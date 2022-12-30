ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Watch live: House begins new Congress, elects Speaker

Tuesday marks the first day of the 118th Congress and the biggest day for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), as the House of Representatives is set to vote for its new Speaker. This is McCarthy’s second Speakership run after his fruitless 2015 bid, where he faced the same opposition from the right wing of the Republican…
The Hill

Live coverage: House set to vote for next Speaker

The 118th Congress opens on Tuesday and all eyes will be on the House as it votes for Speaker — the required first order of business. It’s been more than a century since it took more than one ballot to elect a Speaker but as of Tuesday morning House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) doesn’t seem…

