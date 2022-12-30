Alberta Wilson Grace peacefully passed away on 12/31/22. She was born September 9, 1927, in Boonshill, Tennessee to the late Laura Edith Ranck Wilson and Albert Wright Wilson. She played basketball in high school in Boonshill and continued basketball at Virginia Intermont and later at Tennessee Tech University, where she graduated with a degree in pre-med. She then received her degree in Physical Therapy at Duke University. She married Robert Lawrence Grace on August 2, 1952, and they were married for 36 years until his death in 1989.

