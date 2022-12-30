Treasury Yields Rise Slightly on Final Day of 2022, 10-Year Yield Ends Year Below 4%

Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Gold Surges to 6-Month High, and Analysts Expect New Records in 2023
LONDON — The price of gold notched a six-month high early on Tuesday, and analysts believe the rally has further to go in 2023. Spot gold peaked just below $1,850 per troy ounce in the early hours, before easing off to trade around $1,838.60 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 1% at $1,845.10.
NBC Connecticut
European Markets Up 1.7% as Travel Stocks Get a Boost
LONDON — European markets were higher in early afternoon trading, as investors assessed China's reopening and awaited key European inflation figures. Earlier gains retreated slightly. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 1.5%, while Germany's DAX index added 0.7% and France's CAC 40 was up 0.5%. Overall, the pan-European Stoxx 600...
NBC Connecticut
Top Wall Street Analysts Like These Stocks in 2023
We step into the new year with a largely unchanged macroeconomic backdrop and a recession waiting for us. However, investors can maintain a healthy portfolio if they keep a longer-term view, shutting out all the noise. In that context, we kickstart 2023 with five stocks picked by Wall Street's top...
NBC Connecticut
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Tuesday is the first trading day of 2023. Tesla's fourth quarter deliveries underwhelm. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. New year, new market?. Welcome to the first trading day of 2023....
