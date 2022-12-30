Read full article on original website
20 Landmark Albums Turning 50 in 2023
Little did artists know then, but the year 1973 would give birth to some of modern day’s most influential works. It was a year that saw unprecedented amounts of experimental prog-rock releases, impressive debuts, unforgettable follow-ups, and overall landmark albums. Now, those albums are celebrating their golden anniversary. Here...
‘Jeopardy!’ blasted for ‘blasphemous’ exclusion of rock band in key category
Oh, “Jeopardy!” is in treble again. Music fans are wailing after the quiz show’s writers failed to mention a popular rock group on Thursday’s episode. Host Ken Jennings revealed the categories during the first round of gameplay — one of which was “Classic Flute Rock.” None of the questions pertained to the British band Jethro Tull, where frontman Ian Anderson is known for his flute prowess. The snub left “Jeopardy!” viewers with lots of questions. “No Jethro Tull in the Flute Rock category?? Are you crazy or just ill informed??” one user harped at the show on Twitter. “Seems blasphemous to have a ‘flute...
Wargasm's video for their Slipknot-inspired single Super Fiend captures the beautiful chaos of the best rock gigs
Fast-rising Brits Wargasm share the video for Super Fiend, documenting the excitement of their all-action live shows
Robert Plant Felt ‘Sorry’ for Led Zeppelin’s Underage Groupies While Jimmy Page Dated One
Guitarist Jimmy Page reportedly dated a Led Zeppelin groupie who was underage while singer Robert Plant felt 'sorry' for the band's young groupies.
Led Zeppelin: John Bonham Was Mesmerized by 1 Rock and Roll Song, and It’s not Hard to Hear Similarities in His Drumming
Led Zeppelin's John Bonham was mesmerized by one early rock ‘n’ roll tune, and his drumming incorporated parts of the song.
Lars Ulrich, Dave Mustaine + Rock Community Mourn Death of ‘Metal Legend’ Bob Nalbandian
The rock world is mourning the death of journalist, documentarian and metalhead Bob Nalbandian. Blabbermouth reported that Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Redding, California. Nalbandian was known and loved for many things, but more than anything else, he was...
George Harrison Said the 1970s Destroyed Most of the Innovative People of the 1960s
George Harrison said the 1970s destroyed most of the innovative people of the 1960s. The decade also destroyed artists.
Bob Dylan Wrote a Song With Gene Simmons After Saying KISS Fans Were Going to Hell
Bob Dylan made a comment about KISS fans. Years later, he seemed to have changed his opinion when he wrote a song with Gene Simmons.
Paul McCartney Jokingly Apologized When The Beatles Stopped a Star From Hitting No. 1
Paul McCartney discussed his feelings on one of The Beatles' albums that lasted hundreds of weeks on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom.
The Beatles Song That Was Originally Written for a Different Artist
Paul McCartney often lent his songwriting talents to other artists, but one of his songs came back to The Beatles after it was never used
How John Bonham Revolutionized Drumming with a Bike Chain
Led Zeppelin's John Bonham changed everything about drumming with a small bicycle chain.
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
See Newly-Surfaced Footage From One of Layne Staley’s Final Performances
Following the release of Alice in Chains' third self-titled album, Layne Staley mostly stayed out of the public eye, with the exception of a few shows. Footage of the band's concert in Detroit, Mich. on June 28,1996 has recently surfaced on YouTube, which was one of the singer's final performances ever.
Rolling Stones Guitarist Ronnie Wood Had the Same Side Job as Muddy Waters
Ronnie Wood’s first manager put him to work doing the same side job as famed blues musician Muddy Waters
Tony Iommi Says Tony Martin-Era Black Sabbath Albums Will Be Reissued in 2023
There's a lot of new rock and metal music to look forward to that'll come out in 2023, but we'll also be getting some special reissues as well, especially from Black Sabbath. Tony Iommi has confirmed that the band's albums featuring Tony Martin will be re-released sometime in the next year.
Paul McCartney Needed Help From Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour on a Disaster of a Macca Album
Paul McCartney leaned on David Gilmour on the only hit song a from what might be the biggest disaster of Macca’s solo career.
Behind the Apology and Meaning of the Band Name: Drive-By Truckers
Drive-By Truckers have a complicated relationship with their band name. Perhaps that is to be expected from a southern rock band that often decries parts of the complicated history of the south. Truly, Drive-By Truckers are multi-faceted. Let’s dive into the history of the band and the meaning and more...
A slapdash slasher bulldozed by critics makes an unlikely play for cult favorite status
Wes Craven’s Scream completely revolutionized the slasher genre when it landed with a bang in 1996, to the extent that any movie indebted to the glory days of the 1980s felt incredibly dated by comparison. 2001’s Valentine didn’t care, but the misguided throwback to the straightforward knife-happy terrors of old suffered as a result.
John Lennon’s Mindset Just Before His Death Led Ringo Starr to Give Him the Ultimate Compliment
Ringo Starr visited John Lennon just before his 1980 murder, and the drummer could help but compliment his friend’s mentality.
