Read full article on original website
Related
Polis activates emergency relief for Suncor closure
Concerns continue about the effects of the Suncor closure, as Colorado's only refinery makes up a large portion of the local market for fuel.
Aspen Daily News
Marolt: The unknown price of forgetful thinking
A local battle over widening Highway 82 from two to four traffic lanes began about 40 years ago. It was waged mile by mile, town by town from Glenwood Springs to Aspen. The widening started without much notice, when it was four-laned to Carbondale. It took some time after that to widen its way to Basalt. The most recent expansion from there to the Aspen Chapel started in the early 1990s and took nearly a decade for that twisting 14 miles to be converted.
Aspen Daily News
Fields should be reviewed skeptically
County commissioners should skeptically review a development that would shoehorn 135 residences into 19 acres near Crown Mountain Park, called ironically, “The Fields.”. If approved, it would create a template for “nodes” of unsustainable and environmentally damaging suburban sprawl from Basalt to Carbondale, mainly for second-home investors able to afford $1,000-a-square-foot new construction.
Aspen Daily News
Year in Review: The top stories of 2022, Part II
Editor’s note: On Saturday, the Aspen Daily News published recaps of three of the top 10 stories of the year and others that made our honorable mention list. Today we give you the remaining items, the top seven. To view the previous stories in Saturday’s print edition, visit aspendailynews.com.
New Colorado minimum wage takes effect; now 9th highest in country
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The start of the new year means Colorado's new minimum wage is kicking in. It's now up to $13.65 per hour. That is $1.09 higher than in 2022. It's the largest annual jump in the minimum wage in Colorado since 2007. 2007 was the first increase in the minimum wage in nine The post New Colorado minimum wage takes effect; now 9th highest in country appeared first on KRDO.
Aspen Daily News
Let the good times flow
An innovative program is releasing a little more water from Ruedi Reservoir dam this winter to provide a lot of environmental benefits on the 14 miles of the lower Fryingpan River. Multiple local and statewide groups have teamed to raise the funds necessary to lease water from Ruedi and increase...
Aspen Daily News
Unravel Coffee opens Aspen location, aims to be versatile and affordable gathering place
Adding to Aspen’s collection of go-to coffee houses for locals and visitors alike, Unravel Aspen opened its doors to the community on Dec. 24. Unravel Aspen is Gravity Haus’ newest coffee shop location, bringing its community of modern adventurers to the Roaring Fork Valley. Gravity Haus was founded in 2019 in Breckenridge and has since grown to include locations in Vail, Winter Park, Steamboat Springs and northern California. Unravel, Gravity Haus’ coffee brand, offers 16 different kinds of Ethiopian coffee online and in stores in Denver, Vail, Breckenridge and Winter Park.
How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline
Colorado could be less than a year away from the state’s first relocation of gray wolves to parts of the Western Slope, as required by a ballot initiative passed by voters in 2020. A draft plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife last month calls for the reintroduction of 10 to 15 wolves per year […] The post How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Live updates: Snow, fog affect travel
The first Monday of the new year is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as freezing fog and mist will turn over to snow for the morning commute.
Aspen Daily News
‘The Big Fix’
It was standing room only at Explore Booksellers Thursday evening as locals and visitors set aside their typical powder-day après plans to hear from Aspen native, Hal Harvey. Hal was in town for the holidays and agreed to participate in a discussion about his latest best-selling book, “The Big Fix: Seven Practical Steps to Save Our Planet.” Greg Poschman, Pitkin County commissioner and CORE board member, moderated the discussion.
macaronikid.com
REMINDER: CO Begins a Carryout Bag Fee on Jan. 1, 2023
If you haven't heard the news, there are big changes coming to the shopper's experience in the State of Colorado thanks to House Bill 21-1162, which was enacted in 2021 by the Colorado General Assembly. What you need to know:. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, stores in the State of Colorado...
Many Colorado residents getting up to $1,500 from the state by Jan 31st
money in handPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're a resident of Colorado, here's some great news: you're likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans.
southarkansassun.com
Weld County Leads Colorado In Highest Demand For SNAP Food Benefits
Weld is leading the state of Colorado as the county with the highest demand for SNAP food benefits. The SNAP is a food assistance program by the federal government, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, says Alejo. According to the Weld County Department of Human Services, its employees...
stupiddope.com
The Top Cannabis Dispensaries in Colorado: A Comprehensive Guide
As the cannabis industry continues to grow and thrive in Colorado, it can be overwhelming for both locals and tourists to determine which dispensaries are the best. That’s where this guide comes in! Based on data from popular review sites Weedmaps and Yelp, we’ve compiled a list of the top cannabis dispensaries in the state.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen real estate snapshot, Jan. 2
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This four-bedroom penthouse condo offers an open floor plan and incredible views of Ajax from the heart of Aspen. $25,875,000. Low. Aspen. This one-bedroom Aspen...
Paycheck deductions begin for paid family leave program
Employers are to withhold 0.45% from employees' paychecks and contribute a matching 0.45% from their organization. Workers will not be able to claim the benefit, however, until January 2024.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell Jan. 1-2 around the state
Colorado is shoveling away several inches of snow that fell Sunday night and Monday morning. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA) reported 0.9 inches of new snow. Here are some snow totals from around the state:. Mount Zirkel, 23 inches. Cameron Pass, 19...
Colorado’s Poorest County Has 10 Cool Things Going for It
Costilla County might be the poorest county in Colorado, but this part of the state is extremely rich in history and historic places that are significant to the story of Colorado. Some people may think there is nothing to see or do in the poorest part of Colorado, but that...
New year means new laws take effect in Colorado
A new year means new laws take effect in Colorado. One requires most grocery, retail, and convenience stores in Colorado to charge 10 cents for every plastic or paper bag shoppers use.
Comments / 0