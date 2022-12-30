Official Peach Bowl Trailers Are Here, C.J. Stroud Shows Off His Artistry Skills and Paris Johnson Jr. Writes a Letter to Buckeye Nation

JK Johnson is transferring to LSU. The former Ohio State cornerback announced his commitment to LSU on Sunday, becoming the second former Buckeye cornerback in as many years to take his talents to Baton Rouge. While his announcement featuring images from his visit to LSU did not specify he had committed to LSU, he updated his Twitter bio on Sunday to indicate that he is now an LSU cornerback.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO