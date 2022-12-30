ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

NATPE Assets Sold In Bankruptcy Auction to Banff Operator

NATPE Miami is set to return with an early 2024 event after the assets of The National Association of Television Program Executives, or NATPE, were acquired by Brunico Communications, the Toronto-based operator of the Banff World Media Festival. The winning bid from the Canadian company followed NAPTE filing for bankruptcy protection in Oct. 2022 after running into a financial wall due to the forced cancellations of the 2021 and 2022 U.S. TV markets amid the pandemic. Terms of the acquisition deal with Brunico were not disclosed, but it’s understood the Canadian company put forth an initial $150,000 stalking horse bid for...
With interest rates up, it actually makes sense to invest in bank CDs again, report says

In just a year, interest rates for certificates of deposit have jumped to more than 4%, making these once popular forms of investment appealing again, a report says. Certificates of deposit, or CDs, are considered safe places to invest because they earn interest over a fixed period of time and are offered by most banks. Whereas just a year ago most CDs were earning less than 1% interest, there are now many banks and credit unions advertising surging interest rates, The Boston Globe reported.
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

