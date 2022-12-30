Oh, “Jeopardy!” is in treble again. Music fans are wailing after the quiz show’s writers failed to mention a popular rock group on Thursday’s episode. Host Ken Jennings revealed the categories during the first round of gameplay — one of which was “Classic Flute Rock.” None of the questions pertained to the British band Jethro Tull, where frontman Ian Anderson is known for his flute prowess. The snub left “Jeopardy!” viewers with lots of questions. “No Jethro Tull in the Flute Rock category?? Are you crazy or just ill informed??” one user harped at the show on Twitter. “Seems blasphemous to have a ‘flute...

3 DAYS AGO