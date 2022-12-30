How To Watch No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks

Irish Breakdown gives you all the ways to watch and listen to the football matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2022 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

No. 21 Notre Dame (8-4) and No. 19 South Carolina (8-4) are ready to square off in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Below is everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game.

Where : Jacksonville, Fla – TIAA Bank Field

When : 3:30 PM EST

Television : ESPN– Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play); Matt Stinchcomb (analyst); Alyssa Lang (sideline)

Radio : Notre Dame Radio Network, Sirius XM (Channel 129) 101.FM & 960 AM (South Bend); Paul Burmeister (play-by-play); Ryan Harris (analyst)

Stream : fuboTV

Spread : Notre Dame -2.5...O/U 51.5 (FanDuel)

What to Know - Notre Dame: It’s all full circle for both Marcus Freeman and Tyler Buchner . After taking over as head coach and leading the Fighting Irish into the Fiesta Bowl a year ago, Freeman gets to lead his first team into a bowl. It’s a chance for the first-time head coach to show how much he has grown into the role and exactly where this team has come in the course of his first full season.

Buchner will be back at quarterback for the first time in nearly 16 weeks when he takes the field Friday in Jacksonville. He will have a much-improved offensive line to work behind than the one that saw the Irish rush for just 103 yards a game in Buchner’s two starts against Ohio State and Marshall. Buchner’s third career start is also a chance for him to prove himself with an incoming transfer quarterback likely.

The Irish have most of their roster from the season intact. Quarterback Drew Pyne has transferred to Arizona State, defensive end Isaiah Foskey and tight end Michael Mayer have opted out with their eyes on the NFL and cornerback Cam Hart is out with a shoulder injury.

What to Know – South Carolina: While Notre Dame is without a pair of NFL opt outs, South Carolina has a slew of starters to replace. Leading rusher Marshawn Lloyd and tight ends Jaheim Bell and Austin Stogner entered the transfer portal along with defensive end Gilber Edmond . Projected 1st round NFL draft pick cornerback Cam Smith , defensive end Zacch Pickens , another CB Darius Rush , and right tackle Dylan Wonnum have all opted out of the game as well. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield also left to take the same job at Nebraska.

What South Carolina does have is quarterback Spencer Rattler . He threw for 2,780 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. The numbers are not eye-popping, but he combined for 798 yards and eight touchdown passes in the Gamecocks’ two upset wins over Tennessee and Clemson to close the regular season. Rattler also has his favorite target, Antwane “Juice” Wells , who leads South Carolina with 63 receptions for 898 yards and six touchdowns.

