ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Hampton Roads represents in the 2023 Rose Parade

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads showed up and showed out at the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, on Monday. The Norfolk State University Spartan Legion marching band represented the 757 and the state of Virginia, and Donate Life honored a Virginia Beach woman for saving four lives through organ donation.
NORFOLK, VA
coastalvirginiamag.com

Local Love: Callie and Dan

Twas the season for a festive and fabulous wedding for Callie and Dan Lewis, who met while attending Old Dominion University. Their love for one another and a shared love of the Christmas season inspired their magical event during the most wonderful time of the year. Held at Williamsburg’s elegant Colonial Heritage club, their special day was coordinated by Corey Pollock, Jennifer Ward and Wendy Green, who the couple says made their “dream wedding come to life.”
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Improvements Coming To Newport News Parks

NEWPORT NEWS—At a Newport News City Council meeting held on Tuesday, December 13, appropriations of $1.8 million and $1.6 million respectively were made to the Parks and Recreation department for a variety of Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) projects. The $1.8 million funding was earmarked for the construction of a...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
coastalvirginiamag.com

Local Chocolate Shops for Valentine’s

Valentine’s Day is almost here, which means time is of the essence when it comes to planning a celebration with your significant other. Whenever you come up short on romantic ideas, chocolate is there to pick up the pieces. Thankfully, Coastal Virginia is rich in talented candy makers who are ready to turn all of your chocolate dreams into a reality.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

$100K winner in Va. Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Though no one from Hampton Roads won the top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, there was a $100,000 winner from Chesapeake. The $1 million winners come from:. Midlothian – Wegmans, 12501 Stone Village Way. Danville -Mills Grill &...
VIRGINIA STATE
coastalvirginiamag.com

Wind Power in Newport News Yard District

On a recent Wednesday, scratch that, “WINDSday,” a crowd gathered near the corner of West Avenue and 23rd Street in Newport News at the newly established Yard District for a dedication ceremony involving a kinetic sculpture titled Fluidity, which was unveiled by the city last year. The contemporary...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Restaurant Weeks Set For Newport News, Williamsburg

Two Peninsula locales are gearing up for their annual Restaurant Week celebrations. Restaurant Weeks events are typically held in the slower winter months to lure diners out to establishments with special deals and offers. Newport News will celebrate the tenth year of its Restaurant Week January 15-19. Participating restaurants will...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy