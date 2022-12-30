Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
State police respond to thousands of calls for service, hundreds of crashes over New Year’s holiday weekend
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police said they responded to nearly 5,000 service calls and more than 240 crashes over the course of the New Year’s holiday weekend. Troopers updated their final enforcement statistics on Tuesday morning. They said they responded to 4,875 calls for service, 396 speeding...
Police: 1 dead in shooting in Neptune Township
They say the shooting took place on Drummond Avenue.
Eyewitness News
More overdoses in CT involving mix of animal drug and fentanyl
Canton High School soccer team honors teammate killed in crash Christmas day. Nelson died in a car accident along with his mother on Christmas morning, shocking a team and community that embraced him from the start. Community steps up to help Luigi’s Restaurant in Old Saybrook after flood. Updated:...
Police: 23-year-old dead following South Brunswick crash
The incident happened Saturday morning on Route 1 South near Greenview Ave.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Animal drug more common in CT overdose deaths
Off-duty New Haven officer accused of chasing trick or treaters. A fundraiser is being held to help the family of Raheim Nelson, who died in a crash on Christmas morning. New Haven officer arrested after argument with trick-or-treaters Halloween night. Updated: 23 hours ago. A New Haven officer has been...
Police: 28-year-old woman falsely reported bomb, gun threats at Smith Haven Mall
Tasia Morales, 28, was arrested for the report. She is an employee at one of the stores in the mall.
News 12
Barricade incident ends with suspect in custody, 5 victims released safely
A man barricaded himself in a house with five other people in Thomaston on Friday, according to police. Authorities say the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near High Street Extension. Police were able to remove the victims safely. Officers took Michael Grosso Jr. into custody. No other details have been...
NECN
Save the Date! Recreational Pot Sales Start Next Week in Connecticut
Cannabis sales to adults in Connecticut can begin next week, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. The department said it has notified licensed hybrid retailers that they will be allowed to begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over beginning no earlier than 10 a.m., or as local zoning permits, on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
fox61.com
Connecticut health officials seeing COVID spike
CONNECTICUT, USA — As people across Connecticut return to school and work after holiday gatherings, urgent care centers are filling up with people testing positive for COVID-19. All eight counties now falling on the CDC’s medium- to high-alert for COVID, places where hospitalizations are the highest. “So, what...
CT Covid transmission medium to high
Connecticut’s Covid transmission rate is now listed as high in four of the state’s eight counties, and as medium in the remainder of the counties.
News 12
The most-viewed stories on News 12 Connecticut in 2022
In a year of several noteworthy stories, some stories stood out more than others in southwestern Connecticut. Below are the Top 5 most viewed stories on News12.com for 2022 from News 12 Connecticut. 5 - Milford mom writes in court filing before her death, 'I'm scared he's going to kill...
Eyewitness News
CT residents are less than 2 weeks away from legal recreational marijuana sales
Calling hours for Matt Wirtz will start Monday afternoon from 3 to 7. Matty Wirtz died of cardiovascular disease after collapsing at the scene a day before Christmas. Two people were shot in a car in Hamden on Route 15. Updated: 23 hours ago. This incident occurred around 2 a.m....
CT’s next transportation commissioner differs from his predecessor. Is he a good fit?
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CDOT) is getting a new Commissioner. After four years on the job, Joe Giulietti is retiring. Giulietti has spent more than 50 years in transportation, starting as a brakeman and conductor on the old Penn Central Railroad while still a student at Southern CT State University. He graduated to road foreman and then assistant manager for operating rules before joining the new Metro-North in 1983 as superintendent of transportation.
CDC lists 4 Connecticut counties under 'high' community transmission of COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut will be going into 2023 with a rise in COVID-19 cases. "We’re seeing exactly what was to be expected. We knew that once that the weather started getting colder that we would start to see a rise in numbers," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, infectious disease specialist at Hartford HealthCare.
Eyewitness News
CDC recommends masks for four CT counties
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The CDC is recommending four Connecticut counties mask up after they reached the High/Orange category of its COVID-19 Community Levels Map. The COVID-19 Community Levels map was introduced earlier this year to inform residents on the latest CDC recommendations to keep themselves safe. Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex...
Foul stench that plagues Fairfield residents expected to be cleared up by spring
John Bodie, superintendent of the Water Pollution Control Authority says people are smelling raw sewage.
CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels
Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham counties […]
Connecticut saw more moves out of state in 2022, according to study
Connecticut again saw more people moving out than moving in during 2022, but it was not in the top 10 of outbound migration states. The post Connecticut saw more moves out of state in 2022, according to study appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut and Massachusetts Officials to Meet on Tuesday as Electric Costs up over 40%
If you live in Connecticut, and you’re a customer of Eversource or United Illuminating you’ll be paying at least 43 percent more for electricity starting in January – a steep cost hike that the state’s smaller municipal utilities have so far managed to avoid. Customers of...
