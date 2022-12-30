Read full article on original website
Minimum wage now $14.20 an hour in Upstate New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Minimum wage has gone up a dollar for Upstate New York. More money in your pocket. Minimum wage went from $13.20 to $14.20 per hour. This is another phase of Governor Kathy Hochul’s effort to get the Empire State to $15.00 an hour. “This comes...
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect in Moscow murders doesn’t plan to challenge extradition
MONROE COUNTY, Penn. – The attorney for 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in an off-campus home in November, said his client does not plan to contest his extradition. Monroe County Public Defender Jason LaBar, who is defending Kohberger, made the announcement...
After $8,617 bill, RG&E customer wants answers: ‘Like sharks for money’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At the 2,300-square-foot home she was about to move into in August, mental health therapy aide Dee Chambers later got a bill for $2,000 dollars from RG&E for the month of August. “And I was like how can the bill be this high when nobody lives there?” said Chambers highlighting that for […]
Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor
The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
It’s a boy! Highland Hospital welcomed its first baby born in 2023
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Highland Hospital’s first baby of 2023 was born Sunday morning at 12:43 a.m. to proud parents Bernabe and Stephanie Lundy. His name is Isaac Bernard Lundy. He weighs 7lbs. 7oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Isaac will be welcomed by his 8-year-old sister when he gets home.
‘Stop the Violence’ educational fair to be held at Blue Cross Arena
Attendants can expect to see one-on-one training sessions with instructors to pave a path to higher education or they can meet with instructors for vocational training.
wlea.net
Monroe County Sheriff’s Dept Looking For This Suspect
One Man in Custody, Another Outstanding After a Burglary at the Penfield Target. Photos Of The Suspect They Are Still Looking For, Are Below.
MCSO: Henrietta teen found safe
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they are currently investigating a missing teenager from the Town of Henrietta.
Rochester Brainery to move out of physical location
The business will stay open, and focus on running their classes.
Police investigate Ridgeway Avenue shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old man from Rochester was hospitalized Monday after a shooting around Ridgeway Avenue near the Dewey Avenue intersection. Police were called to the area around 5:20 p.m. Investigators say the man was shot at least once in the lower body and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The events leading up to […]
nyspnews.com
Rochester man arrested for Theft of Services
On December 27, 2022 at 8:44 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Andrew J. Setter, 61 of Rochester, NY for Theft of Services. On December 27, 2022, Troopers responded to Aguacates Mexican Restaurant on South Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a reported theft of services complaint. Further investigation revealed that Setter refused and/or couldn’t pay his restaurant bill totaling $174.42. Subsequently, Setter was arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
MSNBC
Arrest made in connection with University of Idaho murders
A person of interest linked to the murder of University of Idaho students has been taken into custody in Monroe County, Penn. according to multiple law enforcement officials. NBC's Tom Winter reports ahead of a press conference with police.Dec. 30, 2022.
nyspnews.com
Lockport man arrested for DWI
On December 26, 2022 at 07:04 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested John T. Madden III, 66 of Lockport, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On December 26, 2022, Troopers responded to Robinson Road in the town of Lockport for a reported erratic operation...
WHEC TV-10
Man stabbed on Lake Avenue on Friday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday night Rochester Police Officers responded to Lake Avenue for the report of a possible stabbing. Officers arrived to find a man in 40’s with a cut to his arm. The circumstances that led up to the victim being injured are still under investigation, but the original incident occurred on Glenwood Avenue, which intersects with Lake. The victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed
A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
G.W. Lisk evaporator pumps out pollutants claims ex-employee, Lisk says otherwise
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WROC) — A maintainer who worked at G.W. Lisk for years in their wastewater treatment plant and as an environmental technician reached out to News 8 after our story on Lisk’s water evaporator aired. They want to remain anonymous. They provided the below photo to News 8 claiming there have always been […]
