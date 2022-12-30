Effective: 2023-01-01 22:18:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible on the benches. * WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys and Salt Lake Valley. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The heavy, wet snow has the potential to cause damage to trees and power lines.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO