Binghamton Teen Charged in Tompkins County
An 18-year-old Binghamton man is charged after an attempted robbery in Tompkins County. According to the Ithaca Police Department, just after 7 p.m. on December 30th, Sean J. Reese entered a Dandy Mini Mart on W. Buffalo Street and pointed an AR-style rifle at the cashier. He then fled in...
Twin Tiers Year in Review: 2022’s biggest stories
(WETM) – Just as we thought we were coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 quickly ushered in more drama, controversy, and near-constant memories of the way things once were. The news didn’t slow down at all. To revisit some of the most important events of this year, here are the top stories from the […]
One dead after shooting in Lycoming County
Regional Police Activity, NY & PA State Trooper arrests
Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo by NYS Trooper Ashley Stanley. Coudersport-based state police Thursday morning arrested Blaze David Harrison, 20, of Allegany stemming from an incident in Coudersport Borough. Troopers charged the man with felony criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Arraigned by Magisterial District Judge James Hawkins at 9:10 a.m., Harrison was remanded to Potter County Jail when he couldn’t post 10% of $5,000 cash bail. The judge ordered a preliminary hearing for January 5th at 10 a.m.
An Eviction Before the Holidays
On December 19, just six days before Christmas Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland County sent the Tompkins County Sheriff's Department to evict the residents of 417 S. Aurora Street. Ithaca residents Kathy Majors and Jim Lukasavage have called the property on the slopes of South Hill their home...
Man gunned down on Pa. street had been involved in April shooting: police
A man arraigned for an attempted robbery in Tompkins County
Introducing the new Lycoming Regional Police Department
Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — A new, regionalized police force is in place starting Jan. 1, 2023 to serve nine communities in western Lycoming County. On Thursday, members of the department, flanked with law enforcement, community, and county leaders, formally introduced the Lycoming Regional Police Department. Formed after three years of collaboration, discussion, and planning, the regionalized police department merges the resources of Jersey Shore Borough, Old Lycoming Township, and Porter Township. ...
One dead in shooting Friday night in Williamsport
Three arrested after early morning chase, crash in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested, including a teen, after an early morning high-speed chase in Elmira that police say sent one person to the hospital and uncovered an illegal gun. Elmira Police said the incident began around 1:30 a.m. on January 2, 2023 when officers stopped a vehicle near W. Washington […]
New Year, new leadership in Allegany County
Annual organizational meeting is Tuesday January 3. W. Brooke Harris to become Chairman, Kevin “Fred” Demick will be Vice-Chair. This week, a new slate of leaders will be sworn into office in the Allegany County Legislature. While the fifteen member board are the same team as last year, the leadership will be changing.
Elmira Police respond to multiple gunshot reports over New Year’s weekend
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 2023 New Year weekend ushered in three new reports of gunshots in the City of Elmira, according to police. The first report came around 8:50 p.m. on December 31, 2022 near W. 1st St. and Davis St. Police said officers found a large gathering of people near a home and […]
Nearly five grams of crack located in Williamsport home
Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming Narcotics Enforcement Detectives located approximately 4.78 grams of crack and drug dealing paraphernalia inside a Williamsport home. The raid took place in August when authorities received information about narcotics sales from a home near the 1000 block of Railway Street. Robert James Gillette and Donuae Kellam were taken into custody. Police located the crack and a scale with a white powdery residue on it inside the...
Binghamton teen arrested for attempted armed robbery in Ithaca
Blaze destroys Williamsport home
Eldred Township, Pa. — A fire ripped through a two-story home Friday night, burning it to the ground, officials say. No one was home at the time the blaze was reported at the home in the 5200 block of Northway Road in Williamsport. Firefighters from Eldred Township were dispatched to the home just before 9 p.m. Additional crews from Hepburn Township were called to assist the second-alarm blaze, which leveled the home.
Chemung Co. Legislature overrides veto of Local Law No. 5
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Chemung County Legislature gathered Thursday to override a veto on a local law giving County officials raises. The County Legislature decided in an 11 to 2 vote to override Chemung County Executive Chris Moss's veto, which would've prevented county officials from getting a 4% raise in 2023.
Ithaca firefighters extinguish Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center fire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center had to close for a brief period of time Friday morning for a fire. The Ithaca Fire Department says they extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes. Officials with the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center say the small blaze started in a load of recycling at the facility. It reopened around 1:00 p.m. The center will be open for regular hours next week, including Monday.
Three Officers Injured at Elmira Correctional Facility
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Three corrections officers were injured in two attacks at Elmira Correctional Facility on December 18th. The first incident occurred in a day room in one of the cell blocks. According to NYSCOPBA, an inmate struck an officer in the face. NYSCOPBA says a second officer responded and both officers forced him to the ground.
