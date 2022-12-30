ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Instant Analysis: Lack of run game, squandered chances doom Texas in Alamo Bowl

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Wsrx_0jyUlhtq00

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns got stuck behind the proverbial eight-ball one too many times in a 27-20 loss to the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl on Thursday.

Without All-American running Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, the Longhorns’ running game was almost nonexistent in the bowl game, gaining 51 yards on 18 attempts. Quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for 369 yards and a touchdown, but the Longhorns didn’t take advantage of chances when they were presented to them.

KXAN’s Roger Wallace and Noah Gross broke down the game between the Huskies and Longhorns in the last Instant Analysis of the 2022 football season.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Legendary Longhorns baseball coach Cliff Gustafson dies at 91

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cliff Gustafson, one of the founding fathers of Texas Longhorns baseball, has died at the age of 91. His legendary Longhorns coaching career extended over 29 years and resulted in two national championships (1975 and 1983) and 22 Southwest Conference titles. He finished with an astounding .795 winning percentage with 1,466 wins and 377 losses as Texas’ head coach.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Alamo Bowl ratings second-highest of ESPN’s bowl games before NYE

According to ESPN, 4.8 million people tuned in to the game, the second-highest viewership for a bowl game not considered a New Year's Six game. Typically, the bowl gets a time slot all to itself, but this year and for only the second time ever, the game had competition. The Cowboys and Titans played the NFL's Thursday night game on Amazon Prime.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Texas Longhorns men’s hoops hang on for 70-69 win over Oklahoma in conference opener

Trailing 35-31 at the half, the Longhorns had a 4-point lead with 0:13 left in the game following a pair of Jabari Rice foul shots 68-64. The Sooners cut the lead to two with a Tanner Groves layup with 0:04 left, then Marcus Carr buried two more clutch foul shots to make it a two-possession game. Jacob Groves then drilled a 3-pointer for the Sooners but the clock ran out and the Longhorns claimed the road victory.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday. According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop...
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

70K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy