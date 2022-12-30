ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

ctnewsjunkie.com

CT, MA Regulators to Discuss Energy Rate Hikes

Energy regulators from Connecticut and Massachusetts will hold a technical meeting Tuesday to compare notes on the energy procurement processes that led to a steep jump in electricity rates that went into effect this week. Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and its counterpart agency in Massachusetts are scheduled to conduct...
WTNH

Connecticut erases 43K cannabis convictions

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The new year also heralded a fresh start for thousands of people in Connecticut. The state officially erased 42,964 cannabis convictions Sunday morning, according to a tweet from Gov. Ned Lamont. The new year also brought in several new laws to the state. “It’s one step forward in ending the War […]
NECN

Save the Date! Recreational Pot Sales Start Next Week in Connecticut

Cannabis sales to adults in Connecticut can begin next week, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. The department said it has notified licensed hybrid retailers that they will be allowed to begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over beginning no earlier than 10 a.m., or as local zoning permits, on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
therealdeal.com

Connecticut paid Sandy aid to repair multimillion-dollar homes

Millions of dollars in funds from a federal program designed to help low-income homeowners after Superstorm Sandy were doled out to dozens of people with expensive homes in some of the most affluent towns in Connecticut, Politico reported. Unlike New Jersey, Connecticut put no income threshold on aid eligibility from...
connecticuthistory.org

Creative License, or Fundamental Fact?

In 1973, in a fit of pre-Bicentennial fervor, the state legislature mandated that Connecticut’s license plates should display the state slogan the assembly had adopted 14 years earlier. Since the blue tags with white lettering declaring Connecticut the “Constitution State” were instituted, well over 100 million license plates have proudly proclaimed our state’s special connection to the Constitution.
fox61.com

Connecticut health officials seeing COVID spike

CONNECTICUT, USA — As people across Connecticut return to school and work after holiday gatherings, urgent care centers are filling up with people testing positive for COVID-19. All eight counties now falling on the CDC’s medium- to high-alert for COVID, places where hospitalizations are the highest. “So, what...
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2

On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
ctexaminer.com

We Aren’t Done Growing

Every year that I’ve written one of these reflections for CT Examiner, I’ve come back to how grateful I am to be working for a paper that is growing instead of cutting back. When I started at CT Examiner two-and-a-half years ago, I was the third reporter working...
Transportation Today News

Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently awarded a four-year contract for management of the Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford divisions of CTtransit to RATP Dev USA, a company that operates and maintains urban and intercity transportation systems on four continents. Under the contract, RATP Dev USA will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of […] The post Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project appeared first on Transportation Today.
WTNH

When your Christmas tree will be picked up in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You’ve already decorated it, and now it’s time to chuck it. Municipalities across the state will begin Christmas tree pickups starting in the new year. While some only collect on one day, others last for weeks. Before putting a tree out on the curb, remove the stand, ornaments, lights and […]
