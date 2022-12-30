Read full article on original website
Related
Andrew Robertson reveals Liverpool players ignored Jurgen Klopp instructions in Brentford loss
Andrew Robertson reveals Liverpool players ignored Jurgen Klopp instructions in Brentford loss.
Erik ten Hag urges Man Utd not to 'burn money' despite 'need' for new striker
Erik ten Hag has admitted that while he 'needs' a new striker added to his Manchester United ranks this month, he does not want the club to 'burn money' doing so.
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: Player ratings as sluggish Spurs slump to defeat
Match report & player ratings from Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Marcus Rashford is finally becoming the talisman Man Utd need
Marcus Rashford is finally becoming the main man in Manchester.
Arsenal vs Newcastle - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Arsenal vs Newcastle in the Premier League, with TV details, team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
Tottenham salaries & contract expiries
Information regarding the salaries and contracts of every Tottenham first team player.
The Premier League big six - ranked by their ten most expensive signings
90min's ranking of the Premier League big six by how successful their 10 most expensive signings have been.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's ridiculous Newcastle clause; Chelsea close in on €127m Fernandez deal
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Enzo Fernandez, Jude Bellingham, Joao Felix and more.
Cody Gakpo & Ivan Toney both miss Brentford vs Liverpool
Ivan Toney has been left out of Brentford's matchday squad for the visit of Liverpool - they are without new signing Cody Gakpo.
Liverpool's disdain for defending is finally catching up to them
Liverpool's hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four were dealt a blow with a 3-1 loss at Brentford on Monday evening, and poor defending was to blame.
Can Cody Gakpo play against Brentford today?
Cody Gakpo is Liverpool's latest attacking acquisition, but will he be able to play against Brentford on Monday night?
Trent Alexander-Arnold makes honest admission over defensive woes
Trent Alexander-Arnold admits his defending has not always been good enough this season.
Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Bees swarm lacklustre Reds
Brentford maintained their impressive big game record this season with a 3-1 win at home to Liverpool.
Mikel Arteta calls for Arsenal to be 'realistic' about title ambitions
Mikel Arteta calls for Arsenal to be 'realistic' about title ambitions.
Antonio Conte press conference: Tottenham future, Kulusevski & Bentancur injuries, Son form
Antonio Conte has delivered a press conference ahead of Tottenham's Premier League trip to Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening.
Xavi 'punishing' Barcelona squad after Espanyol draw
Xavi is said to be punishing his Barcelona squad after they slipped up against Espanyol.
Jurgen Klopp accuses Brentford of 'stretching the rules' & bemoans Bryan Mbeumo goal
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit out at referee Stuart Atwell's decision to allow Bryan Mbeumo's goal in the Reds' 3-1 loss at Brentford on Monday, while he also stated that the Bees know how to 'stretch the rules'.
Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool's plans for January transfer window
Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool's approach to the January transfer window after signing Cody Gakpo.
90min
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0