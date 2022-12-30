ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

First homicide of 2023 stems from teenager shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The first homicide of 2023 was the result of a shooting that occurred on Indy’s east side on Monday, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department stated that at 2:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to Community East Hospital on report of a walk-in person shot. Officer reported locating a teenage male at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Man arrested after allegedly firing a gun into the air on New Year's Eve

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who illegally had a firearm was arrested after allegedly firing shots into the air on New Year's Eve. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Hillside Ave around 11:45 p.m. A witness saw the man shoot into the air and police say that person detained the suspect until officers arrived.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Teenage boy becomes Marion County's first 2023 homicide victim

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy died Monday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says his death is the first homicide of 2023. Officers responded to Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim. Police say he was initially in stable...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Bloomington police investigate New Year’s Eve stabbing incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the abdomen just an hour into the new year. BPD officers were called around 1:25 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of S. College Avenue on report of a person stabbed. Upon arrival, police found a 32-year-old man with a “significant injury” […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Boy, 15, shot in hand during fight near Anderson convenience store

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand early Monday morning during a fight. According to a news release, the shooting happened at 12:33 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Beverly Court. That’s a residential area a few blocks southwest of the intersection of State Road 32 and Raible Avenue.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates deadly shooting at northeast side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Officers were called to the Lake Castleton Apartments near 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue shortly before 1:15 p.m. on a report of a person shot. Arriving officers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

15-year-old shot in Anderson after altercation

ANDERSON, Ind. — An altercation in Anderson ended with a teenager shot in the hand. Police said the 15-year-old was with a group of other juveniles walking to a convenience store near Beverly Court around 12:33 a.m. Monday. During the walk, a dispute occurred between the juveniles and other subjects in the area. The 15-year-old […]
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Driver fleeing from police dies after crashing into pole

A driver died overnight Tuesday while trying to flee from IMPD officers on the northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD: Driver fleeing from police dies after crashing …. A driver died overnight Tuesday while trying to flee from IMPD officers on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Indiana lawmakers resume push for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Woman missing from Indy's east side located

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was found and is safe, IMPD said hours after asking for the public's help in finding her. IMPD Missing Persons Detectives were looking for 76-year-old Mary Cole, who was last seen Jan. 1, 2023, near East Washington and North Denny streets, on the city's east side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX 28 Spokane

3 Indianapolis officers shoot man apparently sleeping in car

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Indianapolis police investigations are underway after three officers shot a man who appeared to have been sleeping in his car. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Critical Incident Response Team is conducting a criminal investigation of the shooting early Saturday on the city’s northeast side. Police Internal Affairs has begun an administrative investigation. The officers involved are on administrative leave. The man is hospitalized in stable condition. No one else was injured. Officers had been dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle in a driveway around 4 a.m. They found a man who appeared to be sleeping in the driver’s seat armed with a gun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigating after officers shoot man who’d been sleeping in car

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. The incident happened just after 4 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street. That is on the near northeast side, just east of East 36th Street and North Keystone Avenue. IMPD says officers were dispatched to that location […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

