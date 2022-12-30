Read full article on original website
Bahamas Regulator Hits Back at ‘Cavalier’ New FTX Bosses
The Bahamas Securities Commission responded to ‘unfounded’ claims in the latest in an ongoing war of words with FTX’s new management. The financial regulator of the Bahamas has labeled FTX’s new management “cavalier” as it pushed back on statements made by the collapsed exchange.
Tesla's shares plunge further on weaker than expected sales
Tesla shares plunged more about 13% in early trading Tuesday, as weaker than expected global sales caused the company's massive slide in its share price that began last year to continue.
Gemini Earn Users Pursue Class-Action Arbitration Over Genesis-DCG 'Sham Transaction'
The legal action comes as Genesis parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) faces mounting pressure from crypto exchange Gemini. Three Gemini Earn users are seeking arbitration in a class action lawsuit against crypto broker Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG). The lawsuit alleges that Genesis attempted to...
Metaverse Tokens ApeCoin, Axie Infinity Ring in New Year With 6% Surge
Metaverse and gaming tokens have started the New Year on a high note, while games giant Square Enix has doubled down on blockchain. The prices of metaverse-related cryptocurrencies including ApeCoin (APE) and Axie Infinity (AXS) have shot up by around 6% in the past 24 hours. Per data from CoinGecko,...
Lido Finance Up 8% After Overtaking MakerDAO’s TVL
After flipping MakerDAO, Lido Finance is now the largest DeFi protocol in terms of total value locked, as liquid staking gains momentum post-merge. Lido Finance’s LDO token is up by almost 8% in the past 24 hours, reaching a weekly high of $1.26 earlier today. LDO's price surge comes...
Solana Jumps Double Digits to Reclaim $11
Despite the recent boost, Solana is down almost 20% over the past month as many SOL-based projects migrate to pastures new. The price of embattled cryptocurrency Solana (SOL) has shot up by over 11% over the past 24 hours, per CoinGecko. The New Year price bump has seen the cryptocurrency reclaim $11 after several days trading below double-digits.
Bitcoin Core Dev Loses At Least $3.6 Million in BTC to Hack
Luke Dashjr said his PGP key was compromised, resulting in the theft of over 200 BTC—worth upwards of $3.6 million. Luke Dashjr, who claims to be “the longest contributing Bitcoin Core developer,” revealed that an unknown hacker had raided “basically all” of his Bitcoin holdings on New Year’s Day.
