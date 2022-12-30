Read full article on original website
High-profile Charleston attorney David Aylor dies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – David Aylor, a well-known Lowcountry attorney, has died, according to the Charleston County Coroner. A law enforcement official close to the investigation told News 2 that Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. Foul play is not suspected at this point, according to the source. The […]
WATCH: Cows temporarily escape farm at Ashley Ridge High School
Several cows made a temporary escape from an educational farm in Dorchester County last week. WATCH: Cows temporarily escape farm at Ashley Ridge …. Several cows made a temporary escape from an educational farm in Dorchester County last week. Less flight delays, cancelations a week after holiday …. Driver uninjured...
New temporary housing causing concern for some Summerville residents
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — For years, the Dorchester County Community Outreach (DCCO) in Summerville has been offering shelter to people in need along Central Avenue. Recently, the shelter began looking to expand its services. "We found this piece of property, I don’t have an exact address, but it’s on...
Dates Announced for the 2023 Charleston Bluegrass Festival
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
SC homeless population growing, new report shows
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A report on homelessness across the state shows an 18 percent increase in that population in recent years. The most recent annual report from the South Carolina Interagency Council on Homelessness, a statewide network of advocates and service providers working to end homelessness, focuses on trends and demographics from 2021. The report shows 13,399 people received homeless services in the state in 2021. That is an 18% jump from 10,969 people in 2020.
SC family welcomes new baby 11 minutes after the New Year at Summerville Medical Center
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry family started their 2023 year off in the best way - with the birth of a little girl. Ava Grace Mainor was born at 12:11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, to parents Makayla and Antwan. She weighed 8 lbs and 6 oz and measured...
Shooting at Ridgeland night club injures 2 Sunday
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting that injured two around 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day. According to police, officers responded to the scene at Club Pluto located at 8812 South Jacob Smart Boulevard in Ridgeland after being notified of a shooting incident early Sunday morning. Deputies learned, while on […]
Fire at Ladson Self Storage shuts down portion of Highway 78
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Emergency crews are on scene at a structure fire at Ladson Self Storage Tuesday morning, fire officials say. Fire officials with C&B Fire Department said eight to ten units are on fire and Highway 78 is shut down in the area for water supply. The...
Prominent Lowcountry lawyer David Aylor found dead in home: Coroner
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — David Aylor, owner and founder of David Aylor Law Offices, has died, officials confirm to ABC News 4. Aylor, 41, was reportedly found dead in his home on Monday, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. His cause of death was not immediately released. The...
WATCH: Charleston officer rescues Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Charleston Police Department worked to save a Blue Heron that had become trapped in pluff mud. Animal Control Officer Courtney Bayles responded to a call regarding a bird in distress near the Charleston City Marina. Officer Bayless had to complete what the Charleston Police Department called a […]
Boise Cascade to construct two distribution centers
BOISE, Idaho – Boise Cascade’s Building Materials Distribution (BMD) division plans to construct new distribution centers in South Carolina and Texas. The company announced that it finalized the acquisitions of 45 acres in Walterboro, S.C., and 34 acres in Hondo, Texas, to locate the two centers. The Walterboro...
Isle of Palms Connector reopens after crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Connector has reopened to traffic following a Monday morning crash. The Isle of Palms Police Department reported that the IOP Connector heading into Mount Pleasant was closed to traffic while Mount Pleasant PD responded to what they described as an “active scene.” News 2 reached out […]
Red Cross helping Summerville family after house fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross is helping a Berkeley County family whose home was damaged by a New Year’s Day fire. The agency is helping two people with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter along with referrals to needed resources after the fire at their home on Edinburgh Street in Summerville, Red Cross spokesperson Amy Thomas.
Crews respond to early-morning fire in Dorchester Co.
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a fire in St. George early Tuesday morning. Dorchester County Fire Rescue Chief Tres Atkinson said crews responded to the 200 block of East George Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Photos of the home show fire damage to the roof of the...
Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters
While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
Colleton Co. firefighters respond to first call 3 hours into 2023
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The first call for Colleton County Fire-Rescue in 2023 came just three-and-a-half hours after ringing in the new year. Firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Combahee Road around 3:23 a.m. Sunday to a reported fire at a three-story home. Firefighters said they arrived at...
WPD Local First Responders spreads Christmas cheer for local children
On Saturday, Dec. 17 Walterboro Police Department (WPD) officers with a host of other first responders and county officials sponsored its annual “Shop with Santa’s Heroes” event for children in need of Colleton County. Public Information Officer (P.I.O.) Sergeant (Sgt.) Tavara Edwards explained how each year the...
East Cooper Medical Center celebrates first baby born in new year
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - An 8-pound, 12-ounce baby boy was the first newborn of 2023 at Mount Pleasant’s East Cooper Medical Center, hospital officials say. Everett Michael Ludeman arrived at 7:24 a.m. Sunday to his parents, Amber and Russell, and two older sisters, hospital spokesperson Valerie Burrow said.
3 arrested, firearms recovered following pursuit in South Carolina
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon on James Island led to three arrests and the recovery of several weapons. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a pickup truck for traffic violations at about 1 p.m. near Camp Road and Mount Vernon Drive. The vehicle fled, leading […]
Brabahm, Minnie
Mrs. Minnie Pearl Crosby Bazzle Brabham, 86, of Walterboro, entered into rest Tuesday evening, December 13, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Intrepid Hospice. She was twice married, first to the late James Lee Bazzle and secondly to the late Barry Neil Brabham.
