Philadelphia, PA

Medical Report: Between diet and exercise, which would you choose?

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0678IB_0jyUqMJ600

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — On Sunday morning, many people will start their day thinking about a fresh start for the new year, motivated to make changes. So here is a question: If you had to improve your diet or develop an effective and consistent exercise program, which would you choose?

There are dozens of articles on the subject, and the answer is consistent: Diet has a greater impact on your health, because there are so many illnesses linked to poor diet and obesity.

You can't exercise enough to make up for a poor diet.

Fortunately, it is not all or nothing. We can do both.

We also do not have to be perfect. We just have to improve a bit.

