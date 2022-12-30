ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

20 Landmark Albums Turning 50 in 2023

Little did artists know then, but the year 1973 would give birth to some of modern day’s most influential works. It was a year that saw unprecedented amounts of experimental prog-rock releases, impressive debuts, unforgettable follow-ups, and overall landmark albums. Now, those albums are celebrating their golden anniversary. Here...
New York Post

‘Jeopardy!’ blasted for ‘blasphemous’ exclusion of rock band in key category

Oh, “Jeopardy!” is in treble again. Music fans are wailing after the quiz show’s writers failed to mention a popular rock group on Thursday’s episode. Host Ken Jennings revealed the categories during the first round of gameplay — one of which was “Classic Flute Rock.” None of the questions pertained to the British band Jethro Tull, where frontman Ian Anderson is known for his flute prowess. The snub left “Jeopardy!” viewers with lots of questions. “No Jethro Tull in the Flute Rock category?? Are you crazy or just ill informed??” one user harped at the show on Twitter. “Seems blasphemous to have a ‘flute...
wegotthiscovered.com

A slapdash slasher bulldozed by critics makes an unlikely play for cult favorite status

Wes Craven’s Scream completely revolutionized the slasher genre when it landed with a bang in 1996, to the extent that any movie indebted to the glory days of the 1980s felt incredibly dated by comparison. 2001’s Valentine didn’t care, but the misguided throwback to the straightforward knife-happy terrors of old suffered as a result.

Comments / 0

Community Policy