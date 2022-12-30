Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
LSU reaches 10 wins and breaks school record with Citrus Bowl blowout over Purdue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Quad Wilson grabbed a deflected pass at the goal line and ran. He headed left after the interception, then brushed off a tackle as he cut across the open field and blocks formed in front of him. This walk-on safety who had appeared in one game...
NOLA.com
LSU LB Mike Jones going pro; Tigers set single season record for rushing scores
LSU backup linebacker and defensive captain Mike Jones said after the Citrus Bowl he will declare for the 2023 NFL draft instead of returning for a sixth season of college football. On the field after LSU's 63-7 blowout of Purdue on Monday, Jones told The Advocate he had played his...
NOLA.com
Here's how LSU's Malik Nabers caught (and passed) his way to MVP honors in the Citrus Bowl
Kyren Lacy made the longest reception of his LSU career during the Tigers' win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday. It was on a throw from fellow wide receiver Malik Nabers. With just under two minutes left in the first half of LSU's 63-7 blowout in Orlando, Florida,...
NOLA.com
WATCH: LSU players laid down in the Cheez-It bed after a big play. A coach wasn't having it.
The LSU football team easily plowed through Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday in Orlando, Florida, and the Tigers were having more and more fun as the game rolled on. There was one moment on Monday that LSU fans will probably remember the most from a game that the Purdue faithful would love to forget.
NOLA.com
LSU vs. Purdue: Check out a summary of how they scored
LSU: John Emery 1 run at 7:01 (Damian Ramos kick). DRIVE: 10 plays, 63 yards, 5:26. KEY PLAYS: Jayden Daniels starts the drive with a 19-yard pass to Mason Taylor to the Purdue 44. Daniels 12 pass to Malik Nabers on fourth-and-2 extends the drive at the Purdue 24. After an illegal formation penalty, Daniels 14 pass to Nabers to the 15. Daniels 5 run to the 4. TIGERS 7, BOILERMAKERS 0.
saturdaytradition.com
What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl
Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
LSUSports.net
LSU Moves Up To No. 7 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 7 following two 20+ point victories to open its SEC slate, including a 69-45 win at No. 24 Arkansas. LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country. With an offensive attack that...
NOLA.com
After upset of Arkansas, LSU basketball goes for another big win at Kentucky
The LSU men's basketball team started Southeastern Conference play last week against an Arkansas team that was picked by a media panel to finish second in the league. So, what was the Tigers’ reward for posting a stunning 60-57 upset of then-No. 9 Arkansas last Wednesday night?. A matchup...
NOLA.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's Citrus Bowl matchup with Purdue
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's matchup with Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday in Orlando, Florida:. There's a good reason why the Tigers are two-touchdown favorites. Purdue is going through a coaching change, and the Boilermakers don't have their starting quarterback, two leading receivers and multiple key defensive players. LSU is also missing starters on the defensive front, but it has talented options. Jayden Daniels will begin to show what the offense could look like next season with almost everyone back.
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: Making 2023 the year of the (LSU) Tiger starts with winning Citrus Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. — Adieu, 2022, the Year of the Tiger on the Chinese calendar and in the SEC West. Welcome to 2023. How much of a year of the LSU Tigers will this be?. When the Tigers return to Camping World Stadium to play Florida State on Sept. 3, they will be the recipient of much more respect than they were going into this past season. With quarterback Jayden Daniels returning — some of the message board mavens don’t love his decision to return next fall, but the college football pundits surely will — surrounded by a bunch of offensive linemen and offensive weapons not named Kayshon Boutte, LSU should start inside the preseason top 10.
NOLA.com
Meet LSU's Citrus Bowl opponent, Purdue, whose players want to finish strong or show what's next
On the surface, it doesn’t seem as though the Citrus Bowl would mean much to the Purdue Boilermakers, who had five key starters opt out to prepare for the NFL draft and a head coach, Jeff Brohm, who has already bolted for Louisville. One of those missing starters is...
Five-Star CB Ellis Robinson IV Includes LSU in Final Five Schools
LSU has made 5-star cornerback Ellis Robinson’s final five schools, the 2024 prospect announced on Saturday. The Tigers, along with Alabama, Colorado, Miami, and Georgia, all have the chance to win the Robinson sweepstakes as he continues locking in on making a decision. Robinson, who is rated the No....
1037thegame.com
LSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAMS
Mangham running back Jalen Williams and Many defensive back Tackett Curtis lead the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State football team. The Dunham School’s Neil Weiner was voted Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to their first title-game berth in 18 years. Williams of Mangham...
Cajun Field Overhaul Project Gets Anticipated Start Window and Project Timeline
Louisiana Athletics have released an exciting update about the future and timeline of the Cajun Field renovation project announced in 2021.
fox8live.com
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
LSU nursing student shot and killed in Belize while visiting family
SAN PEDRO, Belize — An LSU nursing student was shot and killed outside a nightclub while visiting family in San Pedro, Belize on Friday, according to our partners at NOLA.com. 23-year-old J'Bria Bowens and her family were sitting on the back of a golf cart in front of the...
theadvocate.com
High school basketball: Check out box scores for Saturday, Dec. 31
SCORING: ST. AUGUSTINE: Turner Duncan 8, Dandrick Green 7, Cy. Merrett 5, D. Johnson 4, D. Oliver Gordan 4, Bobby Kennedy 2; SCOTLANDVILLE: Dorian Booker 25, C’Zavian Teasett 18, Trelen Washington 8, Jamal Drewery 7, Chase Sample 6, John Hubbard 1, LaMarkus Williams 1. 3-POINT GOALS: St. Aug: 2...
theadvocate.com
What's the difference between Cajun and Creole? The answer is more nuanced than you might think.
In Lafayette, you can eat a Cajun Samurai pizza after cheering on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team to victory at Cajun Field, next to the Cajundome. Opelousas recently hosted the Holy Ghost Creole Festival, two miles from the Creole Heritage Folklife Center and two hours from the Creole Heritage Center in Natchitoches.
