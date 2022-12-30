ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Scott Rabalais: Making 2023 the year of the (LSU) Tiger starts with winning Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Adieu, 2022, the Year of the Tiger on the Chinese calendar and in the SEC West. Welcome to 2023. How much of a year of the LSU Tigers will this be?. When the Tigers return to Camping World Stadium to play Florida State on Sept. 3, they will be the recipient of much more respect than they were going into this past season. With quarterback Jayden Daniels returning — some of the message board mavens don’t love his decision to return next fall, but the college football pundits surely will — surrounded by a bunch of offensive linemen and offensive weapons not named Kayshon Boutte, LSU should start inside the preseason top 10.
Citrus Bowl notebook: LSU backup players fill key roles versus Purdue in wake of opt outs

ORLANDO, Fla. — With six starters opting out, LSU had a chance to give backups more reps during practices for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Sophomore defensive end Sai’vion Jones stood out among them, coach Brian Kelly and defensive coordinator Matt House said here this week. Jones flashed at times with five tackles for loss and 3½ sacks this season. He’ll start against Purdue, giving him an opportunity to assert himself heading into the offseason.
LSU vs. Purdue: Check out a summary of how they scored

LSU: John Emery 1 run at 7:01 (Damian Ramos kick). DRIVE: 10 plays, 63 yards, 5:26. KEY PLAYS: Jayden Daniels starts the drive with a 19-yard pass to Mason Taylor to the Purdue 44. Daniels 12 pass to Malik Nabers on fourth-and-2 extends the drive at the Purdue 24. After an illegal formation penalty, Daniels 14 pass to Nabers to the 15. Daniels 5 run to the 4. TIGERS 7, BOILERMAKERS 0.
JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.

Technology has given police vast reach to compare the faces of criminal suspects against a trove of mug shots, driver’s licenses, and even selfies plucked from social media. But a recent attempt by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to nab a high-end purse thief via facial recognition ended badly for a Georgia man who was jailed for almost a week over a false match, his lawyer says.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

