Triad
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
Power restored for over 3,000 after outage in south Charlotte, Duke Energy says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 3,000 Duke Energy customers now have power again following an outage in south Charlotte Saturday afternoon, the company's outage map reported. The outage was first reported just before noon Saturday with about 3,277 being impacted, officials said. Power was restored in the area as of 1:45 p.m., according to Duke Energy.
Phillips Place | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Phillips Place is very close to SouthPark and has several interesting stores, which is why it is one of the malls in Charlotte that we recommend that you also visit. It focuses on premium and luxury brands including Coplon's and Taylor Richards & Conger multi-brand stores. In these stores they sell a large selection of garments from various exclusive fashion brands. But there's more to see including major fashion brands like Brooks Brothers, J. McLaughlin and Allen Edmonds shoe store. There are also movie theaters and very good restaurants including Southern Pecan specializing in southern food or The Palm offering steaks and seafood.
Mega Millions players flock to Charlotte store known for selling winning tickets
CHARLOTTE — No one matched all six numbers in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, making the first drawing of 2023 the fourth-largest in the promotion’s history. Locally, Perry’s Market in east Charlotte is known for selling the winning ticket. It’s why people say it’s the only place they’re willing to play.
This Is Charlotte's Top Google Search For 2022
Google shared the top trending searches for Charlotte over the past year, and some of the results may be surprising.
3 dead after scaffolding collapse at E. Morehead St. construction site, officials say. Two others suffered minor injuries and were taken to Atrium CMC Main for treatment.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hello 2023, and hello new babies!. Novant Health and Atrium Health welcome their first babies born in the new year on Sunday throughout different greater Charlotte region locations. The first baby born arrived at Novant in New Hanover Regional Medical Center at 12:02 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and their newborns on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m. Over […]
Novant and Atrium 2023 Babies
Carowinds announced that Aeronautical Landing, opening in spring 2023, will be a new themed area.
NASCAR star Bubba Wallace marries longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter on New Year's Eve
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter tied the knot in Uptown Charlotte on New Year's Eve. The couple, who got engaged in 2021, exchanged vows in front of 250 guests at the J.W. Marriott in Uptown, according to People. Wallace and Carter got engaged after dating for five years.
14 casual and healthy places to eat
After all the extra holiday helpings of this and that, it’s time to refocus on what’s good to eat — and what’s good for you. Save our list for the next time you’re wondering where to get takeout or grab a flavorful, protein-packed bowl or smoothie. Some spots are grab-and-go, others are dine-in restaurants. Either way, satisfying and healthy options abound.
Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night.
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte
When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and some new additions to the family on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m.
