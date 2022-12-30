Read full article on original website
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Warehouse Automation: What to Expect in 2023
The implementation of automation in the warehouse is a crucial step in increasing safety, productivity and process efficiency; reducing operational costs; and optimizing warehouse space. These objectives are top priority for almost every warehouse manager no matter the industry, yet when it comes to automation, we still have a long...
Haul Now App for Long-Haul Owner-Operators
Roadrunner launched its new Haul Now app, designed for long-haul owner-operators and teams. Haul Now allows drivers to maximize the profitability of their trucking business while providing them the freedom to work when they want and go where they want. “Haul Now is a game-changer because it gives drivers autonomy...
How Businesses Can Win at ESG by Empowering Suppliers
Back in the early 2000s, supplier data was a struggle. The chief procurement officer (CPO) needed to know who all the suppliers were and whether they complied with a list of principles the company had committed to. It was the procurement team’s job to develop the platform from which this could be determined. Long story short, the CPO was able to gain the visibility required to demonstrate compliance at board level, making the project a success.
Just-in-Time Supply Chains Have to Evolve to Manage Ongoing Disruptions
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown many companies that the just-in-time supply chain simply wasn’t strong enough to handle a major shock. Businesses are now planning and pulling multiple levers to make their supply chains far more resilient and reliable. For some, this means physical changes to their supply chain footprints, such as increasing inventory of critical products, dual sourcing of raw materials and localizing or regionalizing supply and production networks.
North American lithium supply agreement modified for Tesla
Piedmont Lithium and Tesla modified a pre-existing supply agreement for a mineral that is a key component in electric vehicle batteries.
This tech company is clearing out recurring meetings from employee calendars
One tech company is trying to help its employees kick off the new year with a clean slate, or at least an emptier calendar.
Supply Chain Network Promotes From Within, Names New Associate Editor
Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive named Emry Lloyd as Associate Editor, responsible for writing, editing, overseeing social media, managing the websites and more. Emry graduated with Honors from Rutgers University in 2021, and since then, has worked as a senior editing coordinator at Wolters Kluwer, where she...
