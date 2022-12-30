Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Related
The Oakland Press
Police: Southfield teen runaway missing for a week
The Southfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a teen girl believed to be a runaway who hasn’t been seen by her family in a week. Bailee Dai Franklin, 15, voluntarily left her job in Southfield at 3 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, and didn’t return home, police said. She’s described as a black female with a medium complexion, and has brown eyes and black hair. Bailee is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She was last known to be wearing a black shirt, black leggings, black plastic Ugg boots and a North Face hooded parka.
Detroit News
Gunman in Detroit kills two of his cousins then himself
Three members of a family are dead after two brothers were shot by their cousin, who later turned the gun on himself Monday afternoon on Detroit's east side, according to police. Detroit police officers responded to a reported shooting at a home near Bewick and Charlevoix streets on the city's...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man still unidentified 2 years after decomposing remains found in vacant Detroit home
DETROIT – Decomposing remains were found in a vacant home in Detroit two years ago and still have not been identified. Officials describe him as a Black man who stood 5′4′' tall and weighed 102 pounds. He had gray or partially gray hair. The body was found...
The Oakland Press
2022: Pontiac’s fresh start
“Housekeeping” is probably the single word which describes Pontiac officials’ efforts in 2022. But the day-to-day reality of demands, needs, plans, expectations and hopes is closer to a movie title: “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”. Mayor Tim Greimel and city council members, all in their first terms...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County welcomes 1st baby of new year
The first apparent Oakland County baby of the new year arrived at 1:25 a.m. Sunday at Corewell Health East William Beaumont University Hospital in Royal Oak. John Bode Dehne is the son of Jenny Orletski-Dehne, 31, and Travis Dehne, 34, of Royal Oak. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
The Oakland Press
Fires damage family home and former Pontiac restaurant
A Pontiac family lost their home to a New Year’s Eve fire Saturday. No one was hurt, said Waterford Fire Chief Matt Covey. Fire crews were quickly able to stop the blaze on the 100 block of West Princeton, he said, but the home suffered significant damage. “The occupants...
MSP investigating alleged shooting on the Lodge in Detroit
Michigan State Police launched an investigation after a man said his pickup truck was shot at several times Sunday night while he was driving on the Lodge in Detroit.
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit’s Spirit of Volunteerism Shines at Capuchin Soup Kitchen, DPSCD
Volunteerism is a long-held cultural value in the United States. While it does feel good to donate time and labor to lend a supportive hand toward a worthy cause, we may take these actions for granted if we don’t really see the significant impact it plays in filling critical community needs.
Noose discovered in restaurant bathroom in Grosse Pointe
A Panera Bread employee in Grosse Pointe discovered a noose fashioned out of paper towel hanging from a stall, according to the Grosse Pointe Public Safety Department. The employee at Panera's location on Kercheval Avenue in the city of Grosse Pointe discovered the noose hanging in the men's bathroom on Friday night around 8:30 p.m., Public Safety Director John Alcorn said. Employees contacted the police.
The Oakland Press
Dearborn welcomes 1st baby of new year
The first Dearborn baby of the new year arrived at 2:27 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital, formerly Beaumont Hospital. Sawyer Faye Grubke, weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces and measuring 19 ¾ inches, was born to Adriana and Isaac Grubke of Newport. Her middle name is...
fox2detroit.com
Southfield police look for missing Bailee Franklin, 15, gone nearly a week
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Southfield police is asking the public's help finding a 15-year-old girl missing nearly a week. Bailee Dai Franklin left her job voluntarily at 3 p.m. on Dec. 27 and has not returned home, police say. Bailee is described as a Black female with brown eyes, black...
The Oakland Press
Native son honored in Pontiac
Damani Phillips came home this week to visit his family and lead an evening of music at Pontiac’s Little Arts Theater tonight with fellow jazz artist Quincy Stewart. When Stewart asked him to stop by Pontiac City Council’s final meeting of the year on Tuesday to talk up the already sold-out concert, Phillips agreed. He wasn’t too surprised to see his brother, Kaino Phillips, CEO of The Ascend Foundation show up at the meeting, because Kaino is a regular City Hall visitor. The brothers are sons of the late Clarence Phillips, a former state representative and Pontiac’s mayor from 2005-09.
22-year-old Shelby Township man killed in hit-and-run
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person who struck and killed a 22-year-old Shelby Township man.
Dearborn officer escapes injury after man fires rifle into car
A police officer conducting surveillance escaped injury Monday after a man armed with a rifle fired into an unmarked police car, authorities said.
Home of the Champs – Kronk Boxing Gym (before demolition): Detroit, Michigan
The Kronk Boxing Gym was named after Detroit City Councilman John Kronk. Beginning in the 1970s, it was the training home to a good many boxing champs – including Tommy “The Hitman” Hearns, Hector “Macho” Camacho, and Evander Holyfield. Others who won titles were Jesse Benavides, Wilfred Benitez, Julio Cesar Chavez, Hilmer Kenty (the first Kronk Gym champ), Lennox Lewis, Milton McCrory, Michael Moorer, Emanuel Steward, and Jermaine Taylor, Duane Thomas. Hearns became the first boxer to win world champ titles in five weight classes.
ClickOnDetroit.com
The Isley Brothers share their love for Detroit
Detroit hosts some of the biggest names in the music business every year. The Isley Brothers, who are known for songs like “It’s Your Thing” and “Foot Steps in the Dark,” recently performed a concert in Detroit. Ron and Ernie Isley spoke with Tati Amare...
Family identifies 19-year-old killed at Detroit New Year's party
The victim of a deadly shooting outside a New Year's Eve party on Detroit’s East side has been identified by family as 19-year-old Don Sawyer, also known by friends as David.
Detroit News
22-year-old pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Oakland Township
A 22-year-old Shelby Township man died after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Oakland Township, and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office is seeking help to identify the driver. Benjamin Kable was walking or possibly standing in the southbound lane of Rochester Road south of Whims Lane when...
Detroit News
Warren police officer shoots at suspect during foot chase near 8 Mile
A 29-year-old Detroit man was in custody Monday after police say he pointed a gun at officers during a police chase in Warren. Neither the officers nor the suspect were injured. According to Warren police, the incident occurred at 1:32 p.m. Monday at 8 Mile and Fenelon Street after a...
fox2detroit.com
Downtown businesses in Ypsilanti targeted in rash of break-ins
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Video captured a burglary and vandalization at Star Studio in Ypsilanti - it was just one of a group of downtown businesses targeted in a rash of break-ins. "Tuesday morning we all walked up to broken glass and broken hearts, quite honestly," said Angel Vanas....
Comments / 5