Shots fired into woman's Indianapolis apartment hours after deadly shooting at complex
INDIANAPOLIS — "I've done a lot of crying," said 28-year-old Destiney Gillespie, sitting on her couch in her northeast Indianapolis apartment. Crying was not the way Gillespie thought she'd be bringing in a new year, terrified for the safety of her 11-year-old son. "I can take something happening to...
WISH-TV
27-year-old on parole arrested after firing gun into air to celebrate new year, IMPD says
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 27-year-old man who was on parole and could not legally own a gun was charged after Indianapolis police say he fired a weapon twice into the air Saturday to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Javion Williams was on parole for robbery. He now faces charges...
cbs4indy.com
First homicide of 2023 stems from teenager shot on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — The first homicide of 2023 was the result of a shooting that occurred on Indy’s east side on Monday, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department stated that at 2:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to Community East Hospital on report of a walk-in person shot. Officer reported locating a teenage male at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
IMPD: Driver fleeing from police killed in crash on city's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A driver fleeing from police was killed in a crash on Indianapolis' northwest side early Tuesday, IMPD said. The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. near the intersection of West 62nd Street and Zionsville Road, a few blocks east of Interstate 465, when the car hit a pole and caught fire.
wrtv.com
Man arrested after allegedly firing a gun into the air on New Year's Eve
INDIANAPOLIS — A man who illegally had a firearm was arrested after allegedly firing shots into the air on New Year's Eve. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Hillside Ave around 11:45 p.m. A witness saw the man shoot into the air and police say that person detained the suspect until officers arrived.
wrtv.com
Teenage boy becomes Marion County's first 2023 homicide victim
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy died Monday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says his death is the first homicide of 2023. Officers responded to Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim. Police say he was initially in stable...
WTHR
Lafayette Police Investigate First Homicide Of 2023
We're one week away from the start of the 2023 legislative session. The Senate and House will meet separately next Monday at 1:30 p.m.
Bloomington police investigate New Year’s Eve stabbing incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the abdomen just an hour into the new year. BPD officers were called around 1:25 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of S. College Avenue on report of a person stabbed. Upon arrival, police found a 32-year-old man with a “significant injury” […]
WISH-TV
Boy, 15, shot in hand during fight near Anderson convenience store
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand early Monday morning during a fight. According to a news release, the shooting happened at 12:33 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Beverly Court. That’s a residential area a few blocks southwest of the intersection of State Road 32 and Raible Avenue.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD arrests man for firing shots into air on NYE; Witness detained suspect before police arrived
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department made an arrest in a New Year’s Eve shots fired investigation after a witness stepped in to detain the suspect. Police were called to the 2300 block of Hillside Avenue (near 25th Street and Dr Andrew J Brown Avenue) around 11:45...
4 women, 1 man shot in separate shootings New Year's Day in Indy
Four women and one man were shot in separate shootings Sunday across the city of Indianapolis. Throughout the first day of the new year, IMPD officers responded to shootings.
IMPD officers shoot armed man who had been sleeping in his grandma’s driveway
INDIANAPOLIS — It was dark, more than three hours before dawn Saturday, when IMPD officers answered a woman’s call about a suspicious unknown car parked and running in her driveway in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street. Inside that car, officers spotted a man who appeared to be asleep with a gun in his […]
WTHR
IMPD investigates deadly shooting at northeast side apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Officers were called to the Lake Castleton Apartments near 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue shortly before 1:15 p.m. on a report of a person shot. Arriving officers...
cbs4indy.com
Several traditional crime hot spots in Indy saw significant reduction in homicides in 2022 compared to 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Leaders with the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition say 2022 saw dramatic improvements to public safety across the city. Several traditional crime hot spots patrolled by the group saw a significant reduction in violence in 2022 compared to the year before. On New Year’s Eve, on Graceland Avenue,...
15-year-old shot in Anderson after altercation
ANDERSON, Ind. — An altercation in Anderson ended with a teenager shot in the hand. Police said the 15-year-old was with a group of other juveniles walking to a convenience store near Beverly Court around 12:33 a.m. Monday. During the walk, a dispute occurred between the juveniles and other subjects in the area. The 15-year-old […]
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Driver fleeing from police dies after crashing into pole
A driver died overnight Tuesday while trying to flee from IMPD officers on the northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD: Driver fleeing from police dies after crashing …. A driver died overnight Tuesday while trying to flee from IMPD officers on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Indiana lawmakers resume push for...
Indianapolis Recorder
IMPD shoots man apparently sleeping in grandma’s driveway; listed in stable condition
A man is in stable condition after being shot by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers while sleeping in his car in his grandmother’s driveway Dec. 31, 2022, according to police. Officers were dispatched around 4 a.m. to the 3600 block of North Oxford Street on the city’s northeast side...
IMPD: Woman missing from Indy's east side located
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was found and is safe, IMPD said hours after asking for the public's help in finding her. IMPD Missing Persons Detectives were looking for 76-year-old Mary Cole, who was last seen Jan. 1, 2023, near East Washington and North Denny streets, on the city's east side.
FOX 28 Spokane
3 Indianapolis officers shoot man apparently sleeping in car
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Indianapolis police investigations are underway after three officers shot a man who appeared to have been sleeping in his car. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Critical Incident Response Team is conducting a criminal investigation of the shooting early Saturday on the city’s northeast side. Police Internal Affairs has begun an administrative investigation. The officers involved are on administrative leave. The man is hospitalized in stable condition. No one else was injured. Officers had been dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle in a driveway around 4 a.m. They found a man who appeared to be sleeping in the driver’s seat armed with a gun.
IMPD investigating after officers shoot man who’d been sleeping in car
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. The incident happened just after 4 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street. That is on the near northeast side, just east of East 36th Street and North Keystone Avenue. IMPD says officers were dispatched to that location […]
