154 Migrants Arrived in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve on the 18th Bus From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Rowhomes in Port Richmond fall due to gas explosionGodwinPhiladelphia, PA
The Aromatic Richness of Caribbean Jerk Cuisine: A Philly Favorite at Ron's Caribbean CuisineWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to CloseMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Montgomery County Leadership: Phil Closius, Dean, Wilmington University School of Law
Phil Closius, dean of the Wilmington University School of Law, spent his childhood in two very different environments – New York City and the suburbs of Kansas City – but appreciated both. He had two dreams that remained constant since he was in second grade: to go to the University of Notre Dame and to become a lawyer.
Inclusive Play: Teamwork On and Off the Playground
More and more communities are recognizing the importance of accessible, inclusive play for children of all abilities, including one community in Montgomery Township that brought in General Recreation experts to help plan a vibrant, inclusive playground. General Recreation in Newtown Square (but also with a Trappe location) worked with Christopher...
Handcrafted Wooden Cross Helps Transition St. Charles Seminary to Gwynedd Valley
Seminarian Rob Bollinger, holding the wooden cross he handcrafted. Rob Bollinger — currently studying for the priesthood at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary — is lending a unique talent to the institution’s transition from Overbrook to Gwynedd Valley. News Net Daily carried the Catholic News Service story. Bollinger...
Volunteers Working to Save Long-Neglected Gladwyne Jewish Memorial Cemetery
A volunteer in the restoration of the Gladwyne Jewish Memorial Cemetery assesses damage.Photo byJose F. Moreno at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A group of volunteers is working to save the historic six-acre Gladwyne Jewish Memorial Cemetery at 1130 Vaughan Lane in Gladwyne after the site was neglected for decades, writes Paul Jablow for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Firstrust Bank Execs, Having Conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, Return with New Outlooks, Deep Friendships, and Professional Takeaways
Despite being home two weeks after a life-changing climb of Mount Kilimanjaro, Firstrust Bank EVP Michael Dinda still sported the sunburnt face he got during the adventure. But if anything, Dinda’s rosy glow caused the commercial banking division manager’s smile appear yet more dazzling white. His climbing partner...
King of Prussia Sports Training Facility Is the Product of Its Ex-NFL Founder’s Bravery
Brian Henesey, founder and trainer of King of Prussia’s OverAchieve Sports and Speed, shapes future athletes with lessons on nutrition, skill-building, and strength. But he could just as well instruct them on the value of sheer perseverance. Bob McManaman carried the details in the Arizona Republic. Henesey, from Manayunk,...
KoP Conference Examined the Political, Economic, Faith-Based Juncture of Catholicism and Crypto
The 2022 Catholic Crypto Conference at the Sheraton Valley Forge in King of Prussia brought together two seemingly disparate topics: religion and technocurrency. Christopher Parker chronicled the convergence in America, the Jesuit Review. The two-day forum, the first of its kind, featured speakers from Goldman Sachs, the University of Notre...
Obsession with Waves Helped Phoenixville Photographer Capture Perfect Photo
An obsession with waves helped Nathaniel Hawes, a Phoenixville photographer, capture the perfect photo of “Frame of a Frozen A-Frame,” he writes for The Inertia. Hawes, who also loves taking photos of snow, does not mind driving for hours in hopes of finding the right spot or the right moment for a great shot. That is why he headed out to New Jersey for the state’s first blizzard since 2018.
Philadelphia Ballet Bringing in More Diversified Audience Through ‘Daddy and Me’ Program
Philadelphia Ballet trustee and father Lloyd Freeman is promoting diversity and sharing one of his favorite shows, the Nutcracker, with other families through the “Daddy and Me” program. Freeman is using the beloved holiday classic as a special way for dads to bond with their kids. The program...
West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans
West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored for exceptional service to veterans. On Dec. 15 at the Veterans Center, Colonel Joseph Kirlin, PA Department Commander of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars (MOWW), presented the Bronze Patrick Henry award to Vince DeMarro ’90, M’99, the university’s VA School Certifying Official and a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
High-School Sweethearts from Fort Washington, Connected Since 1963, Wed Nearly 60 Years Later
Carryl LaPrairie and Walt List, of Fort Washington, met and fell in love while attending Plymouth Whitemarsh High School in 1963, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. They made big plans for the future. But once they started attending college in different parts of the country, things cooled...
These 11 Montgomery County Zip Codes Are Among the 50 Wealthiest in Greater Philadelphia
The Korman House Fort Washington. Fort Washington is one of the eleven wealthiest communities in Montgomery County. Here are the eleven wealthiest communities by zip code in Montgomery County for communities with greater than 2,000 people, as compiled by Sharon Oliver for Philadelphia Business Journal. The chart shows how these...
Philadelphia’s Big Banks Subject of Two New Books That Look at Their Rise and Fall
Big banks like PSFS once dominated Philadelphia's skyline and the Delaware Valley's business scene.Photo byiStock. Philadelphia’s big banks — including Girard and Fidelity, Provident and PSFS, and PNB and First Pennsylvania — thrived for generations and financed factories, transportation, and trade in the region, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MONTCO.Today Closes Another Year of Upbeat, Positive Stories
With the publication of this Dec. 30, 2022, issue, MONTCO.Today brings its stream of twice-daily news to a close for the year. A statistical look back on the past 12 months shows what caught local interest, as well as what formerly significant news items have cooled in the area’s eyes.
National Nonprofit Travels to Washington Crossing Historic Park to Watch Birds, Observe Various Species
The group traveled to a naturally beautiful part of Bucks County to observe local birds. A well-known nonprofit organization recently made their way to Bucks County in order to observe the area’s vast array of bird species. John McDevitt wrote about the group for KYW Newsradio. The National Audubon...
Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Montco
Pop open a bottle of sparkling champagne and kiss a loved one for good luck because 2023 is just around the corner. Hype up the new year by attending the most exciting events here in Montgomery County. With 80 hotels in the area, it’s easy to turn New Year’s Eve...
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
In-County Trail Projects to Advance in 2023, Yielding Health, Tourism, Quality-of-Life Benefits
The Schuylkill River Trail near the Perkiomen Creek Bridge. Montgomery County currently has two major trail projects in the works: the new Chester Valley Trail extension and the Cross County Trail. Emily Rizzo tracked the progress of both initiatives for WHYY. The additional outdoor assets are part of the Circuit...
These Two Montco Eateries Are Among Best Spots to Grab Mexican Food
El Primo in Norristown and Coyote Crossing in Conshohocken are among the best spots in the Philadelphia region to eat Mexican food. You can rarely go wrong with Mexican food, but there are always eateries that stand out and offer that extra zing to your taste buds. Among such restaurants...
MCCC Day of Giving Fundraiser Totals Nearly $25,000
Montgomery County Community College’s fourth annual Day of Giving raised nearly $25,000 for student success. Students posed with Monty the Mustang to show their support during the 24-hour fundraiser on Dec. 8. Montgomery County Community College’s fourth annual Day of Giving raised more than $24,000 in support of the...
