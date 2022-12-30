Read full article on original website
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do List: Farmers’ markets, ‘A Little Night Music’ and more
The comedian performs Jan. 5-7 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $35 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6; and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. Shell Club guest lecture...
Marconews.com
Now You Know: Marco Police Foundation to host 'Pickleball Slammer'
The Marco Island Police Foundation will host its inaugural Pickleball tournament at the YMCA of South Collier (Marco Island) on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22. Dubbed the Pickleball Slammer, up to 200 participants are expected to show their skills in the categories of men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles through round robin matches leading to single elimination.
WINKNEWS.com
People welcome 2023, by flocking to Fort Myers Beach
People are out at Fort Myers Beach celebrating the start of 2023, despite the persistent damage from Hurricane Ian. Debris remaining in the Gulf is just one of the various remaining hazards at the beach. This is why the health department recommends people stay out of the water. Notwithstanding this,...
'We needed this': downtown Fort Myers hopeful after New Year's celebration
Thousands gathered downtown Fort Myers to bring in 2023. Businesses said they are hopeful as they continue to recover from Hurricane Ian.
luxury-houses.net
This is $5 Million Beautiful Lakefront Home in Bonita Springs, Florida Designed by Harwick/Collins and DuPont
26079 Fawnwood Court Home in Bonita Springs, Florida for Sale. 26079 Fawnwood Court, Bonita Springs, Florida, is a beautiful lakefront home built on a prominent corner lot in desirable Spring Ridge. With warm and inviting décor and a separate waterfall flowing into a tropical lagoon pool, it is a timeless design. This Home in Bonita Springs offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 6,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26079 Fawnwood Court, please contact Constance L Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3543) & H. Max Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3541) at Royal Shell Real Estate, Inc. for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Downtown Fort Myers prepares to celebrate the new year
Downtown Fort Myers is getting ready to kiss 2022 goodbye, it’s been a tough year for Southwest Florida, but that is not stopping people from trying to have a good time Saturday night. The Downtown Fort Myers New Year’s Eve celebration began late afternoon on Saturday. People are...
travelmag.com
5 of the Best Fort Myers Kayak Tours
Get out onto the water in a kayak from Fort Myers to experience the region’s abundant wildlife on these top tours. Fort Myers is surrounded by stunning, watery wildernesses including swamps, creeks, the broader Caloosahatchee River’s estuary, which feeds into the Gulf of Mexico, and offshore islands offering a network of sheltered waterways. Each of these spaces offers a unique way to experience Florida’s wild southwest, and these five kayak excursions departing from Fort Myers, plus some of its neighboring cities, are an unbeatable way to get up close and personal with the great outdoors.
New Naples farmers market benefits St. Matthew’s House every Monday
NAPLES, Fla. — There’s a new farmers market open every Monday in Naples, and if you shop there, you’re supporting people in need. It’s organized by 41markets.com, and it benefits St. Matthew’s House. The hours are 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. every Monday in season....
fox13news.com
Harriet, M15 - the famous eagles of southwest Florida - are expecting 2 eaglets following Hurricane Ian
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hatch watch is underway for a well-known eagle named Harriet. "We should see a pip or a crack in the egg here in the next 24 hours," said Ginnie Pritchett McSpadden, the co-founder of the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam with Dick Pritchett Real Estate, which has been providing the live look from North Ft. Myers since 2012.
Fort Myers home burns into flames on New Year’s Day
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A single-family home in Fort Myers caught on fire early Sunday. Seven different units responded to the fire on 4001 E River Dr. Smoke and flames were visible. Crews quickly pulled hose lines to initiate a fire attack and perform a primary search of the...
classiccountry1045.com
Boats Damaged By Hurricane Ian Up For Auction
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of boats damaged by hurricane Ian are accumulating in a salvage yard in Charlotte County. These boats are now up for auction. People lined up Friday along Burnt Store Road to see what they might find. The boats will be displayed online and along...
Two women dead after slamming into tree in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two women are dead after slamming into a tree Sunday night on US-41 in Collier County. The driver of the Ford Mustang, a 20-year-old woman from Naples, was driving west on US-41, approaching Tobago Boulevard around 11:59 p.m. She traveled off the road, entered a...
businessobserverfl.com
End of year brought a slew of commercial real estate deals
Just because the Business Observer’s news team got a few days off for the holidays doesn’t mean it wasn’t tracking commercial real estate deals announced at year’s end. Here, broken down by region, but in no particular order, are some of those deals. Naples/Fort Myers. Done...
WINKNEWS.com
Returning to Fort Myers Beach ahead of New Years Eve
The sun is out, bringing the warmth back to Southwest Florida beaches just in time for a vintage new years celebration. But how will the seemingly ever-present display of damage left behind by Hurricane Ian impact people and the festivities?. Everyone on Fort Myers Beach is excited, with some going...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $26.9 Million, This Boaters Paradise is One of the Finest Properties in Naples Florida with Quick Access to The Gulf of Mexico
3595 Gin Lane, Naples, Florida is a gated property situated on nearly an acre overlooking Hidden Bay with quick access to the Gulf of Mexico, beautifully renovated and reimagined in 2018 with amenities as a private elevator, cherry wood library, double island in kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3595 Gin Lane, please contact Frank Sajtar (Phone: 239-776-8382) at William Raveis Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Father and daughter save stranger’s life New Year’s morning in Collier County
A father and daughter saved a stranger’s life on Sunday at the intersection of Golden Gate Parkway and State Road 951. It might be a blessing it might be pure luck, but Lacey Flynn said what happened on the morning of the new year, was divine intervention. She said...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami-Dade physicians lend helping hand to colleagues in Lee County
At the direction of their leadership, the membership of the Dade County Medical Association (DCMA), recently held a fundraiser to benefit physicians from Lee County who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian’s devastation. As a result of their efforts, over $13,500 was raised to help physicians in the impacted...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Former downtown Naples golf course used to pull double duty
Believe it or not, downtown Naples used to have a golf course—and airplanes occasionally landed on it. The nine-hole course ran south of Fifth Avenue South and east of Third Street. And because there weren’t many flat, dry spaces in swampy Naples, it also served as a landing strip. Pictured here in a photo from May 4, 1919, are two World War I-era Curtiss JN “Jenny” planes with ground crew and spectators assembled.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee Health welcomes first baby born in 2023
One Southwest Florida family rang in the new year with a new baby. Baby Davian was the first child born in Lee County in 2023. WINK News spoke with the family after they welcomed their newest member. Mom Nissy Ross was too tired to talk much, but dad Devhon Ross said he could not be happier to ring in the new year in the best way he could imagine.
Marconews.com
'Watts for Dinner': The best dishes of 2022
It was a standout year of dining in and around Marco Island. It was hard to narrow my picks from the restaurants we dined at in 2022. But here goes …. In February, we visited Tony’s N.Y. Pizza (aka Tony’s Pizzeria) for the first time ever. With the...
