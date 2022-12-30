ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Eyewitness News

More overdoses in CT involving mix of animal drug and fentanyl

Canton High School soccer team honors teammate killed in crash Christmas day. Nelson died in a car accident along with his mother on Christmas morning, shocking a team and community that embraced him from the start. Community steps up to help Luigi’s Restaurant in Old Saybrook after flood. Updated:...
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Animal drug more common in CT overdose deaths

Off-duty New Haven officer accused of chasing trick or treaters. A fundraiser is being held to help the family of Raheim Nelson, who died in a crash on Christmas morning. New Haven officer arrested after argument with trick-or-treaters Halloween night. Updated: 23 hours ago. A New Haven officer has been...
NECN

Save the Date! Recreational Pot Sales Start Next Week in Connecticut

Cannabis sales to adults in Connecticut can begin next week, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. The department said it has notified licensed hybrid retailers that they will be allowed to begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over beginning no earlier than 10 a.m., or as local zoning permits, on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
fox61.com

Connecticut health officials seeing COVID spike

CONNECTICUT, USA — As people across Connecticut return to school and work after holiday gatherings, urgent care centers are filling up with people testing positive for COVID-19. All eight counties now falling on the CDC’s medium- to high-alert for COVID, places where hospitalizations are the highest. “So, what...
News 12

The most-viewed stories on News 12 Connecticut in 2022

In a year of several noteworthy stories, some stories stood out more than others in southwestern Connecticut. Below are the Top 5 most viewed stories on News12.com for 2022 from News 12 Connecticut. 5 - Milford mom writes in court filing before her death, 'I'm scared he's going to kill...
Nancy on Norwalk

CT’s next transportation commissioner differs from his predecessor. Is he a good fit?

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CDOT) is getting a new Commissioner. After four years on the job, Joe Giulietti is retiring. Giulietti has spent more than 50 years in transportation, starting as a brakeman and conductor on the old Penn Central Railroad while still a student at Southern CT State University. He graduated to road foreman and then assistant manager for operating rules before joining the new Metro-North in 1983 as superintendent of transportation.
Eyewitness News

CDC recommends masks for four CT counties

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The CDC is recommending four Connecticut counties mask up after they reached the High/Orange category of its COVID-19 Community Levels Map. The COVID-19 Community Levels map was introduced earlier this year to inform residents on the latest CDC recommendations to keep themselves safe. Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex...
WTNH

CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels

Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham counties […]
