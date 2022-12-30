Read full article on original website
All the good that grows on Park Avenue
This article originally published July 28, 2022. Williamsport, Pa. — Neighborhood pride is something that Williamsport resident JoJo Potts feels deep to his core. Community success is a driving motivation that keeps him going. Potts voiced his pleasure over the abounding success he sees growing in his neighborhood, celebrated on Wednesday evening at the Red Shield Community Garden Party in the Park Avenue neighborhood, across the street from Potts’ meticulous...
Local family gets christmas delivery from Wegmans staff
"Sometimes we take things for granted, and sometimes we are grateful for the little things our community does for others," says the Lycoming County United Way. For the past five years, the employees at Wegmans have helped a family around Christmas, and are always available to assist whenever asked. This year, thanks to United Way and their relationship with the Nurse-Family Partnership (NFP) at UPMC, one mom and her kids...
The Recovery Church of Sunbury, a transformative place where those battling drug and alcohol addiction find support and purpose.
This article orignially published Nov. 7, 2022 Sunbury, Pa. — The building itself is typical of any mid-sized, modern, central Pennsylvania church. The facilities are fine, nothing spectacular or even out-of-the-ordinary. Your first impression of this church is much like any other. That is, until you meet Pastor Billy Robel. Then you realize how special this place is, and how special he is. Before the night is over, you’ll also...
Did you try these new local businesses in 2022?
The year 2022 brought a number of new local businesses to north central Pa. Find our list here. If you know of a new business not on our list, send a message to NorthcentralPa.com and we'll add it! Dad's BBQ - Williamsport area A food truck/trailer business serving up smoked chicken, bbq, brisket, and other meats, as well as a smoky, spicy take on macaroni and cheese. ...
Polar plunging into the new year in Schuylkill County
VALLEY VIEW, Pa. — Folks in Schuylkill County wanted to ring in the new year by washing out 2022. People gathered at Pine Creek near Valley View for the area's 13th annual Polar Bear Plunge. "It is sort of a rite of passage to move in the new year,...
Where Most Williamsport, PA, Car Accidents Happen
What Factors Could Increase the Number of Car Crashes in Williamsport, PA?. Pennsylvania is well-known for its poorly maintained and designed roadways. Thus, this impacts all cities throughout Pennsylvania, including Williamsport. Williamsport, PA, is part of Lycoming County and sits in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The more populated a city...
UPMC welcomes first baby of 2023
Williamsport, Pa. — For many, the new year signifies a fresh start and celebration. For Jade Carlli and Ronnie Litchfield, it’s even more special with the arrival of newborn Hendrix Blu, the first baby born in 2023 at a Magee-Womens facility of UPMC in North Central Pa. He arrived at 6:08 a.m. Weighing in at 7-pounds, 5-ounces and 20.5 inches long, he is happy and healthy. Welcome to the world, Hendrix!
Midstate hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Some families around Midstate are welcoming 2023 with new bundles of joy! WellSpan Health, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health, and UPMC Harrisburg have announced their first babies of 2023. According to WellSpan, on Jan. 1 at 12:20 a.m., a healthy baby girl...
Central Pa. hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
This story contains updated information from Penn State Health, added at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Hospitals are sharing the news of their first newborns of 2023. UPMC Harrisburg said its first baby of the year arrived at 12:42 a.m. The boy was named Baby Morgan, weighing in at 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces and 20 ½ inches long to Tiffany Reed of Harrisburg. UPMC said Morgan is happy and healthy.
Blaze destroys Williamsport home
Eldred Township, Pa. — A fire ripped through a two-story home Friday night, burning it to the ground, officials say. No one was home at the time the blaze was reported at the home in the 5200 block of Northway Road in Williamsport. Firefighters from Eldred Township were dispatched to the home just before 9 p.m. Additional crews from Hepburn Township were called to assist the second-alarm blaze, which leveled the home.
Lifesaving work: Area EMTs meet the man they saved
This article originally published May 20, 2022. Muncy, Pa. — In typical rescuer fashion, the Emergency Medical Services crew saved the life of a Jersey Shore man and said seeing him standing in front of them, recovered, was the best way to celebrate EMS week. EMS Week is May 15-21, a time to recognize and support the lifesaving work of first responders. Just ask Ralph Hershberger how he feels about...
Twelfth Night Celebration Returns to Priestley House After Three-Year Hiatus
NORTHUMBERLAND – Organizers at the Priestley House in Northumberland say it’s been three long years since they could hold a Twelfth Night Celebration in Northumberland, but they will be able to this weekend. Also known as Epiphany Eve, Twelfth Night is a festival that traditionally takes place over...
Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified
Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
Homeless man ‘amazed’ at outpouring of generosity
"It's unbelievable … it feels like it's not real." Just over 24 hours after a
Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner
Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list
The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
GoFundMe set up to help homeless man and his dog, Ruby
There they were, Eli and his dog Ruby, emerging from behind a shed near Solomon Creek in the rear of McDonald's on Sans Souci Parkway in
Motel owner accused of assaulting tenant
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Snyder County motel owner is accused of assaulting a tenant after confronting her about rent. Jamil A. Chaudry, 64, of Selinsgrove, now faces a felony robbery charge, as well as misdemeanors of simple assault and theft that occurred at Valley Lodge Motel in Monroe Township. Chaudry entered the female tenant's room the afternoon of Dec. 24 without permission and began to argue with her about rent,...
New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery
When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
