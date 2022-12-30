College Football Bowl Games on TV Today (Friday, Dec. 30)

Here's a quick look at the college football bowl games on today, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 with TV channels, tonight's start times and more information.

The college football bowl season continues with five games on Friday, Dec. 30. The first of the New Year's Six bowls will take place on Friday night as well the latest editions of two of the most-recognized bowls in the sport.

Related: College Football Predictions for Every 2022-23 Bowl Game

So if you're wondering " What college football bowl games are on today? " know this: There are five involving FBS teams scheduled for today, Friday, Dec. 30.

Note: Games are ordered by start time and all times are ET. The r ankings listed are from the final College Football Playoff rankings.

College Football Bowl Games on TV Today

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. No. 23 NC State (Charlotte, N.C.) , 12 p.m. on ESPN /live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

These two teams have plenty of shared history since they were ACC rivals not too long ago. In fact, the head-to-head series is tied at 33-33-4 with this being the first-ever bowl matchup. And don't forget the winning head coach gets a mayonnaise bath.

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Pitt vs. No. 18 UCLA (El Paso, Texas) , 2 p.m. on CBS /live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

It's been 50 years since these two teams have met on the gridiron so what better place to get reacquainted than at one of the oldest bowl games in existence? Pitt's two-deep has been shuffled due to opt-outs and transfers while UCLA is expected to be close to full strength.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: No. 21 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 South Carolina (Jacksonville, Fla.) 3:30 p.m. on ESPN /live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Both Notre Dame and South Carolina have plenty of familiarity with the Gator Bowl but this will be the first time playing each other. The Fighting Irish have won three of the previous four matchups overall against the Gamecocks, but SC enters this game with back-to-back wins over top-10 teams while ND is down some key players due to opt-outs and transfers.

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Wyoming (Tucson, Ariz.) 3:30 p.m. on ESPN /live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

The first-ever Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl will pit the MAC runner-up against a Mountain West team that lost its last two regular-season games and has seen a wave of players enter the transfer portal. Ohio won't have its MVP quarterback because of an injury but Wyoming's signal-caller is surrounded by a dearth of proven playmakers.

Capital One Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson (Miami Gardens, Fla.) 8 p.m. on ESPN /live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

One thing is for sure, both teams will certainly look the part for this Orange Bowl. Tennessee won't look the same on the field because of a big injury and opt-outs while Clemson's new starting quarterback gets another chance to impress on a big stage. This also gives the Tigers' defense the opportunity to leave up to its preseason billing as the Volunteers still pack plenty of firepower.

How to Watch College Football This Season

fuboTV has complete NCAA college football coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN) as well as ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Networks, and more. fuboTV includes every network you need to watch every college football game in your market.