Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

LSU vs. Purdue: Check out a summary of how they scored

LSU: John Emery 1 run at 7:01 (Damian Ramos kick). DRIVE: 10 plays, 63 yards, 5:26. KEY PLAYS: Jayden Daniels starts the drive with a 19-yard pass to Mason Taylor to the Purdue 44. Daniels 12 pass to Malik Nabers on fourth-and-2 extends the drive at the Purdue 24. After an illegal formation penalty, Daniels 14 pass to Nabers to the 15. Daniels 5 run to the 4. TIGERS 7, BOILERMAKERS 0.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaytradition.com

What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl

Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
LSUSports.net

LSU Moves Up To No. 7 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 7 following two 20+ point victories to open its SEC slate, including a 69-45 win at No. 24 Arkansas. LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country. With an offensive attack that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's Citrus Bowl matchup with Purdue

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's matchup with Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday in Orlando, Florida:. There's a good reason why the Tigers are two-touchdown favorites. Purdue is going through a coaching change, and the Boilermakers don't have their starting quarterback, two leading receivers and multiple key defensive players. LSU is also missing starters on the defensive front, but it has talented options. Jayden Daniels will begin to show what the offense could look like next season with almost everyone back.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Scott Rabalais: Making 2023 the year of the (LSU) Tiger starts with winning Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Adieu, 2022, the Year of the Tiger on the Chinese calendar and in the SEC West. Welcome to 2023. How much of a year of the LSU Tigers will this be?. When the Tigers return to Camping World Stadium to play Florida State on Sept. 3, they will be the recipient of much more respect than they were going into this past season. With quarterback Jayden Daniels returning — some of the message board mavens don’t love his decision to return next fall, but the college football pundits surely will — surrounded by a bunch of offensive linemen and offensive weapons not named Kayshon Boutte, LSU should start inside the preseason top 10.
BATON ROUGE, LA
1037thegame.com

LSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAMS

Mangham running back Jalen Williams and Many defensive back Tackett Curtis lead the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State football team. The Dunham School’s Neil Weiner was voted Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to their first title-game berth in 18 years. Williams of Mangham...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

High school basketball: Check out box scores for Saturday, Dec. 31

SCORING: ST. AUGUSTINE: Turner Duncan 8, Dandrick Green 7, Cy. Merrett 5, D. Johnson 4, D. Oliver Gordan 4, Bobby Kennedy 2; SCOTLANDVILLE: Dorian Booker 25, C’Zavian Teasett 18, Trelen Washington 8, Jamal Drewery 7, Chase Sample 6, John Hubbard 1, LaMarkus Williams 1. 3-POINT GOALS: St. Aug: 2...
BATON ROUGE, LA

