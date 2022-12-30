The new trash and recycling service, with Blue Moose Sanitation, Inc. as the provider, began this week in the city of Cortland. City mayor Scott Steve created a page on the city’s website that provides frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the new service. A rundown of the FAQs page, with answers attached to each question, can be accessed at the top of the city’s website.

