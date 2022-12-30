ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

‘Nothing can stop this kid’: USA blind soccer team frontman Ahmed Shareef

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XhX7Z_0jyUyVij00
The 12-member USA blind soccer national team is being prepped to compete in the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

The traditions were almost religion in Ahmed Shareef’s home in Baghdad. When soccer was on television, everything stopped. His father, siblings, uncles, cousins, whoever was in the vicinity gathered around the table and watched the beautiful game, each viewer loyal to their own squad.

For the young Shareef, Barcelona was his team, and his loyalty was unwavering. One day he would play, making his name internationally like his heroes on the pitch.

“I used to play soccer, way early, and my dream was to be on a professional team, but losing my sight didn’t give me that dream,” said Shareef, now 25.

In 2004, in the heat of the United States-Iraq war, one of many bombs went off in Baghdad. Seven-year-old Shareef was in the crossfire as he walked home from school. He heard the explosion, turned the wrong way, and lost his sight and right arm.

Eighteen years later, Shareef, now an American citizen living in Staten Island, New York, was named to the first ever USA blind soccer men’s national team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTqpN_0jyUyVij00
Ahmed Shareef Photograph: USA Blind Soccer

“People say, you’re blind, how do you play soccer like that?” said Shareef. “There’s a barrier there ... I got around it. Now I’m on the national team. Blind guy with one arm, born in Iraq, lost his sight during the war, the US-Iraq war, now he wears USA on his shirt. I can’t tell you how that happened.”

It’s a tale out of Hollywood, but most directors would turn it away, saying it’s too far-fetched. Yet it all started when Shareef’s injuries were relayed by a US military major to Elissa Montanti, the founder of the Global Medical Relief Fund, initially launched to aid children who lost limbs due to war or natural disasters, asking her to help. Montanti got Shareef to the States and went to work.

“I contacted 20 different doctors, exhausted every possibility of him seeing,” Montanti recalls. “I got him prosthetic eyes, a prosthetic arm, he was here for several months and went back. They come back as they outgrow their prosthetics, so he came back again, and when he came back again when he was 15, I asked his mother if I could keep him because he has no future there.”

“I’ll give you a scenario,” Shareef explains. “If I didn’t stay here and I went back to Iraq, I’m facing three things. The first thing is I would not have any education. Two, every country has their own culture, but my country’s culture would not have supported me as a person with a disability. There’s no services for the blind, you can’t walk outside with a cane, and people are doubting you. There’s nothing there for me. Third, safety.”

Shareef’s mother agreed, and Montanti became his legal guardian, putting him in Curtis High School, where he graduated and still works as a jazz teacher and consultant to international students. He made it. The American Dream in the flesh, a kid like any other who just wanted to be a professional athlete and a singer in a rock ‘n’ roll band.

He currently sings and plays keyboards for his group, Blind Ambition. As for the athlete part, in 2018, he got an email regarding the launch of a blind soccer program by the US Association of Blind Athletes (USABA). Shareef’s life had come full circle. After following up with USABA, he was invited to a camp in San Diego in 2019. In 2022, he was named to Team USA.

“His understanding of the gameplay is really, really good,” said Team USA head coach Katie Smith. “We’ve seen a lot of progress, and at this national camp, he honestly blew us away. He was an incredible defender and showed his defensive skills and tackling skills on the field, along with his ability to orient to the sound of the ball and get the ball to his teammates.”

The 12-member squad is being prepped to compete in the 2028 Paralympic Games which will be held in Los Angeles, earning Team USA an automatic entry. In the meantime, friendlies will begin in 2023 with tournaments to follow as the players get acclimated to working together in a sport that has many similarities to the soccer everyone knows – Brazil are the team to beat – yet so many differences in the 5v5 setup, such as the use of steel beads inside the ball so the players can hear it, eye shades to ensure a level playing field, and sighted goaltenders. It’s a physical game, and some of the skill displayed would put sighted players to shame.

And finally, Ahmed Shareef has a chance to chase his dream on the pitch. It makes you wonder what he would choose if given an option of a gold medal in 2028 or a record deal for Blind Ambition.

“Music is always gonna be there, but if you asked me which one I would pick, I can’t tell you because soccer gives me a different feeling, and music is a different feeling, too.”

He pauses, then laughs.

“I would do both. I would get the gold medal and sign the record deal.”

