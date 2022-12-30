Read full article on original website
Virginia Rapper Sentenced To 5 Months For Capitol Riot Album Art
A Virginia rapper by the name of Bugzie The Don was sentenced to five months in prison Monday (Dec. 19) after entering a guilty plea in connection to January 2021’s U.S. Capitol riot. He’s being detained for his album cover art that features an image from the unforgettable incident. Bugzie the Don, born Antionne Brodnax, photoshopped himself smoking on top of a truck while the Capitol riot took place in the background. The graphic was then utilized as the cover art to his 2021 album The Capital.More from VIBE.comCardi B Appears In Court As $5M Tattoo Cover Art Trial BeginsBlack Mother Delivers...
WJLA
DC, Maryland and Virginia to raise their minimum wage in 2023
WASHINGTON (7News) — Roughly two dozen states are raising their minimum wages starting in the new year. Maryland's rates will increase to $13.25 in 2023. Virginia's Minimum Wage Act shows pay will increase to $12 an hour. Virginia's current minimum wage rate is $11. The increase in both states...
Stressed & blessed: whirlwind wedding week for Utah couple in Fairfax County, VA
WASHINGTON — Newlyweds Gabriella McKinstry and Chandler Jensen needed to get to D.C. really badly. It wasn't just a routine trip to visit family for the holidays. Their wedding reception was scheduled to be held in Fairfax County, Virginia on Thursday night. The couple left Salt Lake City, Utah...
DC teen dies after being shot 4 times in 4 years. His trauma surgeon says he's not the only one
WASHINGTON — Corey Riggins, Jr., 19, was shot on three separate occasions before a fourth shooting in D.C. killed him. This last incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 27, in Southeast D.C., according to D.C. Police. "I will miss him," Riggins' mom, Carla Lawson, said. He's the third oldest of...
toofab.com
U.S. Govt. Only Wants to Pay $3.5 Million to Family of Woman Decapitated at State Park
Her husband and family, however, are seeking $140 million after a gate cut short the life of "an extraordinary warrior for good." The trial between the National Park Service and the family of a woman who was beheaded by an improperly secured security gate began this week -- and there's a major disagreement over how much to award in damages to the victim's loved ones.
a-z-animals.com
Cottonmouths in Virginia: Where They Live and How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in Virginia: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. Located in the southeastern region of the US, Virginia is known for its vast and diverse habitats. The stunning Chesapeake Bay, the Shenandoah Valley, and numerous rivers, mountains, and forests, there is something there for everyone to explore. However, if you’re out exploring, it’s important to take care as there are 32 snakes in the state, with three being venomous. One of these is the cottonmouth – also known as the water moccasin. So, join us as we discover everything you need to know about cottonmouths in Virginia!
Washington Examiner
Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears
Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case Evidence
Barbara Jean Dreher grew up with her sister and two brothers on Kenilworth Avenue in Northeast Washington, D.C. Their parents were separated, and the siblings were primarily raised by their grandparents.
Delaware Driver Drags Virginia State Trooper
Nobody likes being pulled over by the police. After all, the situation is nerve-wracking as you wonder how much a ticket will cost and what other consequences you might be facing. For the cop, it’s also a stressful situation because it’s one of the most dangerous things they can do. That was clearly illustrated when 38-year-old Delaware resident Milton Jermaine Lewis dragged a Virginia State Police trooper for three miles.
Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
After voters in several states approved recreational marijuana in 2022, the U.S. heads into the new year with nearly half of states having full legalization.
Virginia's DMV says VA Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Board a Plane
Virginia residents now have a 24-month extension from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. That will allow them to board a plane starting on May 7, 2025, or even enter Federal buildings. That is important for Virginia residents who work in the D.C. area.
The most brutal kidnapping of a young white girl by Native Americans
Mary Jemison was born in 1743, on a ship travelling from Ireland to America. The Jemison family worked on the outskirts of civilization, converting wildness to cultivated soil. Each each day brought the danger of being attacked by a wild beast or a hostile Indian.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces Arrest Calls Over 'Armed' Jan 6 Comments
The GOP congresswoman from Georgia also told a crowd in New York that "we would have won" if she had organized the insurrection at the Capitol in 2021.
Stimulus update: Residents in Virginia city set to receive $500 check in February
A select number of residents in the city of Alexandria, Virginia, have been selected for a program that will give them $500 every month over the course of two years.
A Christian hate group put up a homophobic billboard in Richmond, Virginia without permission
Without permission, a Christian hate group put up a homophobic billboard on a building in Carytown, a community in Richmond, Virginia. Carytown is one of the most progressive neighborhoods in Richmond. Virginia is also the most LGBTQ-affirming state in the South.
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Is Causing Intense Withdrawals. It’s Legal in Most States.
A drug called tianeptine, known colloquially as “gas station heroin,” has been banned by several states. It’s being marketed as a dietary supplement, but some users are describing it as a highly addictive opioid. Tianeptine is a tricyclic antidepressant used to treat depression in some European, Latin...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Richmond
Richmond might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Richmond.
When Virginia Food Stamps Are Scheduled for January 2023
SNAP helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS), with automatic...
AOL Corp
6 Best Places To Retire in North Carolina on Less Than $2,500 a Month
North Carolina has long attracted residents-to-be with its top-notch universities, thriving economy and gorgeous natural scenery. In 2022, it was named America's Top State for Business by CNBC. Discover: 9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month. Yet it may be those who are calling it...
