ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Inclusive Play: Teamwork On and Off the Playground

More and more communities are recognizing the importance of accessible, inclusive play for children of all abilities, including one community in Montgomery Township that brought in General Recreation experts to help plan a vibrant, inclusive playground. General Recreation in Newtown Square (but also with a Trappe location) worked with Christopher...
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Firstrust Bank Execs, Having Conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, Return with New Outlooks, Deep Friendships, and Professional Takeaways

Despite being home two weeks after a life-changing climb of Mount Kilimanjaro, Firstrust Bank EVP Michael Dinda still sported the sunburnt face he got during the adventure. But if anything, Dinda’s rosy glow caused the commercial banking division manager’s smile appear yet more dazzling white. His climbing partner...
HORSHAM, PA
MONTCO.Today

Obsession with Waves Helped Phoenixville Photographer Capture Perfect Photo

An obsession with waves helped Nathaniel Hawes, a Phoenixville photographer, capture the perfect photo of “Frame of a Frozen A-Frame,” he writes for The Inertia. Hawes, who also loves taking photos of snow, does not mind driving for hours in hopes of finding the right spot or the right moment for a great shot. That is why he headed out to New Jersey for the state’s first blizzard since 2018.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans

West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored for exceptional service to veterans. On Dec. 15 at the Veterans Center, Colonel Joseph Kirlin, PA Department Commander of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars (MOWW), presented the Bronze Patrick Henry award to Vince DeMarro ’90, M’99, the university’s VA School Certifying Official and a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

Philadelphia’s Big Banks Subject of Two New Books That Look at Their Rise and Fall

Big banks like PSFS once dominated Philadelphia's skyline and the Delaware Valley's business scene.Photo byiStock. Philadelphia’s big banks — including Girard and Fidelity, Provident and PSFS, and PNB and First Pennsylvania — thrived for generations and financed factories, transportation, and trade in the region, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Montco

Pop open a bottle of sparkling champagne and kiss a loved one for good luck because 2023 is just around the corner. Hype up the new year by attending the most exciting events here in Montgomery County. With 80 hotels in the area, it’s easy to turn New Year’s Eve...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MCCC Day of Giving Fundraiser Totals Nearly $25,000

Montgomery County Community College’s fourth annual Day of Giving raised nearly $25,000 for student success. Students posed with Monty the Mustang to show their support during the 24-hour fundraiser on Dec. 8. Montgomery County Community College’s fourth annual Day of Giving raised more than $24,000 in support of the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy