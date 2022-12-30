Read full article on original website
Unravel Coffee opens Aspen location, aims to be versatile and affordable gathering place
Adding to Aspen’s collection of go-to coffee houses for locals and visitors alike, Unravel Aspen opened its doors to the community on Dec. 24. Unravel Aspen is Gravity Haus’ newest coffee shop location, bringing its community of modern adventurers to the Roaring Fork Valley. Gravity Haus was founded in 2019 in Breckenridge and has since grown to include locations in Vail, Winter Park, Steamboat Springs and northern California. Unravel, Gravity Haus’ coffee brand, offers 16 different kinds of Ethiopian coffee online and in stores in Denver, Vail, Breckenridge and Winter Park.
Aspen real estate snapshot, Jan. 2
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This four-bedroom penthouse condo offers an open floor plan and incredible views of Ajax from the heart of Aspen. $25,875,000. Low. Aspen. This one-bedroom Aspen...
Marolt: The unknown price of forgetful thinking
A local battle over widening Highway 82 from two to four traffic lanes began about 40 years ago. It was waged mile by mile, town by town from Glenwood Springs to Aspen. The widening started without much notice, when it was four-laned to Carbondale. It took some time after that to widen its way to Basalt. The most recent expansion from there to the Aspen Chapel started in the early 1990s and took nearly a decade for that twisting 14 miles to be converted.
2023 Aspen Hall of Fame inductees announced
Tom and Jody Cardamone, Georgia Hanson and the late Walt Smith will be officially inducted and honored at the annual Aspen Hall of Fame banquet on April 15 at the Hotel Jerome. Like more than 100 inductees before them, they were chosen for the Hall of Fame because of their...
Year in Review: The top stories of 2022, Part II
Editor’s note: On Saturday, the Aspen Daily News published recaps of three of the top 10 stories of the year and others that made our honorable mention list. Today we give you the remaining items, the top seven. To view the previous stories in Saturday’s print edition, visit aspendailynews.com.
Fields should be reviewed skeptically
County commissioners should skeptically review a development that would shoehorn 135 residences into 19 acres near Crown Mountain Park, called ironically, “The Fields.”. If approved, it would create a template for “nodes” of unsustainable and environmentally damaging suburban sprawl from Basalt to Carbondale, mainly for second-home investors able to afford $1,000-a-square-foot new construction.
After declaring a ‘housing crisis,’ lawmakers in Summit County rolled out a flurry of regulations on short-term rentals in 2022
After the findings of two mammoth studies on housing supply in Summit County and the surrounding region spurred county leaders to declare a “workforce housing crisis” last year, a domino effect of local legislation began. The target of some of those policies: short-term rentals. In 2022, licenses for...
Preserve Marolt open space
My wife and I own a home near Marolt Open Space and frequently walk our dog there. It is treasured land to be preserved and cherished. The diverse uses of Marolt, year round, are a testament to the enduring value of open space. Indeed, the voters of Aspen just overwhelmingly approved maintaining a tax for open space. It therefore comes as a great surprise that on the heels of that vote the city would put forth a proposition which would irrevocably transform and destroy the Marolt space as we know it.
Family-friendly NYE events in Aspen brought nostalgia, international relationships
Aspen’s New Year’s Eve celebration kicked off on Saturday with plenty of time during the day to ring in 2023 before the clock struck midnight. The city of Aspen hosted a full afternoon of holiday activities downtown, beginning at noon in Sister Cities Plaza. With free s’mores and hot chocolate, a live DJ, street performers and a booth manned by representatives from Aspen’s Sister Cities program, there was something for everyone. The family-friendly feel was a big hit, especially with no age limit on making s’mores, said Wesy Armour-Cook, the city’s special events assistant manager.
Ireland: A few deep trivia facts for our newbies
So, you’re new in town, couch surfing or car camping or spending more time at the fourth home you always wanted. Since forever, locals — whether born in or just off the road from the airport minutes ago — like to let it be known they are true locals by sharing obscure pieces of trivia with the tourons.
Let the good times flow
An innovative program is releasing a little more water from Ruedi Reservoir dam this winter to provide a lot of environmental benefits on the 14 miles of the lower Fryingpan River. Multiple local and statewide groups have teamed to raise the funds necessary to lease water from Ruedi and increase...
‘The Big Fix’
It was standing room only at Explore Booksellers Thursday evening as locals and visitors set aside their typical powder-day après plans to hear from Aspen native, Hal Harvey. Hal was in town for the holidays and agreed to participate in a discussion about his latest best-selling book, “The Big Fix: Seven Practical Steps to Save Our Planet.” Greg Poschman, Pitkin County commissioner and CORE board member, moderated the discussion.
Skier identified in deadly Breckenridge avalanche
A skier who died over the weekend in an avalanche in Breckenridge has been identified.
Downtown Aspen penthouse breaks record for per-square-foot sales price
A penthouse in downtown Aspen set a record for price by square footage when it sold on Dec. 21 for $25.875 million. The penthouse, located at 405 S. Monarch St., was purchased for $17.5 million on Dec. 21, 2021, according to Lane Johnson, an associate broker at Compass. The 3,429-square-foot property was then leased for one year for more than $1 million and resold last week, exactly a year later, for $7,545 per square foot.
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
Rifle: Environmental injustice
As I listen to the 50th or so private jet, before noon, thundering over Rifle on New Year’s Day, I thought I’d pen a thank you to the commissioners of Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties, and all the obviously unaffected others, who without guilt or gratitude continue to make Rifle the poster-child of sacrifice zones in the valley, for their corporate donors, and millionaire/billionaire buddies. Not just over the years by absorbing the fracking, flaring, gravel pits, methane-polluted water, etc., from the drilling required to heat their mansions, including their driveways (no shoveling or job creation required). Or, for the executive oil & gas private jets that fly in and out of their own personal, publicly funded airport, which Rifle and most valley citizens cannot even use. But now, for routing hundreds of private jets daily, in and out of what is ironically referred to as the”Rifle” airport. Funny, I don’t remember ever having a vote.
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado
The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado
A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
Heavy mountain snow this weekend, high-country travel discouraged
COLORADO, USA — Ready for more snow?. After a storm dumped 6-12 inches of heavy, wet snow onto much of the Denver metro area overnight Wednesday, the next storm is already moving in. It will start Friday afternoon in the mountains, where some areas could see up to 3...
