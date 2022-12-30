ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

walterborolive.com

WPD Local First Responders spreads Christmas cheer for local children

On Saturday, Dec. 17 Walterboro Police Department (WPD) officers with a host of other first responders and county officials sponsored its annual “Shop with Santa’s Heroes” event for children in need of Colleton County. Public Information Officer (P.I.O.) Sergeant (Sgt.) Tavara Edwards explained how each year the...
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor dies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Aylor, 41, died in his home Monday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The Charleston Police Department is investigating his death, O’Neal said. The cause and manner of his death are...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

East Cooper Medical Center celebrates first baby born in new year

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - An 8-pound, 12-ounce baby boy was the first newborn of 2023 at Mount Pleasant’s East Cooper Medical Center, hospital officials say. Everett Michael Ludeman arrived at 7:24 a.m. Sunday to his parents, Amber and Russell, and two older sisters, hospital spokesperson Valerie Burrow said.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
DogTime

Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters

While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken emergency actions against four community residential care facilities including two in Charleston County to protect residents’ safety. A release from the agency states it determined conditions and practices at the facilities, commonly...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Colleton Co. firefighters respond to first call 3 hours into 2023

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The first call for Colleton County Fire-Rescue in 2023 came just three-and-a-half hours after ringing in the new year. Firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Combahee Road around 3:23 a.m. Sunday to a reported fire at a three-story home. Firefighters said they arrived at...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews extinguish construction equipment fire in Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews are working a construction equipment fire that broke out in Cross Saturday afternoon. According to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews where dispatched to a fire at construction equipment near the 2000 block of Ranger Drive just after 1 p.m. Upon dispatch, the fire department was requested […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WSAV News 3

Hilton Head mourns a local legend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head community is mourning the loss of a four-legged legend. Maverick has been the mascot of Coligny Hardware since 2014. He was known for greeting every customer, as well as his singing voice. There were GoFundMe pages that raised thousands when he was sick. With tributes pouring […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WJBF

1 killed, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash. The incident happened Saturday, December 31. Troopers say the driver of a car, traveling north on Highway 15, near Mountaineer Circle, about five miles south of Elloree, went off the right side of the Road and struck a tree. Two […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston restaurants, bars turn to tech to fight fake IDs, underage drinking

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bars and restaurants in downtown Charleston are adopting a new app as a way to prevent underage drinking on New Year’s Eve. Charleston city officials came together in November to approve the ID scanner pilot program. The program kicked off on Dec. 5 and works through a mobile app called Intellicheck, which scans IDs to verify someone’s identity and age.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Andolini’s Pizza closes its doors after 30 years in business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As 2022 comes to a close, a popular Charleston-area pizza restaurant shuts down after three decades in business. A sign on the door of the last-remaining Andolini’s Pizza location on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in West Ashley read, “With sad hearts, we have closed the last Andolini’s Pizza” and thanked the community for its support over the years.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Driver killed after car hits tree in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died on New Year’s Day in a single-vehicle crash. The crash happened at around noon Sunday on Myers Road, approximately two miles south of Goose Creek, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. The driver was the sole...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Driver dies after single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Orangeburg County. Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the collision happened around 12 a.m. on Friday, December 30 on U.S. Highway 15 near Theater Drive. According to officials, a 2007 GMC Yukon was traveling...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

