Fun things to do in the coming weeks in Ocala/Marion County

Ocala's First Night

This family friendly New Year's Eve event includes access to more than 10 locations between 5 p.m. and midnight with the purchase of an event button. "Activities, performances and exhibits take place around Tuscawilla Park and Historic Downtown Ocala," organizers say. More details and an FAQ at ocalamainstreet.org/firstnight

COMING SOON

The Amazzing Steel Drums

The Amazzing Steel Drums will be in concert at 3 p.m. Jan. 8 at Countryside Presbyterian Church, 7768 SW State Road 200, Ocala. A love offering will be taken. More at 352-237-4633.

2023 Faculty Art Exhibition at CF

The 2023 Faculty Art Exhibition will be on display Jan. 9-Feb. 2 (opening reception on Jan. 18, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.) at the Webber Gallery at the CF Ocala Campus, 3001 SW College Road. The gallery is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and admission is free. More information at 352-854-2322, ext. 1664. According to organizers, the works will include ceramics, prints, fiber, photography and mixed media.

“Revolutionized Textile & Fiber: The Art of Ingrid Humphrey”

An art exhibit, “Revolutionized Textile & Fiber: The Art of Ingrid Humphrey,” will be up mid-January through May 25 at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center, 1821 NW 21st Ave., Ocala. It will be free and open to the public. More at 352-629-8447, artinfo@ocalafl.org or www.ocalafl.org/artincityspaces.

Ocala Symphony Orchestra Honors Recital

The Honors Recital of the 32nd Annual Young Artist Competition will be held Jan. 14 at the Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE Ninth St., Ocala. Admission is free for Ocala Symphony subscribers and $10 for guests. More at reillyartscenter.com.

'The Shape of Things: Op Art and Geometric Abstraction'

This exhibit will be up at the Appleton Museum of Art Jan. 14-April 9. “Drawn from the permanent collection, this exhibition includes vibrant and visually fun paintings and prints,” organizers say. "Op" is short for "optical." The museum, 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free on the first Saturday of each month. More at www.appletonmuseum.org

‘Into the Breeches’ at Ocala Civic Theatre

This dramatic comedy, set in Ocala during World War II, will be onstage at the Ocala Civic Theatre Jan. 19-Feb. 5. “Join us as Ocala’s women of WWII shake up Shakespeare to make history HER-story!” organizers say. More at ocalacivicthetre.com

Bluegrass and BBQ

This City of Ocala event, part of the 2023 Tuscawilla Art Park Series, will be 6-9 p.m. Jan. 20 at Tuscawilla Art Park, 213 NE Fifth St., Ocala. Featuring live musical performances by Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hours. Barbecue from Big Lee's Serious About BBQ and Country Boyz BBQ. Desserts from Big Man's Cafe and a cash bar. General admission tickets starting at $10 online/$15 gate. More at ocalabluegrassBBQ2023.eventbrite.com

Emmett Carlisle & James Hawkins

The musicians will play as part of the Will McLean Foundation’s Sunday Sampler Concert Series at 2 p.m. Jan. 22 in the historic Dunnellon Depot, 12061 S. Williams St., Dunnellon. More at https://www.facebook.com/willmcleanfestival/

'Focus on the Essence: The Photography of Anne Noggle'

This exhibit will be up at the Appleton Museum of Art Jan. 28-April 9. “Selected from more than 100 photographs donated to the museum by the Anne Noggle Foundation, this exhibition highlights self-portraits and portraits of friends and family, and displays her incredible eye for composition and lighting,” organizers say. The museum, 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free on the first Saturday of each month. More at www.appletonmuseum.org

'It's Colored Pencil'

A new exhibit, “It’s Colored Pencil,” presented in partnership with the Colored Pencil Society of America, will be up Feb. 13-March 9 at the CF Webber Gallery on the College of Central Florida campus, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala. There will be an opening reception 5-7 p.m. Feb. 18. The Webber Gallery is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Admission is free. More at 352-854-2322, ext. 1664.

ONGOING

'Trains at the Holidays'

This show is up through Dec. 30 at the Webber Gallery at the College of Central Florida, 3001 SW College Road. According to organizers, "this display will feature model train layouts built and maintained by the Ocala Model Railroaders’ Historic Preservation Society" and "many of the layouts are inspired by historic Ocala landmarks, such as the Six Gun Territory theme park that operated in Marion County until 1984."

The show is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. More at 352-854-2322, ext. 1664 or CF.edu/Webber.

'A Dickens Christmas: The Urban Family’s Holiday Exhibition'

The Appleton Museum, 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, is lit with twinkling lights and large-scale decorations as this annual tradition returns. The exhibit will be up through Jan. 8. Also on display are Christmas trees decorated by participating community groups and organizations. More at www.appletonmuseum.org or 352-854-2322, ext. 1565.

'Blessed be the Birds'

An art exhibit, "Blessed be the Birds,"by Courtney Kravig-McGuire, is on display at the Clerk's Office at Ocala City Hall, 110 SE Watula Ave., through June 9. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This exhibit is free and open to the public. Kravig-McGuire lives and works in Ocala and holds a bachelor of fine art degree in printmaking from the Herron School of Art + Design in Indianapolis. "Kravig-McGuire utilizes printmaking techniques to explore connections between nature and spirituality in her work," city organizers say. Learn more at www.direct.me/theinkyibis, 352-629-8447, artinfo@ocalafl.org or visit www.ocalafl.org/artincityspaces

'Big and Bold'

This exhibit will be on view in the Edith-Marie Gallery at the Appleton Museum of Art through May 21. All works are modern and contemporary art, many of which have never been on display at the Appleton.

‘Looking on the Brighter Side'

This exhibit from Jennifer Weigel is up through Jan. 9 at the Ocala Recreation and Parks Administration building, 828 NE Eighth Ave., and Eighth Avenue Adult Activity Center, 830 NE Eighth Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free and open to the public. A city news release describes Weigel as "a multi-disciplinary mixed-media, conceptual artist" whose work "utilizes a wide range of media to convey her ideas, including assemblage, drawing, fibers, installation, jewelry, paint, performance, photography, video and writing." More at www.jenniferweigelart.com, 352-629-8447, artinfo@ocalafl.org or www.ocalafl.org/artincityspaces.

'Colorful Pleasures'

This art exhibit from Christine Dozier is up through Jan. 17 at the Ocala International Airport, 1770 SW 60th Ave., Suite 600. Free and open to the public. Dozier, an Ocala resident and Memphis native, works in oils and acrylics. More at www.christinedozier.com, 352-629-8447, artinfo@ocalafl.org or www.ocalafl.org/artincityspaces.

'Squares Without Stitches'

This exhibit is up at the Barbara Gaskin Washington Adult Activity Center, 210 NW 12th Ave., Ocala, through Jan. 12. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free and open to the public. More at www.ocalafl.org/recpark, 352-368-5517 and Ocala Rec Park on Facebook.