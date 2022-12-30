ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Meet Boston’s first baby of 2023

BOSTON — The first baby born in Boston in 2023 has arrived!. Baby Boy Iraklis was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:07 a.m., and welcomed by his mom Paula and his dad, Vasilos. Baby Boy Iraklis weighed in at 9 lbs-10 oz. The Public Affairs offices...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Coming Soon to the Neighborhood: Dumpling Daughter

Dumpling Daughter– a local restaurant group that specializes in buns, noodles, and, most importantly dumplings – will be opening on West Broadway soon. According to our friends at Boston Restaurant Talk, Dumplin Daughter has locations in Weston, Cambridge, and Brookline and will be expanding to South Boston on West Broadway – the exact address is not known yet – but we did hear a rumor it may be opening in the old Lee Chen’s spot.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver smashes into parked cars in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver slammed into several parked cars overnight in Chelsea. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material...
CHELSEA, MA
ABC6.com

2 Rhode Island counties at ‘high’ community risk for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two counties in Rhode Island are currently at a “high” risk for COVID-19 transmission. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, two of the state’s counties are “high-risk” areas for COVID transmission. The counties designated under “high” are Providence...
KENT COUNTY, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton mother gets life in prison for stabbing 2 young sons to death during ‘voodoo ritual’

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Brockton mother who repeatedly stabbed her two young sons to death during a “voodoo ritual” in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison. Latarsha Sanders appeared in Plymouth District Court on Wednesday and was given two mandatory life sentences for first-degree murder after a jury found her guilty in the deaths of her 5- and 8-year-old sons.
BROCKTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway in Roslindale

BOSTON — A death investigation is underway in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood, according to Boston Police. Authorities could be seen working near Lee Hill Road and Washington Street on Wednesday afternoon, with multiple cruisers arriving sometime around 3:30 p.m. Further details on the case have not yet been announced,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Brockton mother Latarsha Sanders sentenced to life in prison for murdering 2 sons

BROCKTON -- A Brockton mother was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after she was found guilty of killing her two sons in 2018. Latarsha Sanders was arrested in February 2018 for stabbing her five-year-old and eight-year-old sons multiple times.On Tuesday, jurors found Sanders guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of witness intimidation. They deliberated for about four hours.A life sentence is mandatory for first-degree murder convictions. Sanders received two, that run concurrently, along with a 9-to-10-year sentence for witness intimidation. "The pain of the father, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, grandmother that pain falls on their hearts and that's...
BROCKTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
MEDFORD, MA

