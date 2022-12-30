ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Official Peach Bowl Trailers Are Here, C.J. Stroud Shows Off His Artistry Skills and Paris Johnson Jr. Writes a Letter to Buckeye Nation

By Chase Brown
Eleven Warriors
 9 days ago
Eleven Warriors

A Former Buckeye Helped Save Damar Hamlin's Life, Five Buckeyes Make ESPN's Top 100 List and Harry Miller Continues to Inspire Others

While Ohio State men's basketball couldn't take down top-ranked Purdue, NBA star Kevin Durant sees a lot of promise in the Buckeyes, especially the young Bucks. As for the women's basketball team, their win on the road against Minnesota helped them improve to 16-0, which set a record for the best start in program history.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson Become First Pair of NFL Rookies from Same College to Top 1,000 Yards in Same Season

No pair of NFL rookie receivers from the same college has ever had a better year than Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave have had this year. One week after Wilson became the first rookie in the NFL this season to top 1,000 receiving yards, Olave crossed the milestone himself while scoring a 25-yard touchdown in the New Orleans Saints’ season finale against the Carolina Panthers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eleven Warriors

Former Ohio State Cornerback JK Johnson Transferring to LSU

JK Johnson is transferring to LSU. The former Ohio State cornerback announced his commitment to LSU on Sunday, becoming the second former Buckeye cornerback in as many years to take his talents to Baton Rouge. While his announcement featuring images from his visit to LSU did not specify he had committed to LSU, he updated his Twitter bio on Sunday to indicate that he is now an LSU cornerback.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

How Lincoln Kienholz Became a Star in South Dakota and a Future Ohio State Quarterback

Ryan Day remembers the exact moment he knew he wanted four-star South Dakota quarterback Lincoln Kienholz to join Ohio State’s 2023 class. In the same week the Buckeyes lost a commitment from quarterback Brock Glenn, OSU hosted then-Washington commit Kienholz and his family on an official visit on Nov. 26 for the Michigan game in what turned out to be one of the biggest recruiting weekends of the Buckeyes’ season.
COLUMBUS, OH

