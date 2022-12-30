"Sometimes we take things for granted, and sometimes we are grateful for the little things our community does for others," says the Lycoming County United Way. For the past five years, the employees at Wegmans have helped a family around Christmas, and are always available to assist whenever asked. This year, thanks to United Way and their relationship with the Nurse-Family Partnership (NFP) at UPMC, one mom and her kids...

LYCOMING COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO