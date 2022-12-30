ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

How To Watch No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks

By Sean Stires
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JntUW_0jyUyPQN00

Irish Breakdown gives you all the ways to watch and listen to the football matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2022 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

No. 21 Notre Dame (8-4) and No. 19 South Carolina (8-4) are ready to square off in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Below is everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game.

Where : Jacksonville, Fla – TIAA Bank Field
When : 3:30 PM EST
Television : ESPN– Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play); Matt Stinchcomb (analyst); Alyssa Lang (sideline)
Radio : Notre Dame Radio Network, Sirius XM (Channel 129) 101.FM & 960 AM (South Bend); Paul Burmeister (play-by-play); Ryan Harris (analyst)
Stream : fuboTV ( Start a FREE TRIAL by clicking HERE )

Spread : Notre Dame -2.5...O/U 51.5 (FanDuel)

What to Know - Notre Dame: It’s all full circle for both Marcus Freeman and Tyler Buchner . After taking over as head coach and leading the Fighting Irish into the Fiesta Bowl a year ago, Freeman gets to lead his first team into a bowl. It’s a chance for the first-time head coach to show how much he has grown into the role and exactly where this team has come in the course of his first full season.

Buchner will be back at quarterback for the first time in nearly 16 weeks when he takes the field Friday in Jacksonville. He will have a much-improved offensive line to work behind than the one that saw the Irish rush for just 103 yards a game in Buchner’s two starts against Ohio State and Marshall. Buchner’s third career start is also a chance for him to prove himself with an incoming transfer quarterback likely.

The Irish have most of their roster from the season intact. Quarterback Drew Pyne has transferred to Arizona State, defensive end Isaiah Foskey and tight end Michael Mayer have opted out with their eyes on the NFL and cornerback Cam Hart is out with a shoulder injury.

What to Know – South Carolina: While Notre Dame is without a pair of NFL opt outs, South Carolina has a slew of starters to replace. Leading rusher Marshawn Lloyd and tight ends Jaheim Bell and Austin Stogner entered the transfer portal along with defensive end Gilber Edmond . Projected 1st round NFL draft pick cornerback Cam Smith , defensive end Zacch Pickens , another CB Darius Rush , and right tackle Dylan Wonnum have all opted out of the game as well. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield also left to take the same job at Nebraska.

What South Carolina does have is quarterback Spencer Rattler . He threw for 2,780 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. The numbers are not eye-popping, but he combined for 798 yards and eight touchdown passes in the Gamecocks’ two upset wins over Tennessee and Clemson to close the regular season. Rattler also has his favorite target, Antwane “Juice” Wells , who leads South Carolina with 63 receptions for 898 yards and six touchdowns.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbiametro.com

Crash Course Columbia

The 2021-22 Midlands Regional Competitiveness Report highlighted a disturbing problem with retaining talent in the Columbia metro area. Sponsored by the Midlands Business Leadership Group and Engenuity SC, the Midlands Regional Competitiveness Report has been producing reports on our area’s business competitiveness in comparison with nine other regional markets since 2014.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt really...
COLUMBIA, SC
Action News Jax

Body dead for multiple months found in South Carolina donation bin

LUGOFF, S.C. — The body of a person that was reportedly dead for multiple months was found in a donation bin in South Carolina. Someone reportedly found a body after checking a rusty bin well off the U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff, South Carolina, according to The Associated Press. They reportedly searched the bin after they smelled a bad odor coming from it, investigators say.
LUGOFF, SC
thelakemurraynews.net

Morris Lyles named Realtor of the Year

South Carolina Realtor (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 Realtor of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia. The South Carolina Realtor of the...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
SWANSEA, SC
columbiametro.com

Shake, Rattle, and Roll

Little movements. Thunder. Artillery. A vehicular crash. Railroad cars coupling and uncoupling. A sensation in the bottom of one’s feet. Things that go boom in the night. An unprecedented wave of minor earthquakes focused near Elgin, a small town in Kershaw County, have local residents struggling to describe what they’re experiencing. For a big chunk of 2022, “Did you feel that?” became almost as common a greeting as “How are you?” across the Midlands.
ELGIN, SC
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy