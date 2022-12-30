Official Peach Bowl Trailers Are Here, C.J. Stroud Shows Off His Artistry Skills and Paris Johnson Jr. Writes a Letter to Buckeye Nation

Read full article on original website
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersNew Albany, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
A Former Buckeye Helped Save Damar Hamlin's Life, Five Buckeyes Make ESPN's Top 100 List and Harry Miller Continues to Inspire Others
While Ohio State men's basketball couldn't take down top-ranked Purdue, NBA star Kevin Durant sees a lot of promise in the Buckeyes, especially the young Bucks. As for the women's basketball team, their win on the road against Minnesota helped them improve to 16-0, which set a record for the best start in program history.
Eleven Warriors
Brian Hartline in Search of a Hot Tub, Jon Rothstein Leaves Aaron Craft Out of His Top 5 21st Century Buckeyes, and Curtis Samuel Pancakes Myles Garrett
This Week in Twitter is a look at some of the week's best and most entertaining tweets from Buckeyeland and beyond. It's a new year all across Buckeye nation, and with a new year comes the many firsts of 2023 for all the Ohio State athletics teams and their pre-game rituals.
Eleven Warriors
Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson Become First Pair of NFL Rookies from Same College to Top 1,000 Yards in Same Season
No pair of NFL rookie receivers from the same college has ever had a better year than Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave have had this year. One week after Wilson became the first rookie in the NFL this season to top 1,000 receiving yards, Olave crossed the milestone himself while scoring a 25-yard touchdown in the New Orleans Saints’ season finale against the Carolina Panthers.
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Cornerback JK Johnson Transferring to LSU
JK Johnson is transferring to LSU. The former Ohio State cornerback announced his commitment to LSU on Sunday, becoming the second former Buckeye cornerback in as many years to take his talents to Baton Rouge. While his announcement featuring images from his visit to LSU did not specify he had committed to LSU, he updated his Twitter bio on Sunday to indicate that he is now an LSU cornerback.
Eleven Warriors
How Lincoln Kienholz Became a Star in South Dakota and a Future Ohio State Quarterback
Ryan Day remembers the exact moment he knew he wanted four-star South Dakota quarterback Lincoln Kienholz to join Ohio State’s 2023 class. In the same week the Buckeyes lost a commitment from quarterback Brock Glenn, OSU hosted then-Washington commit Kienholz and his family on an official visit on Nov. 26 for the Michigan game in what turned out to be one of the biggest recruiting weekends of the Buckeyes’ season.
Veteran safety releases message as he moves on from Florida State to prepare for 2023 NFL Draft
The Florida native graduated at the conclusion of the fall semester.
Houston Texans fire Lovie Smith after 1 season as head coach
It's the second straight season that the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.
