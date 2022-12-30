ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Police: Southfield teen runaway missing for a week

The Southfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a teen girl believed to be a runaway who hasn’t been seen by her family in a week. Bailee Dai Franklin, 15, voluntarily left her job in Southfield at 3 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, and didn’t return home, police said. She’s described as a black female with a medium complexion, and has brown eyes and black hair. Bailee is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She was last known to be wearing a black shirt, black leggings, black plastic Ugg boots and a North Face hooded parka.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Gunman in Detroit kills two of his cousins then himself

Three members of a family are dead after two brothers were shot by their cousin, who later turned the gun on himself Monday afternoon on Detroit's east side, according to police. Detroit police officers responded to a reported shooting at a home near Bewick and Charlevoix streets on the city's...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

2022: Pontiac’s fresh start

“Housekeeping” is probably the single word which describes Pontiac officials’ efforts in 2022. But the day-to-day reality of demands, needs, plans, expectations and hopes is closer to a movie title: “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”. Mayor Tim Greimel and city council members, all in their first terms...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County welcomes 1st baby of new year

The first apparent Oakland County baby of the new year arrived at 1:25 a.m. Sunday at Corewell Health East William Beaumont University Hospital in Royal Oak. John Bode Dehne is the son of Jenny Orletski-Dehne, 31, and Travis Dehne, 34, of Royal Oak. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Fires damage family home and former Pontiac restaurant

A Pontiac family lost their home to a New Year’s Eve fire Saturday. No one was hurt, said Waterford Fire Chief Matt Covey. Fire crews were quickly able to stop the blaze on the 100 block of West Princeton, he said, but the home suffered significant damage. “The occupants...
PONTIAC, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit’s Spirit of Volunteerism Shines at Capuchin Soup Kitchen, DPSCD

Volunteerism is a long-held cultural value in the United States. While it does feel good to donate time and labor to lend a supportive hand toward a worthy cause, we may take these actions for granted if we don’t really see the significant impact it plays in filling critical community needs.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Noose discovered in restaurant bathroom in Grosse Pointe

A Panera Bread employee in Grosse Pointe discovered a noose fashioned out of paper towel hanging from a stall, according to the Grosse Pointe Public Safety Department. The employee at Panera's location on Kercheval Avenue in the city of Grosse Pointe discovered the noose hanging in the men's bathroom on Friday night around 8:30 p.m., Public Safety Director John Alcorn said. Employees contacted the police.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
The Oakland Press

Dearborn welcomes 1st baby of new year

The first Dearborn baby of the new year arrived at 2:27 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital, formerly Beaumont Hospital. Sawyer Faye Grubke, weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces and measuring 19 ¾ inches, was born to Adriana and Isaac Grubke of Newport. Her middle name is...
DEARBORN, MI
The Oakland Press

Native son honored in Pontiac

Damani Phillips came home this week to visit his family and lead an evening of music at Pontiac’s Little Arts Theater tonight with fellow jazz artist Quincy Stewart. When Stewart asked him to stop by Pontiac City Council’s final meeting of the year on Tuesday to talk up the already sold-out concert, Phillips agreed. He wasn’t too surprised to see his brother, Kaino Phillips, CEO of The Ascend Foundation show up at the meeting, because Kaino is a regular City Hall visitor. The brothers are sons of the late Clarence Phillips, a former state representative and Pontiac’s mayor from 2005-09.
PONTIAC, MI
99.1 WFMK

Home of the Champs – Kronk Boxing Gym (before demolition): Detroit, Michigan

The Kronk Boxing Gym was named after Detroit City Councilman John Kronk. Beginning in the 1970s, it was the training home to a good many boxing champs – including Tommy “The Hitman” Hearns, Hector “Macho” Camacho, and Evander Holyfield. Others who won titles were Jesse Benavides, Wilfred Benitez, Julio Cesar Chavez, Hilmer Kenty (the first Kronk Gym champ), Lennox Lewis, Milton McCrory, Michael Moorer, Emanuel Steward, and Jermaine Taylor, Duane Thomas. Hearns became the first boxer to win world champ titles in five weight classes.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

The Isley Brothers share their love for Detroit

Detroit hosts some of the biggest names in the music business every year. The Isley Brothers, who are known for songs like “It’s Your Thing” and “Foot Steps in the Dark,” recently performed a concert in Detroit. Ron and Ernie Isley spoke with Tati Amare...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Warren police officer shoots at suspect during foot chase near 8 Mile

A 29-year-old Detroit man was in custody Monday after police say he pointed a gun at officers during a police chase in Warren. Neither the officers nor the suspect were injured. According to Warren police, the incident occurred at 1:32 p.m. Monday at 8 Mile and Fenelon Street after a...
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Downtown businesses in Ypsilanti targeted in rash of break-ins

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Video captured a burglary and vandalization at Star Studio in Ypsilanti - it was just one of a group of downtown businesses targeted in a rash of break-ins. "Tuesday morning we all walked up to broken glass and broken hearts, quite honestly," said Angel Vanas....
YPSILANTI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy