Read full article on original website
Related
What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day addresses Marvin Harrison Jr. injury, officials' targeting call explanation
Ohio State played the final quarter of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl against Georgia without star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game and entered concussion protocol, according to coach Ryan Day. The Bulldogs went on to win 42-41, outscoring the Buckeyes 18-3 in the final quarter. Officials initially called Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for targeting on the hit that forced Harrison out of the game, but they overturned the call upon video review. After the game, Day was asked whether he got an explanation for why officials overturned the call, which would have resulted in Bullard's ejection.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Georgia's no targeting call on Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. hit generates reaction
A targeting penalty against Georgia late in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff was picked up after officials ruled Javon Bullard's hit against Marvin Harrison Jr. was legal upon review. Harrison, who made five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, did not return to the game after needing to be helped off the field.
Michigan freshman linebacker enters the Transfer Portal
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan linebacker Deuce Spurlock has entered the Transfer Portal, he announced Monday afternoon. “My parents and I sat down recently to discuss my future endeavors as a student athlete. After much prayer and discussion, I have decided to enter my name into the Transfer Portal,” he wrote. “Special thanks to Coach Harbaugh, Coach Minter, and his defensive staff for their time and support. I’d like to express my sincere appreciation for the outstanding administration and training staff.
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter gives fiery press conference after Rutgers upsets No. 1 Boilermakers
Purdue basketball and head coach Matt Painter suffered their first of of the 2022-23 season Monday when they fell 65-64 to Rutgers. Cam Spencer hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final 14 seconds. "I thought our looks were pretty good. I thought the turnovers for us — it was those...
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham says Penn State has 'no weaknesses' ahead of Rose Bowl meeting
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is no stranger to Rose Bowl appearances. He has his Utes playing in the top Pac-12 affiliated bowl for a second season in a row after winning a conference title. And, for the second straight season, a Big Ten East team in Penn State awaits. Utah...
Huggins has special delivery after loss: 'We've got a bunch of BSers'
You'd have a hard time finding a stretch of basketball that bothered Bob Huggins -- and "bothered" likely is not a strong enough word -- more than the final 21 games West Virginia played last season. Eighteen Big 12 games. One Big 12/SEC Challenge game. Two Big 12 Tournament games. The Mountaineers were 5-16, lost all 10 road games and managed to match the Hall of Fame coach's longest losing streak with seven straight defeats ... twice.
Gamecocks RB hits the NCAA Transfer Portal
Rashad Amos is the latest member of the South Carolina Gamecocks football team to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Amos, who joined the program in 2020, entered the portal late Sunday afternoon. He appeared in 10 games this season, rushing twice for seven yards during the 2022 season. One went for a 2-yard loss in the Gator Bowl.
Speedy connection between two Husker coaching staffs paid off
It can be easy to shrug when hearing a recruit is fast. Sure. Everyone is supposedly fast at this level. Better be. But in the case of Brice Turner, faaaaaaast deserves emphasis. Add all those extra aaaaaaaa's. Speedy is also the kind of connection between two coaching staffs that was...
UW Updates Roster and Player Shoved by Lake Is Not On It
Walk-on linebacker Ruperake Fuavai is one of seven Huskies to enter the transfer portal.
Iowa Football: Freshman quarterback Carson May enters NCAA Transfer Portal
The second wave of transfers has begun. With bowl season wrapped up, it's not going to be surprising to see an influx of talent across the country enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. On Tuesday morning, a source informed HawkeyeInsider that freshman quarterback Carson May has elected to enter the portal.
Penn State-Utah Rose Bowl Expert Score Predictions
These are the Lions247 expert score predictions for Penn State’s Rose Bowl matchup with Utah. The No. 11 Nittany Lions (10-2) face the No. 8 Utes (8-3) in Pasadena in a game that will kick off at 5 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ABC. At the time...
USC signee Micah Banuelos stands out during Under Armour AA Bowl week
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.- Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic offensive lineman Micah Banuelos is one of the nation’s top interior lineman and has a had a good week in Orlando competing at the Under Armour All-America Game practices. Banuelos is a tough, physical player and has more than held his...
247Sports
Nick Saban sends message about Alabama entering 2023
Every team at Alabama must establish its identity and goals. And Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban expects his 2023 squad to do just that following Saturday's Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State. Equipped with the 2023 cycle's top recruiting class, Alabama expects to reload despite losing a number of expected early-round picks, including Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., who have not yet announced their plans.
Darnell Washington injury update in CFP for Georgia football vs Ohio State
ATLANTA -- Georgia is battling back against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and it might have to do so without one of its best players. Junior tight end Darnell Washington was spotted limping to the locker room in the second quarter. He was announced as out for now with a left ankle injury. Ohio State starting tight end Cade Stover also left the game in the first half. Georgia and Ohio State are tied 21-21. Washington has started in 12 of 13 games this season, making 26 catches for 412 yards and one touchdown, including a nine-yard reception in the Peach Bowl. He is second among tight ends in college football this season with 16 yards per catch. In 35 career games, Washington has 26 career starts, making 44 catches for 746 yards and three touchdowns while showcasing himself as one of the premier blockers in the country.
Georgia players share what they saw, thought on game-deciding kick at end of Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — When Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles lined up for a 50-yard field goal in the final seconds of Saturday’s Peach Bowl, the Georgia players on the field were focused on their responsibilities. Meanwhile, several Georgia players on the sideline debated watching the game’s deciding play or looking away and waiting to hear what happened.
Nick Singleton completes freshman rise to stardom with Rose Bowl performance
PASADENA, Calif. — Penn State running back Nick Singleton spent his freshman season validating the immense hype that surrounded his university enrollment last January. He delivered an emphatic punctuation mark to that process Monday night, producing 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Rose Bowl. "Nick is a...
2025 Five-Star QB Bryce Underwood: The Next Big Thing
When it comes to five-star QB prospects, college football recruiting fans begin to follow their every move well before they ever choose a school. With 2025 Belleville (MI) product Bryce Underwood, Michigan State fans have been keeping tabs on him ever since he was in the 8th grade. He's currently ranked as the nation's #1 QB in his class, per 247Sports and the 247Composite industry-consensus rankings.
Tennessee basketball drops in AP Poll following Ole Miss win
Tennessee basketball dropped one spot to No. 8 in Monday's updated AP Poll following its 63-59 win over Ole Miss last night Wednesday night in Oxford to open up SEC play. UT is the second-highest ranked SEC team. Five SEC teams are ranked in this week's AP Poll. Alabama is...
247Sports
69K+
Followers
414K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0