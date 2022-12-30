Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
Woman arrested for abandoning premature newborn in freezing New Hampshire woodsLive Action NewsManchester, NH
Alexandra Eckersley - ex Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersle, arrested for abandoning newborn in frigit New Hampshire WoodsMario DonevskiManchester, NH
"They're After Me. More Than One," He Told His Boss Right Before He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashua, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
Related
YAHOO!
Subdivision with 108 homes planned along C&D Canal between St. Georges and Delaware City
A new subdivision has been proposed along the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal between St. Georges and Delaware City with a path to the nearby Michael Castle Trail for biking and hiking. Diamond Materials LLC is planning Canal Overlook with 108 single-family homes on just over 83 acres on the south...
YAHOO!
Wells, Maine, man charged with attacking officers with machete in New York City
NEW YORK (AP) — A Wells, Maine, man accused of attacking police with a machete near New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve, injuring two officers, was arrested Monday on attempted murder charges, police said Monday. Trevor Bickford, 19, also faces attempted assault charges, the New...
YAHOO!
New year, new California laws: Here are a few that go into effect Jan. 1
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed nearly 1,000 bills into law during the 2022 legislative session. Among the laws that took effect on New Year's Day were harsher penalties for street racing, shrinking the minimum wage gap and adding resources for missing or endangered indigenous people. Here are a few California laws...
YAHOO!
Gov. Katie Hobbs is sworn in while hiding from reporters
Arizona got a new set of leaders on Monday, only you wouldn’t know it unless you’re a fan of Facebook. The state’s transition to Democratic rule (in the top three offices, at least) was peaceful. It just wasn’t public. No reporters were allowed inside to witness...
YAHOO!
Police call deaths of elderly Mount Dora couple 'suspicious in nature'
MOUNT DORA — An elderly married couple were killed Saturday in their home at the Waterman Village retirement community, police said in a Sunday afternoon press conference. “…with a heavy heart I am announcing the untimely death of a couple of our residents,” said Mike Gibson, interim police chief.
YAHOO!
Murder warrant issued for Fayetteville man in New Year's Eve shooting in South Carolina
A Fayetteville man is being sought by South Carolina authorities in a fatal shooting there on New Year's Eve, according to a news release from the Sumpter. South Carolina, Police Department. A murder warrant has been issued for Amani Jalik Zahquad Kennedy, 23, in the death of Channing Goodman, 46....
YAHOO!
St. Paul teens arrested after car chase sparks Cottage Grove alert
Four St. Paul teenagers were taken into custody Friday night after officers found them inside a vehicle reported stolen in Cottage Grove. The four male suspects, ages 13, 14, 15 and 16, were arrested pending charges of burglary and fleeing police, according to a press release from the Cottage Grove Police Department. As of Friday night, two suspects were being held at the Washington County Jail, and two were at Lino Lakes Juvenile Detention Center.
YAHOO!
Judge: Casado acted within his rights in May 2021 shooting of Amoia
Murder charges against a St. Augustine man were dismissed by a judge Friday, who said the shooting was justifiable self-defense. The order granting Luis Casado’s stand your ground motion means he will no longer face criminal charges for the May 2021 death of Adam Amoia. In his ruling, Circuit...
YAHOO!
Big Island police looking for man who may have been hit by truck
Jan. 1—Hawaii island police are looking for a pedestrian who may have been hit by a truck Friday evening in Hawaiian Beaches. At around 9:30 p.m. Puna patrol officers responded to the intersection area of Kahakai Boulevard and Kaku Street, in Hawaiian Beaches, for a reported disturbance, the Hawaii Police Department reported today.
YAHOO!
My son doesn’t deserve a natural life sentence in prison | Opinion
This was the 25th Christmas of my son’s natural life sentence, a sentence he received in 1998 at 21 years old for a non-fatal, no physical /contact crime. My son’s crime was robbery with a firearm, which is considered a violent crime, as it should be. Certainly, his crimes warranted a prison sentence but not a natural life sentence.
YAHOO!
'Treated like a criminal’: Native American woman’s death sparks questions
In May of 2021, Abbey Lynn Steele gave birth to her first child, a baby boy. A urine test showed methamphetamine in his system. Steele, who turned 19 that month, also tested positive for meth. The drug’s detection in the baby’s urine assured that Steele would not keep full custody...
Comments / 0