ctexaminer.com
Connecticut and Massachusetts Officials to Meet on Tuesday as Electric Costs up over 40%
If you live in Connecticut, and you’re a customer of Eversource or United Illuminating you’ll be paying at least 43 percent more for electricity starting in January – a steep cost hike that the state’s smaller municipal utilities have so far managed to avoid. Customers of...
darientimes.com
Dan Haar: No Big Idea to transform CT? 'Doesn't worry me at all,' Lamont says
Nestled in between his swearing-in for a second term at noon Wednesday and his star turn at the inaugural ball dance floor that night, Gov. Ned Lamont will deliver a speech at the Capitol about where Connecticut has been and where the state is heading. How big will the governor...
CT Covid transmission medium to high
Connecticut’s Covid transmission rate is now listed as high in four of the state’s eight counties, and as medium in the remainder of the counties.
ctnewsjunkie.com
CT, MA Regulators to Discuss Energy Rate Hikes
Energy regulators from Connecticut and Massachusetts will hold a technical meeting Tuesday to compare notes on the energy procurement processes that led to a steep jump in electricity rates that went into effect this week. Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and its counterpart agency in Massachusetts are scheduled to conduct...
Connecticut saw more moves out of state in 2022, according to study
Connecticut again saw more people moving out than moving in during 2022, but it was not in the top 10 of outbound migration states. The post Connecticut saw more moves out of state in 2022, according to study appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Is It Legal to Drive Without a Front License Plate in Connecticut?
Years ago, I was traveling in a work vehicle and was pulled over, and cited for not having a front license plate. I believed that this was a ridiculout excuse to pull me over and get a better look at me, for other reasons. I was telling the story again recently and wondered about it. Is is Legal to drive without a front plate in CT?
Connecticut erases 43K cannabis convictions
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The new year also heralded a fresh start for thousands of people in Connecticut. The state officially erased 42,964 cannabis convictions Sunday morning, according to a tweet from Gov. Ned Lamont. The new year also brought in several new laws to the state. “It’s one step forward in ending the War […]
NECN
Save the Date! Recreational Pot Sales Start Next Week in Connecticut
Cannabis sales to adults in Connecticut can begin next week, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. The department said it has notified licensed hybrid retailers that they will be allowed to begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over beginning no earlier than 10 a.m., or as local zoning permits, on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Conn. cannabis shops to open soon, Mass. businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
therealdeal.com
Connecticut paid Sandy aid to repair multimillion-dollar homes
Millions of dollars in funds from a federal program designed to help low-income homeowners after Superstorm Sandy were doled out to dozens of people with expensive homes in some of the most affluent towns in Connecticut, Politico reported. Unlike New Jersey, Connecticut put no income threshold on aid eligibility from...
connecticuthistory.org
Creative License, or Fundamental Fact?
In 1973, in a fit of pre-Bicentennial fervor, the state legislature mandated that Connecticut’s license plates should display the state slogan the assembly had adopted 14 years earlier. Since the blue tags with white lettering declaring Connecticut the “Constitution State” were instituted, well over 100 million license plates have proudly proclaimed our state’s special connection to the Constitution.
7 Reasons You Should NOT Move to Connecticut
Thinking of moving? How about a move to CT? Think again, it's not the jelly or the jam. If you're moving here for work, quit your job. If you're moving here for a relationship, break up with that person. This all ends in heartache. 7 Reasons You Should NOT Move...
fox61.com
Connecticut health officials seeing COVID spike
CONNECTICUT, USA — As people across Connecticut return to school and work after holiday gatherings, urgent care centers are filling up with people testing positive for COVID-19. All eight counties now falling on the CDC’s medium- to high-alert for COVID, places where hospitalizations are the highest. “So, what...
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2
On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
ctexaminer.com
We Aren’t Done Growing
Every year that I’ve written one of these reflections for CT Examiner, I’ve come back to how grateful I am to be working for a paper that is growing instead of cutting back. When I started at CT Examiner two-and-a-half years ago, I was the third reporter working...
New laws go into effect for Connecticut in 2023
Several new laws have gone into effect for the start of the new year.
Political clashes leave CT Baby Bonds program in limbo
Connecticut was nationally lauded for its passage of a law that would implement a baby bonds program. Here's how the program never got funded.
Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently awarded a four-year contract for management of the Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford divisions of CTtransit to RATP Dev USA, a company that operates and maintains urban and intercity transportation systems on four continents. Under the contract, RATP Dev USA will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of […] The post Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project appeared first on Transportation Today.
When your Christmas tree will be picked up in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You’ve already decorated it, and now it’s time to chuck it. Municipalities across the state will begin Christmas tree pickups starting in the new year. While some only collect on one day, others last for weeks. Before putting a tree out on the curb, remove the stand, ornaments, lights and […]
CDC lists 4 Connecticut counties under 'high' community transmission of COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut will be going into 2023 with a rise in COVID-19 cases. "We’re seeing exactly what was to be expected. We knew that once that the weather started getting colder that we would start to see a rise in numbers," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, infectious disease specialist at Hartford HealthCare.
