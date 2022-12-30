Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
Victim of car-pedestrian fatality crash south of Fargo identified
FARGO (KFGO) – The State Patrol has released the name of a woman who was struck and killed by a car on I-29 south of Fargo early Sunday morning. She was 19-year-old Destinee Tuttle of Santee, Nebraska. The patrol says Tuttle was living in the Peever-Sisseton area of northeastern South Dakota.
19-year-old woman killed in Cass County pedestrian crash identified
kfgo.com
Fargo police Sgt. retires after more than 31 years on the force
FARGO (KFGO) – A long-time Fargo police officer has retired. Neighborhood Services Sgt. Mark Lykken completed his final shift Dec. 27. His last shift was marked by the traditional “10 7” (end of shift) message from Red River Regional Dispatch where he was thanked for his years of service to the city and surrounding police agencies.
valleynewslive.com
Man facing several charges after road rage incident near Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are releasing the name of the man they say was involved in a road rage incident Wednesday in the Fargo area. He’s 43-year-old Derrick Hansen of Plymouth, Minnesota and he’s facing several charges. Around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, North Dakota Highway Patrol...
KNOX News Radio
Fatal pedestrian accident on I-29
A fatal pedestrian accident on I-29 south of Fargo this morning (Sunday) left a 19 year old woman dead. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 20 year old male driver – and a 20 year old female passenger – were heading south when they observed the female victim standing in the left lane. The driver braked and steered left but struck the pedestrian. The vehicle entered the median and became stuck in the snow.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead man arrested after allegedly strangling woman
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is facing four charges after police say he allegedly choked a woman and pulled her up a flight of stairs by the hair. Moorhead Police were called to an apartment in the 900 block of 24th Avenue South on the morning of December 24, 2022, for a report of a domestic assault that happened the night before. Law enforcement say they were familiar with the address because they were contacted the previous day to help the victim safely get property from the apartment.
valleynewslive.com
Mile-long crack found in ice on Rush Lake
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a safety warning for anglers looking to go out on Rush Lake. Authorities say a mile-long crack was found on the north side of the lake. Open water in the area has been blocked off with...
valleynewslive.com
Emergency landing at Hector Airport
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Eight Fargo fire trucks and their crews were dispatched to Hector Airport in North Fargo just after 10 p.m. on January 2. They spent more than an hour on the call. One of our viewers says he saw the plane circling, the land safely...
valleynewslive.com
HB Connects closes show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - HB Connects (Formerly HB Sound and Light) of Grand Forks is announcing a strategic partnership with Mobile Pro of Fargo. This partnership is in response to the growing number of live production events in our region and the current availability of production companies and staff available to do this work. HB Connects has closed its show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks due to a shortage of product and labor.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues. “It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police: Missing teen found in Detroit Lakes
(Fargo, ND) -- A local family is resting a bit easier after some welcome news came down the wire Monday evening. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that 15-year-old Hailie Carlson was found in Detroit Lakes and is safe. Carlson, who went missing early on Christmas Day, had been...
North Dakota: Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast
You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. This story happened back in June of 21 but is a...
valleynewslive.com
Happy New Year! Sanford in Fargo welcomes in first baby of 2023
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 2023 was kickstarted with a bang for the De La Rosas at the Sanford Hospital in Fargo, as they welcomed their son into the world while fireworks were going off. Santiago De La Rosa was born at 12:11 a.m., becoming the first baby born at Sanford for the new year.
valleynewslive.com
Man wins more than a million dollars at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, during the casino’s Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he’s glad they didn’t turn around.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo commissioner concerned about patron monitoring at planned self-serve bar at mall
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is talking about the plan to open a self-serve bar at the West Acres Mall. "It's a new concept. They are in existence around the country, and the concept is you basically, you know, you pay a fee up front and there is a person there, but basically you serve yourself. So you can buy, and it's basically different types of craft beer and so the concept is good," said Piepkorn.
KFYR-TV
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County State's Attorney to retire at end of December
(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple attorneys, support staff, and county officials paid homage to a prominent figure in Cass County. Cass County States Attorney Burch Burdick was the central figure at his retirement party on Thursday. Dozens attended the event at the Plains Art Museum in Fargo, many congratulating. "The part...
gowatertown.net
Six figure Powerball prize could go unclaimed
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18 draw remains unclaimed, and the ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Diocese releases statement on Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - As people around the world and the state of North Dakota react to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Bishop John T. Folda of the Diocese of Fargo shared a statement with Your News Leader. “I am saddened to learn today of the passing of...
valleynewslive.com
Special ring dropped into Valley City Salvation Army Red Kettle
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign will soon come to a close at their locations in Valley City. Spokesman Lee Isensee found something special inside one of the Red Kettles. He said someone donated a family wedding ring that had been a keepsake for decades.
