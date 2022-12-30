NATPE Miami is set to return with an early 2024 event after the assets of The National Association of Television Program Executives, or NATPE, were acquired by Brunico Communications, the Toronto-based operator of the Banff World Media Festival. The winning bid from the Canadian company followed NAPTE filing for bankruptcy protection in Oct. 2022 after running into a financial wall due to the forced cancellations of the 2021 and 2022 U.S. TV markets amid the pandemic. Terms of the acquisition deal with Brunico were not disclosed, but it’s understood the Canadian company put forth an initial $150,000 stalking horse bid for...

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO