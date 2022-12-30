ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodland, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Marconews.com

Now You Know: Marco Police Foundation to host 'Pickleball Slammer'

The Marco Island Police Foundation will host its inaugural Pickleball tournament at the YMCA of South Collier (Marco Island) on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22. Dubbed the Pickleball Slammer, up to 200 participants are expected to show their skills in the categories of men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles through round robin matches leading to single elimination.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

People welcome 2023, by flocking to Fort Myers Beach

People are out at Fort Myers Beach celebrating the start of 2023, despite the persistent damage from Hurricane Ian. Debris remaining in the Gulf is just one of the various remaining hazards at the beach. This is why the health department recommends people stay out of the water. Notwithstanding this,...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

This is $5 Million Beautiful Lakefront Home in Bonita Springs, Florida Designed by Harwick/Collins and DuPont

26079 Fawnwood Court Home in Bonita Springs, Florida for Sale. 26079 Fawnwood Court, Bonita Springs, Florida, is a beautiful lakefront home built on a prominent corner lot in desirable Spring Ridge. With warm and inviting décor and a separate waterfall flowing into a tropical lagoon pool, it is a timeless design. This Home in Bonita Springs offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 6,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26079 Fawnwood Court, please contact Constance L Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3543) & H. Max Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3541) at Royal Shell Real Estate, Inc. for full support and perfect service.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown Fort Myers prepares to celebrate the new year

Downtown Fort Myers is getting ready to kiss 2022 goodbye, it’s been a tough year for Southwest Florida, but that is not stopping people from trying to have a good time Saturday night. The Downtown Fort Myers New Year’s Eve celebration began late afternoon on Saturday. People are...
FORT MYERS, FL
travelmag.com

5 of the Best Fort Myers Kayak Tours

Get out onto the water in a kayak from Fort Myers to experience the region’s abundant wildlife on these top tours. Fort Myers is surrounded by stunning, watery wildernesses including swamps, creeks, the broader Caloosahatchee River’s estuary, which feeds into the Gulf of Mexico, and offshore islands offering a network of sheltered waterways. Each of these spaces offers a unique way to experience Florida’s wild southwest, and these five kayak excursions departing from Fort Myers, plus some of its neighboring cities, are an unbeatable way to get up close and personal with the great outdoors.
FORT MYERS, FL
fox13news.com

Harriet, M15 - the famous eagles of southwest Florida - are expecting 2 eaglets following Hurricane Ian

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hatch watch is underway for a well-known eagle named Harriet. "We should see a pip or a crack in the egg here in the next 24 hours," said Ginnie Pritchett McSpadden, the co-founder of the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam with Dick Pritchett Real Estate, which has been providing the live look from North Ft. Myers since 2012.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Boats Damaged By Hurricane Ian Up For Auction

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of boats damaged by hurricane Ian are accumulating in a salvage yard in Charlotte County. These boats are now up for auction. People lined up Friday along Burnt Store Road to see what they might find. The boats will be displayed online and along...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

End of year brought a slew of commercial real estate deals

Just because the Business Observer’s news team got a few days off for the holidays doesn’t mean it wasn’t tracking commercial real estate deals announced at year’s end. Here, broken down by region, but in no particular order, are some of those deals. Naples/Fort Myers. Done...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Returning to Fort Myers Beach ahead of New Years Eve

The sun is out, bringing the warmth back to Southwest Florida beaches just in time for a vintage new years celebration. But how will the seemingly ever-present display of damage left behind by Hurricane Ian impact people and the festivities?. Everyone on Fort Myers Beach is excited, with some going...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $26.9 Million, This Boaters Paradise is One of the Finest Properties in Naples Florida with Quick Access to The Gulf of Mexico

3595 Gin Lane, Naples, Florida is a gated property situated on nearly an acre overlooking Hidden Bay with quick access to the Gulf of Mexico, beautifully renovated and reimagined in 2018 with amenities as a private elevator, cherry wood library, double island in kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3595 Gin Lane, please contact Frank Sajtar (Phone: 239-776-8382) at William Raveis Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Miami-Dade physicians lend helping hand to colleagues in Lee County

At the direction of their leadership, the membership of the Dade County Medical Association (DCMA), recently held a fundraiser to benefit physicians from Lee County who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian’s devastation. As a result of their efforts, over $13,500 was raised to help physicians in the impacted...
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Former downtown Naples golf course used to pull double duty

Believe it or not, downtown Naples used to have a golf course—and airplanes occasionally landed on it. The nine-hole course ran south of Fifth Avenue South and east of Third Street. And because there weren’t many flat, dry spaces in swampy Naples, it also served as a landing strip. Pictured here in a photo from May 4, 1919, are two World War I-era Curtiss JN “Jenny” planes with ground crew and spectators assembled.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee Health welcomes first baby born in 2023

One Southwest Florida family rang in the new year with a new baby. Baby Davian was the first child born in Lee County in 2023. WINK News spoke with the family after they welcomed their newest member. Mom Nissy Ross was too tired to talk much, but dad Devhon Ross said he could not be happier to ring in the new year in the best way he could imagine.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

'Watts for Dinner': The best dishes of 2022

It was a standout year of dining in and around Marco Island. It was hard to narrow my picks from the restaurants we dined at in 2022. But here goes …. In February, we visited Tony’s N.Y. Pizza (aka Tony’s Pizzeria) for the first time ever. With the...
MARCO ISLAND, FL