Surprised? Montanti isn’t.

“Nothing can stop this kid,” she said. “Nothing.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

Iranian police detain top footballers at New Year’s Eve party

Iranian police briefly detained several top-tier football players in a raid on a New Year’s Eve party east of Tehran, where men and women allegedly mingled and alcohol was served in violation of an Islamic ban, according to Iranian media reports. News of the brief arrests of the players,...
The Guardian

Tommy Fleetwood: ‘It was a big loss … mum supported me when I was playing badly’

The tears could easily have been mistaken for ones of joy. The three years between Tommy Fleetwood’s victory at the Nedbank Challenge of 2019 and repeat glory in November failed to return a victory. They included a “terrible” run of form and a front-row seat as the United States celebrated a Ryder Cup trouncing of Europe. As Fleetwood held off Ryan Fox by one shot, he was entitled to deep reflection. One of the world’s finest golfers was back where he belonged.
The Guardian

Anita Pointer obituary

Anita Pointer, who has died from cancer aged 74, was a member of the Pointer Sisters from their formation in 1969 until illness forced her to step down in 2015. They achieved immediate success with their debut album, The Pointer Sisters, in 1973, which reached No 13 on the US chart, and their first single, the Allen Toussaint composition Yes We Can Can, went to No 11.
The Guardian

Christopher Allmand obituary

My fellow medievalist Christopher Allmand, who has died aged 86, was a historian of the hundred years war, especially during and after the reign of Henry V, to which Christopher devoted a major study in 1992. He was an important figure in a golden generation of British scholars who made...
The Guardian

‘Not smart’: Daniil Medvedev reflects on ‘low IQ’ Australian Open crowd remark

Daniil Medvedev may be less inclined to sledge the Australian Open crowd this time around after describing his “low IQ” comments of 2022 as “not smart”. The world No 7 reflected on last year’s tournament as he prepared to contest the Adelaide International, a warm-up to the calendar’s opening slam at Melbourne Park, where he lost last year’s final to Rafael Nadal.
The Guardian

Monday briefing: Is there any end in sight for the war in Ukraine?

Good morning, and happy new year. As Ukrainian soldiers in trenches on the northern frontline celebrated with a feast in their subterranean kitchen, Moscow was signalling its intentions for 2023: wave after wave of drone attacks on Kyiv infrastructure that extended into the early hours of Monday morning. In other...
The Guardian

Swamps, forests and shelling: new year on Ukraine’s northern frontline

On New Year’s Eve in a patch of forest along the north-east border with Russia, a unit of Ukrainian territorial defence forces stood guard in their trenches. Ukraine’s most senior defence officials have said they believe Russia will attempt a second invasion from the north in the next couple of months, using troops who have been training for the past three months since being mobilised in October. But the Ukrainian forces defending the border say the Russians will not be able to break through as they did in February, when the Sumy region had no defensive lines.
The Guardian

Zelenskiy and Putin signal desire to break war’s deadlock in new year

Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its second calendar year at a delicate point. It is six weeks after the liberation of Kherson and there has been little movement in the frontlines either way since. There is not yet any sign of a full, renewed counteroffensive by the Ukrainians, not helped by the weather which has been above freezing, leaving muddy ground not conducive to military manoeuvre.
The Gainesville Sun

World Boxing Council knocks some sense into trans debate

Welcome to another year of sports quirkiness. I’d like to start it with a sports decision that’s far too enlightened for these crazy times. Men won’t be allowed to hit women. That’s the old-fashioned and impolitic way of saying people “assigned male at birth” will not be allowed to fight against people “assigned female...
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

Raising a glass to Pelé and picking over other news from the festive period

Never slow to steal the thunder of other far more successful, popular and generally better men, Gianni Infantino was seen to be at it again when spotted shamelessly taking what appeared to be selfies near the open casket of Pelé, before the three-time World Cup winner’s funeral. The Fifa president was ostensibly in Brazil to pay his respects to the late legend, but one suspects mainly there to be seen paying his respects to the late legend, whose death cast an inevitable shadow over the Christmas festivities, but prompted a generation of misty-eyed fans of a certain age to dust off their Escape To Victory DVDs and raise a glass to the great man in one of his greatest footballing performances, that of Trinidadian prisoner of war and Allied XI man of the match, Corporal Luis Fernandez. Pelé, we salute you.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

545K+
Followers
124K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy