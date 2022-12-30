Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Cows temporarily escape farm at Ashley Ridge High School
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several cows made a temporary escape from an educational farm in Dorchester County last week. Fox Ridge Farm, located on campus at Ashley Ridge High School, offers students hands-on instruction in agricultural practices – and the farm includes livestock production. Nine cows decided to break free just before the holiday […]
Jasper County residents fighting proposed development near historic waterway
JASPER COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – A multi-million dollar project in Jasper County could be a boon to the area, but some folks believe progress is coming at the expense of nature and their homes. The Chelsea South project is proposed for a 290-acre property near Okatie Highway (Highway 170) intersection and Snake Road. That’s near […]
walterborolive.com
WPD Local First Responders spreads Christmas cheer for local children
On Saturday, Dec. 17 Walterboro Police Department (WPD) officers with a host of other first responders and county officials sponsored its annual “Shop with Santa’s Heroes” event for children in need of Colleton County. Public Information Officer (P.I.O.) Sergeant (Sgt.) Tavara Edwards explained how each year the...
live5news.com
Prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor dies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Aylor, 41, died in his home Monday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The Charleston Police Department is investigating his death, O’Neal said. The cause and manner of his death are...
live5news.com
East Cooper Medical Center celebrates first baby born in new year
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - An 8-pound, 12-ounce baby boy was the first newborn of 2023 at Mount Pleasant’s East Cooper Medical Center, hospital officials say. Everett Michael Ludeman arrived at 7:24 a.m. Sunday to his parents, Amber and Russell, and two older sisters, hospital spokesperson Valerie Burrow said.
Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters
While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
WLOS.com
SC family welcomes new baby 11 minutes after the New Year at Summerville Medical Center
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry family started their 2023 year off in the best way - with the birth of a little girl. Ava Grace Mainor was born at 12:11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, to parents Makayla and Antwan. She weighed 8 lbs and 6 oz and measured...
wtoc.com
Hardeeville family loses everything in fire days after Christmas
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - A Hardeeville family lost everything in a fire late last week. A mother, who’s trying to push forward, thankful she and her two kids weren’t there when the flame engulfed their home. Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 28, much of her home turned to...
WATCH: Charleston officer rescues Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Charleston Police Department worked to save a Blue Heron that had become trapped in pluff mud. Animal Control Officer Courtney Bayles responded to a call regarding a bird in distress near the Charleston City Marina. Officer Bayless had to complete what the Charleston Police Department called a […]
abcnews4.com
GoFundMe created for Ladson mother who lost home to fire on Christmas Eve
"On Christmas Eve, our niece and her two children lost everything in a house fire, including their beloved dog Khoda," the GoFundMe statement read. Kayla Ulrey's family has created a GoFundMe to assist Ulrey in finding a home for herself and her two children. If you would like to donate...
live5news.com
SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken emergency actions against four community residential care facilities including two in Charleston County to protect residents’ safety. A release from the agency states it determined conditions and practices at the facilities, commonly...
live5news.com
MUSC officials say if you are struggling during the holidays, you’re not alone
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s important to remember during these cheerful months that the holiday season can bring stress and sadness for some. In fact, December, January and March are the most dangerous times for drug- and alcohol-related deaths, according to the CDC. MUSC officials said they want anyone...
live5news.com
Colleton Co. firefighters respond to first call 3 hours into 2023
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The first call for Colleton County Fire-Rescue in 2023 came just three-and-a-half hours after ringing in the new year. Firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Combahee Road around 3:23 a.m. Sunday to a reported fire at a three-story home. Firefighters said they arrived at...
Crews extinguish construction equipment fire in Moncks Corner
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews are working a construction equipment fire that broke out in Cross Saturday afternoon. According to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews where dispatched to a fire at construction equipment near the 2000 block of Ranger Drive just after 1 p.m. Upon dispatch, the fire department was requested […]
Hilton Head mourns a local legend
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head community is mourning the loss of a four-legged legend. Maverick has been the mascot of Coligny Hardware since 2014. He was known for greeting every customer, as well as his singing voice. There were GoFundMe pages that raised thousands when he was sick. With tributes pouring […]
1 killed, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash. The incident happened Saturday, December 31. Troopers say the driver of a car, traveling north on Highway 15, near Mountaineer Circle, about five miles south of Elloree, went off the right side of the Road and struck a tree. Two […]
live5news.com
Charleston restaurants, bars turn to tech to fight fake IDs, underage drinking
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bars and restaurants in downtown Charleston are adopting a new app as a way to prevent underage drinking on New Year’s Eve. Charleston city officials came together in November to approve the ID scanner pilot program. The program kicked off on Dec. 5 and works through a mobile app called Intellicheck, which scans IDs to verify someone’s identity and age.
live5news.com
Andolini’s Pizza closes its doors after 30 years in business
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As 2022 comes to a close, a popular Charleston-area pizza restaurant shuts down after three decades in business. A sign on the door of the last-remaining Andolini’s Pizza location on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in West Ashley read, “With sad hearts, we have closed the last Andolini’s Pizza” and thanked the community for its support over the years.
live5news.com
Driver killed after car hits tree in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died on New Year’s Day in a single-vehicle crash. The crash happened at around noon Sunday on Myers Road, approximately two miles south of Goose Creek, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. The driver was the sole...
WIS-TV
Driver dies after single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Orangeburg County. Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the collision happened around 12 a.m. on Friday, December 30 on U.S. Highway 15 near Theater Drive. According to officials, a 2007 GMC Yukon was traveling...
Comments / 0