Everton recall Championship loan star
Everton have recalled Ellis Simms from his loan at Sunderland to improve Frank Lampard's attacking options.
Erik ten Hag urges Man Utd not to 'burn money' despite 'need' for new striker
Erik ten Hag has admitted that while he 'needs' a new striker added to his Manchester United ranks this month, he does not want the club to 'burn money' doing so.
Jurgen Klopp accuses Brentford of 'stretching the rules' & bemoans Bryan Mbeumo goal
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit out at referee Stuart Atwell's decision to allow Bryan Mbeumo's goal in the Reds' 3-1 loss at Brentford on Monday, while he also stated that the Bees know how to 'stretch the rules'.
Chelsea salaries & contract expiries
A look at what Chelsea players are earning on a weekly basis and when their contracts are due to expire
Antonio Conte press conference: Tottenham future, Kulusevski & Bentancur injuries, Son form
Antonio Conte has delivered a press conference ahead of Tottenham's Premier League trip to Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening.
Andrew Robertson reveals Liverpool players ignored Jurgen Klopp instructions in Brentford loss
Andrew Robertson reveals Liverpool players ignored Jurgen Klopp instructions in Brentford loss.
CF Montreal name Laurent Ciman among backroom staff to support Hernan Losada
CF Montreal have revealed the backroom staff that will assist new head coach Hernan Losada for the 2023 MLS season. Losada was unveiled as the replacement for Wilfried Nancy in December after the French tactician left to take over at the Columbus Crew. Still just 40 years old, Losada will...
Carlo Ancelotti confirms two fitness concerns ahead of Cacereno Copa del Rey clash
Carlo Ancelotti confirms two Real Madrid players are injured and unavailable to face Cacereno in the Copa del Rey.
WSL end of year awards 2022: Goal of the year, moment of the year & more
90min's WSL awards for 2022, including goal of the year, moment of the year, comeback of the year and more.
Alexis Mac Allister: Brighton star reacts to speculation about future
Alexis Mac Allister speaks about Brighton future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest.
Arsenal vs Newcastle - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Arsenal vs Newcastle in the Premier League, with TV details, team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
Mikel Arteta addresses Arsenal title chances after Brighton win
Mikel Arteta played down Premier League title talk after Arsenal's 4-2 win over Brighton.
Charlotte FC closing on signing of Ashley Westwood from Burnley
Charlotte FC have bolstered their midfield with the signing of English player Ashley Westwood from Burnley, 90min sources have confirmed. The 32-year-old is a veteran of almost 500 matches in the English game, starting his career with Crewe Alexandra before turning out for Aston Villa and Burnley. 286 of those appearances came in the Premier League, with Westwood scoring 12 goals and providing 32 assists.
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: Player ratings as sluggish Spurs slump to defeat
Match report & player ratings from Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa in the Premier League.
The Premier League big six - ranked by their ten most expensive signings
90min's ranking of the Premier League big six by how successful their 10 most expensive signings have been.
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing the televised Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Tottenham on Wednesday night.
Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 18
90min's picks for Premier League team of the week for the latest set of fixtures - including players from Arsenal, Man Utd & Nottingham Forest.
Frenkie de Jong reacts to being substituted before the end of derby clash
Frenkie de Jong spoke about Xavi's decision to sub him off when Barcelona were chasing a win against Espanyol.
Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Bees swarm lacklustre Reds
Brentford maintained their impressive big game record this season with a 3-1 win at home to Liverpool.
