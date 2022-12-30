ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grovetown, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WRDW-TV

1 injured after shootout incident in Edgefield County

Johnston, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting on Johnson Street on Monday. According to the Johnston assistant police chief, there were three subjects, where one was shot multiple times around noon. According to authorities, one of the subjects went to the hospital. He...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Single vehicle crash kills Aiken County man

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – A single vehicle crash left one man dead in Aiken County. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the incident, which happened near 630 New Bridge Road in Aiken Sunday just after 11:30 in the morning. South Carolina Highway Patrol found a 2004 Dodge Ram […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

1 injured in Johnston shootout

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - One person is injured and police are searching for more suspects after a shootout Monday afternoon in Johnston, South Carolina. The Johnston Police Department tells FOX54 it happened sometime between noon and 1 p.m. on Johnson St. near Walker St. According to police, two people got into an argument, then pulled weapons and exchanged gunfire.
JOHNSTON, SC
WRDW-TV

1 dead after Aiken County single-vehicle accident

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident that happened Sunday on New Bridge Road. According to Aiken County Deputy Coroner, the South Carolina Highway Patrol was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at 630 New Bridge Road in Aiken at 11:32 a.m.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

RCSO searching for missing man, may be having suicidal thoughts

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man. 36-year-old Kevin Coward was last seen walking away from his residence on Cooney Circle on Friday, December 30th around 4:35 P.M. Coward was last seen wearing a blue shirt and a pair of unknown colored pants. According […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County woman found unconscious at Langley Pond

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County woman was found unconscious at Langley Pond Sunday morning. According to Captain Eric Abdullah, she was found laying near her vehicle with severe injuries. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.
wfxg.com

Sheriff's Office searching for missing Augusta man with dementia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man. According to the sheriff's office, seventy-four-year-old L.D. Henderson was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 30 leaving his home on the 3700 block of Fairington Dr. He was driving a white 2004 Ford Mustang.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed Away

24-year-old Byron Speller was a single father of two children, ages seven and two. Their mother passed away, and Byron was raising his children on his own. On June 29, 2018, Byron locked himself out of his car at the Kroger in the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Road in Augusta, Georgia. Byron called his brother, Corey Morgan, and a locksmith. Corey and the locksmith arrived at the Kroger parking lot and got his car unlocked.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in Augusta aggravated assault case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested a suspect in relation to an aggravated assault case. Authorities said Thursday that Rebecca Melanie Perry has been arrested. Deputies on Wednesday had asked the public to be on the lookout for her, but that alert was canceled Thursday. The incident...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Two people arrested by RCSO for car wash robbery

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The two people wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for a car wash robbery have been found and arrested. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Erin Smith and Joquel Downs were wanted for Robbery By Force in reference to a robbery that happened on Thursday, November 17th at […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

