Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Related
darientimes.com
UConn women's basketball team moves up to No. 5 in AP Top 25 Poll
The UConn women's basketball team moved up three spots in Monday’s AP Top 25 Poll to No. 5 after beating both then-No. 21 Creighton (72-47) and Marquette (61-48) last week. The Huskies rose to No. 8 last Monday after dropping to No. 9 on Dec. 12 following their loss at then-No. 20 Maryland.
wiltonbulletin.com
Maurice Clarett is a helping hand, and a huge fan of UConn men's basketball team
CINCINNATI — Maurice Clarett, who led Ohio State to a national championship as a freshman running back 20 years ago, is still a pretty big deal in Ohio. But Clarett is also a pretty big deal in Storrs, Connecticut. And he's a really big UConn men's basketball fan. So...
Ledyard, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Ledyard. The East Lyme High School basketball team will have a game with Ledyard High School on January 02, 2023, 13:30:00. The East Lyme High School basketball team will have a game with Ledyard High School on January 02, 2023, 15:00:00.
Bristol Press
Southington and Berlin lead the All-Herald team with 15 selections after dominant seasons
There was quite a bit of parity among the five local schools this football season. From disappointing campaigns for Newington and Plainville, to New Britain turning a corner in 2022, and of course Berlin and Southington atop the local leaderboards once again after another dominant season. Southington, who was regarded...
NBC Connecticut
UConn Receives Grant to Continue Work With Crumbling Concrete
A serious funding boost for UConn scientists researching our state’s crumbling concrete problem. Congressman Joe Courtney says UConn will receive $4 million to continue its work on preventing, detecting, and lessening the impact of defective concrete on walls and foundations. It’s part of the big federal spending bill Congress...
trumbulltimes.com
East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury
BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
NBC Connecticut
Free Golfing Monday at Western Hills Golf Course in Waterbury
Golfing will be free Monday at Western Hills Golf Course, a public golf course in Waterbury. Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary posted about offering free golf on Facebook and the post says that all golfers need to call for a tee time. “It may be Winter but warm temperatures and...
hamlethub.com
2023 Connecticut Duck Stamp Artwork Features Atlantic Brant Painted by Connecticut Artist Sophie Archer
2023 Connecticut Duck Stamp Reproductions Now Available. Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is pleased to announce that the 2023 Connecticut Migratory Bird Conservation (Duck) Stamp, which features Connecticut artist Sophie Archer’s depiction of an Atlantic brant, is now available in limited quantity as a Conservation Edition Print. Sophie, of Old Lyme, is the two-time winner of the Connecticut Junior Duck Stamp contest.
Is It Legal to Drive Without a Front License Plate in Connecticut?
Years ago, I was traveling in a work vehicle and was pulled over, and cited for not having a front license plate. I believed that this was a ridiculout excuse to pull me over and get a better look at me, for other reasons. I was telling the story again recently and wondered about it. Is is Legal to drive without a front plate in CT?
Hartford Hospital welcomes its 1st baby of 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Hospital’s first baby of 2023 is a boy! Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. Sunday to mom Sara Campbell, of New Britain. Logan is her first child. “This new year brings new life and new beginnings,” she said in a written announcement from the hospital. Logan weighs eight […]
Connecticut saw more moves out of state in 2022, according to study
Connecticut again saw more people moving out than moving in during 2022, but it was not in the top 10 of outbound migration states. The post Connecticut saw more moves out of state in 2022, according to study appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
It’s baaack: Goat Yoga returns to Hartford Yard Goat’s Dunkin Donuts Park
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — What’s better than watching a baseball game? Hanging out with some goats, of course. The Hartford Yard Goats are bringing back their goat yoga sessions at Dunkin Donuts Park in 2023. Guests will have the chance to take part in an hour-long yoga session in the team’s own indoor batting cages […]
Conn. cannabis shops to open soon, Mass. businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
NBC Connecticut
$100,000 Cash5 Winner in CT on New Year's Day
Someone who played Cash5 in Connecticut on New Year’s Day is starting the year as the winner of $100,000. The winning numbers of the Jan. 1 drawing were 2-14-20-25–31 and the winning ticket matched all five. Learn more about Cash5 here. There is a Powerball drawing on Monday...
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2
On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
27-year-old Hartford man shot to death in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Hartford man died Saturday after being shot Friday in New Haven, according to police. Ernie Negroni-Feliciano was shot at about 10:22 p.m. Friday on Saltonstall Avenue between James Street and Saltonstall Court, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to Yale New Haven Hospital. Anyone with […]
Jan 1 homicide on Route 15 in Hamden CT
January 1 shooting in Hamden, Connecticut, on Route 15 results in one death and three injuries among the four people who were aboard their vehicle
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut
There’s nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
CDC lists 4 Connecticut counties under 'high' community transmission of COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut will be going into 2023 with a rise in COVID-19 cases. "We’re seeing exactly what was to be expected. We knew that once that the weather started getting colder that we would start to see a rise in numbers," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, infectious disease specialist at Hartford HealthCare.
Comments / 0