9&10’s Most Popular Stories of 2022

It was a memorable year, all right. Nationally, Russia’s war with Ukraine dominated the headlines, and COVID-19 and other health stories (RSV and flu) were in the news constantly. But here in Northern Michigan, we had our own big things going on, including the rare tornado that hit Gaylord and the large black cat that captured our imaginations.

Here’s a look back at the stories that meant the most to you in 2022:

1. The Gaylord Tornado

A tornado touched down in May and wreaked havoc in Gaylord. Homes were destroyed, people were injured and killed and a community was changed forever. Read the original story here, or check out our photo gallery.

2. Large Black Cat on the Loose

In August, DNR officials investigated a cat that a local photographer caught on camera. The cat looked as large as a bobcat, but officials ultimately said it was just a large house cat. What do you think? Read the original story here and the DNR follow-up here.

POLL: What do you think was the top story of the year?

3. Puppy Thrown Off Bridge, But Finds Her Forever Home

A cute puppy was thrown off a bridge by two people in November, but the story has a happy ending: The people were captured, and the puppy – now named Clove – was adopted by the police officer who rescued her. Read more

4. 700,000 Michigan Households to Receive Additional Food Assistance Benefits in February

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that all Michigan families who were eligible for food assistance benefits would receive an additional monthly payment in February. Read more

5. Truckers to Rally in Sault Ste. Marie in Support of Canadian Convoy

A rally in January in Sault Ste. Marie was made up of truck drivers and others who were upset over Canada’s vaccine mandate. Read more

6. Navy Combat Ship Sails Through Sault Ste. Marie

People in Sault Ste. Marie were stunned to see the USS Minneapolis Saint Paul Navy Combat Ship make its way up the St. Marys River and through the Soo Locks in May. Read more

7. White Piebald Deer Spotted In Northern Michigan

In late November, eagle-eyed Michiganders spotted piebald deer roaming around the area, and we collected an impressive amount of photos of the rare animal. Read more

8. Michigan State Police Ask Public for Help Finding Two People

Michigan State Police asked for the public’s help finding two suspicious people, and you were eager to lend a hand. Read more

9. Michigan Attorney General Responds To Investigation Into Northern Michigan Priest

Michigan’s Attorney General’s office started investigating Father Bryan Medlin in late 2021. This comes after the Diocese of Gaylord told them that Medlin had allegedly sent inappropriate messages to high school students. Read more

10. A Look at the 2022 Firearm Deer Hunting Season

Mancelona once again hosted their annual buck pole, and they say it was a “stellar year.” An overwhelming number of hunters came out this year, making the buck pole in Mancelona one to remember. Was it a great year for you? Read more

Honorable mention: The story about the Mount Pleasant mom arrested for catfishing her own daughter also was one of the biggest stories of the year.