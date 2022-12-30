Read full article on original website
Deepti Kapoor's 'Age of Vice,' Rachel Hawkins' 'The Villa': 5 new must-read books this week
In search of something good to read? USA TODAY's Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books are on sale Tuesday. For more must-read book recommendations, check out the 20 books we can't wait to read this winter, including Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," Salman Rushdie's "Victory City" and Colleen Hoover's latest; our favorite books of 2022 that received perfect 4-star reviews; and the juiciest celebrity memoirs released last year from Matthew Perry, Tom Felton, William Shatner, Jennette McCurdy and more.
Bookworm: Can you suspend belief" 'Light is for you
The role is yours, but there’s no rehearsal. There was no audition for it, either; no nervous emoting in front of a panel, no solo by a piano, no fancy steps on a stage. The role is yours, but you didn’t find in a newspaper or magazine. You didn’t even know there was going to be a performance. As in the new book, “We Are The Light” by Matthew Quick, it’s a role you never really wanted.
9 celebrity homes you can actually go inside and visit in real life
You can visit Paul McCartney's and John Lennon's childhood homes in Liverpool, where the Beatles were born.
