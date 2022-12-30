Read full article on original website
Anne E. Trimble, 70
Anne E. Trimble of Cutchogue died on Dec. 27, 2022 at home. She was 70 years old. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.
Janet M. Healy, 92
Janet M. Healy of Cutchogue died on Dec. 24, 2022. She was 92 years old. She was born on Nov. 29, 1930 in Islip to Luella (Drake) and John E. Kasin. She established and worked as the director of the Suffolk County Community College Dental Assistants Program. She was founder, manager and a salesperson of the Cutchogue Historical Society’s Carriage House Gift Shop and Christmas Shop.
Martin Lewis, 82
Martin Lewis of Holbrook died on Dec. 28, 2022 at Long Island Community Hospital in Bellport of aspirational pneumonia and cardiac arrest. He was 82 years old. He was born on Sept. 30, 1940 in Brooklyn to Jack and Gertrude (Barenblut) Lewis. He graduated from high school and attended Brooklyn College.
Douglas J. Baum, 66
Douglas J. Baum of Riverhead died on Dec. 24, 2022 at St. Catherine of Siena in Smithtown. He was 66 years old. He was born on Oct. 9, 1956 in Southside Hospital in Bay Shore to Eileen (Chiappa) and Charlie Baum. He worked as a ranger at Calverton Shooting Range...
Robert Joseph Theriault, 84
Robert Joseph Theriault of Riverhead died on Dec. 25, 2022. He was 84 years old. Born to Joseph Theriault and Rosalie Maliet, Robert grew up in City Island, New York with his sister Adelaide. It was here where he met some of his closest lifetime friends and where his love of sailing began.
Walter ‘Dick’ Fraker, 97
Walter “Dick” Fraker of Mattituck died on Dec. 25, 2022. He was 97 years old. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. VFW American Legion Services will be held at 7 p.m. during the visitation, followed by Mattituck Fire Department Firematic Services at 7:30 p.m. Interment will take place at Long Island National Cemetery.
Mary Ann Buchanan, 83
Mary Ann Buchanan of Riverhead, formerly of Lindenhurst, died on Dec. 23, 2022. She was 83 years old. She is survived by her husband Donald, children Maureen Raab (William) and Michael (Deborah) and grandchildren Scott Gruenewald, Ryan Gruenewald, Lauren and Sean. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Dec. 27...
Theresa Whelan, 60
Theresa Whelan, of Wading River, a longtime Suffolk County judge who served for more than 10 years in family court and most recently as the county’s Surrogate’s Court judge, died December 26, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 60. Theresa Whelan always knew she wanted...
Retired Suffolk Surrogate Judge Theresa Whelan of Wading River dies at age 60
Retired Suffolk County Surrogate Court Judge Theresa Whelan has died, the Suffolk County Bar Association announced today. “It is indeed hard to find words to express our regret at the passing of this splendid woman. The Old Testament’s reference to a ‘Woman of Valor,’ is an apt description of the Honorable Theresa Whelan. Her dedication to her profession, her love of her family, her service to the community and finally, her valiant battle against illness, will long be her legacy to her family and friends,” the organization said in the announcement.
Stephen Andrew Shan, 67
Stephen Andrew Shan of East Marion died on Dec. 23, 2022. He was 67 years old. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Southold Presbyterian Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Peter Kelley.
Helen Mary Schoenthaler, 102
Helen Mary Schoenthaler of Cutchogue died on Dec. 12, 2022 at home. She was 102 years old. She was born on Nov. 15, 1920 in Brooklyn to Frances (Trunk) and John Heinlein. She graduated from St. Barbara’s High School in Bushwick in 1939. She was predeceased by her husband...
Sr. Margaret Rose Smyth, 83
Wake and funeral arrangements have been set for Sr. Margaret Rose Smyth of Riverhead. A short wake and prayer service in Spanish will be held on Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church in Riverhead. A wake will be held at St. John the Evangelist...
Kay Freeman, 79
Kay Freeman of Riverhead died on Dec. 18, 2022 at Southampton Hospital. She was 79 years old. She was born on March 16, 1943 to David Irwin and Charolette (Freund) Dennis. She worked as a teacher. She was president, vice president, treasurer and secretary for Women’s American ORT, treasurer for...
Man struck and killed while crossing Route 58 Friday night
A 23-year-old Middle Island man was struck and killed while crossing Route 58 just west of Osborn Avenue last night, Riverhead Town Police said in a press release this morning. Police said Dean Arnum was crossing the road in front of the Apple Honda dealership when he was struck by...
‘It was a Riverhead save’: Brave firefighter who climbed through window of burning home to save trapped victim credits all first responders
The room was dark. The air was hot as a furnace and thick with smoke. A resident of the house on Doris Avenue, where a fire broke out late Friday afternoon, was led to safety by police officers, who were first on the scene. He told them another resident was still inside in a room at the back of the house.
Riverfront/town square projects get another $400,000 in state grant awards
Riverhead Town has scored more grant money from the State of New York for projects related to the new town square. The town has been awarded two grants of $200,000 each from the N.Y. Department of State, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced today. One grant will help the town improve the...
Victor Joseph Zupo, 80
Victor Joseph Zupo of Southold died on Dec. 16, 2022. He was 80 years old. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, Father Peter Garry will officiate. Interment, with U.S. Army honors, will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold. The family will also be hosting a celebration of his life in the future.
Sr. Margaret Smyth, a fierce advocate for justice, dies at age 83
The East End has lost a fierce advocate for justice and community. Sister Margaret Rose Smyth, who ran the North Fork Spanish Apostolate for more than 20 years, died at her home in Riverhead. She was 83 years old. Sr. Margaret, a member of the Sisters of St. Dominic of...
Schumer delivers $5 million for Riverside sewage treatment plant in federal omnibus spending law
Riverside revitalization efforts got a $5 million boost in the federal omnibus spending bill signed into law by President Joe Biden yesterday. The $5 million appropriation requested by Sen. Chuck Schumer is targeted for construction of the wastewater treatment facility considered the lynchpin of the Riverside Action Plan. The treatment facility is essential to the implementation of the revitalization plan, which calls for high-density mixed-use development in portions of the Riverside hamlet.
