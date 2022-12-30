Read full article on original website
Suspect wanted in North Augusta road rage shooting arrested in Candler County
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The suspect wanted by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety in a road rage shooting has been arrested. According to the incident report, authorities were dispatched to a wreck involving two gray vehicles on the I-20 exit ramp at West Martintown Road in North Augusta, and while on the […]
Woman found severely injured and unconscious next to car at Langley Pond
An investigation is underway after a woman was found with severe injuries and unconscious next to her car at Langley Pond on New Year's Day.
Man shot multiple times in broad daylight blocks from downtown Johnston
Johnston Police Department is investigating after one man was found shot multiple times outside of a home on Walker Street, just blocks away from downtown Johnston in Edgefield.
WRDW-TV
1 injured after shootout incident in Edgefield County
Johnston, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting on Johnson Street on Monday. According to the Johnston assistant police chief, there were three subjects, where one was shot multiple times around noon. According to authorities, one of the subjects went to the hospital. He...
Single vehicle crash kills Aiken County man
AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – A single vehicle crash left one man dead in Aiken County. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the incident, which happened near 630 New Bridge Road in Aiken Sunday just after 11:30 in the morning. South Carolina Highway Patrol found a 2004 Dodge Ram […]
wfxg.com
1 injured in Johnston shootout
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - One person is injured and police are searching for more suspects after a shootout Monday afternoon in Johnston, South Carolina. The Johnston Police Department tells FOX54 it happened sometime between noon and 1 p.m. on Johnson St. near Walker St. According to police, two people got into an argument, then pulled weapons and exchanged gunfire.
wgxa.tv
GSP: Savannah man, Washington Co. teen arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Georgia State Patrol said two people attempting to outrun law enforcement have been arrested following a crash in Baldwin County. Troopers say the Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested GSP’s assistance in pursuing a vehicle that sped away from deputies on Deepstep Rd. near State Route 24 around 5:44 pm Sunday.
WRDW-TV
1 dead after Aiken County single-vehicle accident
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident that happened Sunday on New Bridge Road. According to Aiken County Deputy Coroner, the South Carolina Highway Patrol was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at 630 New Bridge Road in Aiken at 11:32 a.m.
RCSO searching for missing man, may be having suicidal thoughts
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man. 36-year-old Kevin Coward was last seen walking away from his residence on Cooney Circle on Friday, December 30th around 4:35 P.M. Coward was last seen wearing a blue shirt and a pair of unknown colored pants. According […]
WRDW-TV
Aiken County woman found unconscious at Langley Pond
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County woman was found unconscious at Langley Pond Sunday morning. According to Captain Eric Abdullah, she was found laying near her vehicle with severe injuries. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office searching for missing Augusta man with dementia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man. According to the sheriff's office, seventy-four-year-old L.D. Henderson was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 30 leaving his home on the 3700 block of Fairington Dr. He was driving a white 2004 Ford Mustang.
WRDW-TV
Road rage turned into a manhunt after accident in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is looking for a man involved in a road rage incident on Friday. The traffic accident happened near Exit 1 after a man and woman collided after merging. They then began to argue about who was at fault. It was at...
Families not too concerned about safety after recent incident at Langley Pond Park
As news hit about an unconscious woman found lying next to her vehicle at Langley Pond Park Sunday morning, people reacted online.
wach.com
Midlands family mourns 2 loved ones killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash on Christmas day
COLUMBIA, SC — A family in the Midlands now mourns the loss of two loved ones after a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer claimed both lives on Christmas day. The McCoy family is holding onto each other for support as they head into the New Year after suffering a tragic loss on Christmas day.
Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed Away
24-year-old Byron Speller was a single father of two children, ages seven and two. Their mother passed away, and Byron was raising his children on his own. On June 29, 2018, Byron locked himself out of his car at the Kroger in the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Road in Augusta, Georgia. Byron called his brother, Corey Morgan, and a locksmith. Corey and the locksmith arrived at the Kroger parking lot and got his car unlocked.
FOUND: Richmond County cancels BOLO for missing man with dementia
Investigators are looking for a man that was last seen leaving his home on foot in the middle of the night and hasn't been heard from since.
Motel aggravated assault suspect arrested by RCSO
Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for a suspect they say is involved in an aggravated assault that occurred at a motel on Gordon Highway.
Traffic stop in Wrens yields nearly 12 pounds of marijuana, stolen weapons
A traffic stop within the city of Wrens uncovered nearly 12 pounds of marijuana.
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Augusta aggravated assault case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested a suspect in relation to an aggravated assault case. Authorities said Thursday that Rebecca Melanie Perry has been arrested. Deputies on Wednesday had asked the public to be on the lookout for her, but that alert was canceled Thursday. The incident...
Two people arrested by RCSO for car wash robbery
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The two people wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for a car wash robbery have been found and arrested. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Erin Smith and Joquel Downs were wanted for Robbery By Force in reference to a robbery that happened on Thursday, November 17th at […]
