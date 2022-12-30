Four St. Paul teenagers were taken into custody Friday night after officers found them inside a vehicle reported stolen in Cottage Grove. The four male suspects, ages 13, 14, 15 and 16, were arrested pending charges of burglary and fleeing police, according to a press release from the Cottage Grove Police Department. As of Friday night, two suspects were being held at the Washington County Jail, and two were at Lino Lakes Juvenile Detention Center.

