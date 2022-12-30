Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Azerbaijan Appoints its First Ambassador to Israel
Azerbaijan appointed its first ambassador to Israel this week. According to Azerbaijan’s state news outlet Haqqin.az, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Mukhtar Mammadov has been appointed as the country’s first ambassador to the Jewish State. “Congratulations and good luck to the first Azerbaijani ambassador to Israel!” tweeted...
The Jewish Press
Goldstein on Gelt: Can “Factor Investing” Lead to Better Results?
Are you looking for a way to choose better investments? If so, consider “factor investing.”. Professor Elroy Dimson of the Cambridge Judge Business School believes factor investing leads to better results. This is because, he says, if you expose your portfolio to a variety of factors (different from just investing in different industries or sectors), these distinctive attributes have a very important impact on how a portfolio performs.
The Jewish Press
Can US Jews love the REAL Israel—or only the Fantasy Version?
The Israeli government that was sworn in on Thursday brings with it new challenges for those who care about the Jewish state. The characterization of the latest coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the “most right-wing” in the country’s nearly 75-year history is not wrong. And most American Jews are not happy about it.
The Jewish Press
Smotrich’s First Challenge as Finance Minister: Price Hike Tsunami
Happy calendar year! Sunday, January 1, 2023, sees a wave of price increases, most notably for electricity, fuel, and water. Of those, the incoming government is considering freezing the electricity price hike and suspending the excise tax on gasoline, as a first step in lowering the cost of living in keeping with the coalition agreements. After all, energy is the major factor in setting the cost of consumer goods and services.
The Jewish Press
Jewish Teachers Graduate in Espanol
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, and Uruguay are all countries known for their soccer excellence – they all fielded teams in this year’s World Cup competition – but did you know that they all have vibrant Jewish communities with Jewish schools?. Have you heard, for example, of the...
The Jewish Press
First Survey of Haredi Society Post-COVID Finds Challenges Remain
While the Covid pandemic has resulted in an increase in technology usage and training in Israel’s Haredi sector, challenges to workforce integration remain, according to a new survey on post-pandemic trends in the sector. The pandemic “led to a dramatic increase in the number of ultra-Orthodox internet users,” according...
The Jewish Press
Smotrich Cancels Tax on Disposables, Sweet Drinks
Newly-installed Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has cancelled Israel’s recent tax on disposable plastics and sweet drinks. The tax, implemented by the Bennett-Lapid government last year, has been the bane of large families, particularly in the Orthodox Jewish sector which is largely reliant on the utensils. Smotrich instructed the ministry...
The Jewish Press
Religious Culture Conflict Comes to Israel
At the root of the convulsions over Israel’s new government lies the secular world’s hatred and terror of religion. Put to one side, for now, the question of whether the hysterical predictions of extremism and the end of Israeli democracy are remotely likely to happen. Park the fact...
The Jewish Press
Israeli Company Tests 2-Seater Personal Super Drone
An Israeli-made electric vehicle designed to fly commuters on short trips far above congested streets made its maiden unmanned flight last month over the skies of southern Israel, Reuters reports. Produced by the Israeli startup Air EV, the vehicle looks like a combination passenger-carrying super drone and mini plane, with...
The Jewish Press
Israeli Defense Establishment Requests 10-Billion Shekel Budget Increase
The Israeli defense establishment has requested an unusual 10-billion shekel ($2.8 billion) increase in the defense budget for this budgetary year and next, Kan reported on Sunday. According to the report, the request, which totals some 17% of the current annual defense budget, was made as part of an effort...
The Jewish Press
US News & World Report Ranks Israel as 10th Most Powerful Nation
US News and World Report magazine has ranked Israel as the tenth most powerful nation in the world on its 2022 annual list. In overall rankings, Israel reached #37 – a drop of seven points from 2021. The Jewish State ranked highest on power, “movers,” entrepreneurship, “agility” and heritage.
