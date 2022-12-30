ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

College Football Bowl Games on TV Today (Friday, Dec. 30)

By Mark Ross
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30pjNP_0jyUqNBp00

Here's a quick look at the college football bowl games on today, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 with TV channels, tonight's start times and more information.

The college football bowl season continues with five games on Friday, Dec. 30. The first of the New Year's Six bowls will take place on Friday night as well the latest editions of two of the most-recognized bowls in the sport.

Related: College Football Predictions for Every 2022-23 Bowl Game

So if you're wondering " What college football bowl games are on today? " know this: There are five involving FBS teams scheduled for today, Friday, Dec. 30.

Note: Games are ordered by start time and all times are ET. The r ankings listed are from the final College Football Playoff rankings.

College Football Bowl Games on TV Today

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. No. 23 NC State (Charlotte, N.C.) , 12 p.m. on ESPN /live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

These two teams have plenty of shared history since they were ACC rivals not too long ago. In fact, the head-to-head series is tied at 33-33-4 with this being the first-ever bowl matchup. And don't forget the winning head coach gets a mayonnaise bath.

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Pitt vs. No. 18 UCLA (El Paso, Texas) , 2 p.m. on CBS /live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

It's been 50 years since these two teams have met on the gridiron so what better place to get reacquainted than at one of the oldest bowl games in existence? Pitt's two-deep has been shuffled due to opt-outs and transfers while UCLA is expected to be close to full strength.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: No. 21 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 South Carolina (Jacksonville, Fla.) 3:30 p.m. on ESPN /live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Both Notre Dame and South Carolina have plenty of familiarity with the Gator Bowl but this will be the first time playing each other. The Fighting Irish have won three of the previous four matchups overall against the Gamecocks, but SC enters this game with back-to-back wins over top-10 teams while ND is down some key players due to opt-outs and transfers.

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Wyoming (Tucson, Ariz.) 3:30 p.m. on ESPN /live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

The first-ever Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl will pit the MAC runner-up against a Mountain West team that lost its last two regular-season games and has seen a wave of players enter the transfer portal. Ohio won't have its MVP quarterback because of an injury but Wyoming's signal-caller is surrounded by a dearth of proven playmakers.

Capital One Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson (Miami Gardens, Fla.) 8 p.m. on ESPN /live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

One thing is for sure, both teams will certainly look the part for this Orange Bowl. Tennessee won't look the same on the field because of a big injury and opt-outs while Clemson's new starting quarterback gets another chance to impress on a big stage. This also gives the Tigers' defense the opportunity to leave up to its preseason billing as the Volunteers still pack plenty of firepower.

How to Watch College Football This Season

fuboTV has complete NCAA college football coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN) as well as ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Networks, and more. fuboTV includes every network you need to watch every college football game in your market.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To 'Bad Call' In The Fiesta Bowl

There have been plenty of exciting plays from the first half of the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU. Unfortunately, they're being overshadowed by a controversial call. During the second quarter of play, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected on a touchdown pass to Roman Wilson. At least the entire sports world thought it was a touchdown.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Noah Ruggles misses shot at game-winning field goal, chance to send Ohio State to CFP National Championship

Noah Ruggles stepped up to the moment of his life after CJ Stroud delivered the drive of his life in the final moments of the Peach Bowl matchup. After leading for much of the game against Georgia, the Bulldogs came up with a clutch drive behind quarterback Stetson Bennett to take the lead. Bennett threw a touchdown pass with 54 seconds remaining, giving the Bulldogs a 42-41 lead.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Basketball Refs Have 'Had It' With 1 Head Coach

No. 2 UConn suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling 83-73 to No. 22 Xavier. With his team 2:25 remaining and his team trailing 74-71, UConn head coach Dan Hurley was assessed a technical foul for arguing with the referees. Hurley was unhappy with the free throw disparity--28-to-9 in favor of Xavier.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About The Fiesta Bowl Tonight

The first College Football Playoff game of the day is delivering with one of the most entertaining contests of the season. The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have combined for nearly 90 points in a game packed with big-play action. Both teams scored 20+ points apiece in the third quarter alone.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Referee's Fiesta Bowl Admission

Most of the college football world was not happy with the Fiesta Bowl referees on Saturday night. There were several controversial rulings on Saturday, including a questionable no-touchdown and a no-targeting call in the game between Michigan and TCU. TCU topped Michigan, 51-45, to move on to the College Football...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Furious With ESPN's Broadcast Tonight

No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State are playing a thrilling contest in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl. Unfortunately, there have been nearly as many commercials as game plays on Saturday night. Going to commercial has caused us to miss a couple of key moments in...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Sugar Bowl Mistake

This year's Sugar Bowl trophy ceremony featured an embarrassing mistake. After Alabama notched a 45-20 win over the Kansas State Wildcats, the team was awarded the Sugar Bowl trophy in a postgame ceremony. The presenter made a significant blunder when announcing Nick Saban's squad as this year's bowl game winner.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Even Jim Harbaugh's Dad Was Shocked By His Decision

Some viewers questioned Jim Harbaugh's clock management decisions late in Saturday's Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU. That seems to include his father. Up 51-45 in the first quarter, the Horned Frogs secured a first down with under two minutes remaining. Harbaugh let them run the clock, instead using his three timeouts on the ensuing three plays.
GEORGIA STATE
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
43K+
Followers
2K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy