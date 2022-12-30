ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
darientimes.com

UConn women's basketball team moves up to No. 5 in AP Top 25 Poll

The UConn women's basketball team moved up three spots in Monday’s AP Top 25 Poll to No. 5 after beating both then-No. 21 Creighton (72-47) and Marquette (61-48) last week. The Huskies rose to No. 8 last Monday after dropping to No. 9 on Dec. 12 following their loss at then-No. 20 Maryland.
STORRS, CT
NBC Connecticut

UConn Receives Grant to Continue Work With Crumbling Concrete

A serious funding boost for UConn scientists researching our state’s crumbling concrete problem. Congressman Joe Courtney says UConn will receive $4 million to continue its work on preventing, detecting, and lessening the impact of defective concrete on walls and foundations. It’s part of the big federal spending bill Congress...
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury

BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Free Golfing Monday at Western Hills Golf Course in Waterbury

Golfing will be free Monday at Western Hills Golf Course, a public golf course in Waterbury. Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary posted about offering free golf on Facebook and the post says that all golfers need to call for a tee time. “It may be Winter but warm temperatures and...
WATERBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

2023 Connecticut Duck Stamp Artwork Features Atlantic Brant Painted by Connecticut Artist Sophie Archer

2023 Connecticut Duck Stamp Reproductions Now Available. Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is pleased to announce that the 2023 Connecticut Migratory Bird Conservation (Duck) Stamp, which features Connecticut artist Sophie Archer’s depiction of an Atlantic brant, is now available in limited quantity as a Conservation Edition Print. Sophie, of Old Lyme, is the two-time winner of the Connecticut Junior Duck Stamp contest.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Hartford Hospital welcomes its 1st baby of 2023

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Hospital’s first baby of 2023 is a boy! Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. Sunday to mom Sara Campbell, of New Britain. Logan is her first child. “This new year brings new life and new beginnings,” she said in a written announcement from the hospital. Logan weighs eight […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

$100,000 Cash5 Winner in CT on New Year's Day

Someone who played Cash5 in Connecticut on New Year’s Day is starting the year as the winner of $100,000. The winning numbers of the Jan. 1 drawing were 2-14-20-25–31 and the winning ticket matched all five. Learn more about Cash5 here. There is a Powerball drawing on Monday...
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2

On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

27-year-old Hartford man shot to death in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Hartford man died Saturday after being shot Friday in New Haven, according to police. Ernie Negroni-Feliciano was shot at about 10:22 p.m. Friday on Saltonstall Avenue between James Street and Saltonstall Court, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to Yale New Haven Hospital. Anyone with […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut

There’s nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy