BERKELEY, Calif. -- - DeJuan Clayton hit six 3-pointers and scored 26 points as California rolled to a 92-70 victory over Stanford on Friday night. Clayton, who missed Cal's first 13 games because of a hamstring injury, sank 9 of 14 shots for the Golden Bears (3-13, 2/3 Pac-12 Conference). He added seven assists. Sam Alajiki came off the bench to score 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including 5 of 6 from beyond the arc. Kuany Kuany hit 5 of 7 shots, 3 of 4 from distance, and scored 18.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO