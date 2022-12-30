Read full article on original website
Holy Family University Distinguished Writers Series Enters Third Year Featuring Acclaimed Novelist
Sara Nović, author of the novels True Biz and Girl at War, will be part of the literary event in February. Holy Family University will launch the third year of its Distinguished Writers Series featuring Sara Nović, author of the novels True Biz and Girl at War. The...
Firstrust Bank Execs, Having Conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, Return with New Outlooks, Deep Friendships, and Professional Takeaways
Despite being home two weeks after a life-changing climb of Mount Kilimanjaro, Firstrust Bank EVP Michael Dinda still sported the sunburnt face he got during the adventure. But if anything, Dinda’s rosy glow caused the commercial banking division manager’s smile appear yet more dazzling white. His climbing partner...
Inclusive Play: Teamwork On and Off the Playground
More and more communities are recognizing the importance of accessible, inclusive play for children of all abilities, including one community in Montgomery Township that brought in General Recreation experts to help plan a vibrant, inclusive playground.
Philadelphia Ballet Bringing in More Diversified Audience Through ‘Daddy and Me’ Program
Philadelphia Ballet trustee and father Lloyd Freeman is promoting diversity and sharing one of his favorite shows, the Nutcracker, with other families through the “Daddy and Me” program.
Penn State Great Valley Celebrates Giving Tuesday Success
Penn State Great Valley’s GivingTuesday campaign was a great success, with 21 donors contributing $2,010 to support Great Valley’s Sustainability Committee. The effort was part of a record-breaking GivingTuesday across the University.
