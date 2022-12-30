Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Buccaneers Byron Leftwich Speaks Ahead of Carolina Panthers Matchup
It's hard to win in the NFL, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have learned often this season. But it's harder to beat a team twice. Something the Carolina Panthers are trying to do this weekend.
Chiefs keep stacking wins after difficult offseason decision
The Kansas City Chiefs keep winning and Patrick Mahomes keeps making history. Both are doing so despite some difficult offseason decisions that have prolonged their ability to do so.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
WLTX.com
Steve Wilks and the Carolina Panthers are looking to finish the right way | Locked On Panthers
Wilks doesn't see the Week 18 trip to New Orleans as meaningless. Could a win against the Saints help improve the odds he earns the full time coaching job?
