Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao blasted for copying Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao stands accused of copying Floyd Mayweather after signing a deal with the same Japanese promoter for an exhibition. “Pac-Man” was present as Mayweather fought at RIZIN in 2022. However, many fans wanted the pair to fight and no longer stall a rematch. Therefore, frustration was apparent at...
TMZ.com
Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'
Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
worldboxingnews.net
Andy Ruiz Jr. grows impatient as Deontay Wilder stalls WBC bout
Former unified world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. is growing impatient at the prospect of fighting Deontay Wilder in 2023. World Boxing News reported in 2020 that Ruiz taking on Wilder in a battle of ex-top division titleholders was the highest priority for promoter Al Haymon. As 2023 kicks in,...
MMA Fighting
UFC 283 free fight: Watch Glover Teixeira batter Anthony Smith for late finish
Glover Teixeira’s road to his first UFC title win got further solidified with a big time finish of a past title challenger. As the UFC was getting back to work during the COVID-19 pandemic, they headed to Jacksonville, Fla., where they hosted a slew of events — including the UFC Jacksonville fight night card headlined by Teixeira taking on Anthony Smith.
Michael Bisping shares the four must-see UFC fights he wants to see booked in 2023
MMA analyst Michael Bisping has revealed the four UFC fights he wants to see as we enter the new year. Following on from a huge year for the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2022, plans are in place for an even bigger 2023. It’ll mark the 30th anniversary of the company’s first event which, in itself, is cause for celebration.
stillrealtous.com
Stephanie Told Former WWE Star To Stop Doing Signature Hand Gesture
Over the years fans have seen the stars of wrestling use some interesting hand gestures and for some time now The Acclaimed have been scissoring on national television. The Acclaimed have become one of the most popular acts in all of AEW thanks to scissoring, but it sounds like some people in AEW weren’t always keen on the hand gesture.
Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges
A shocking video of an ugly altercation on New Year’s Eve between longtime UFC President Dana White and his wife Anne White emerged on Monday. The altercation in question occurred at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico between White and his wife, with both parties getting physical with each other. The video obtained by TMZ shows Read more... The post Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Drops Video Of Herself Partying In India Amid NJPW Debut Rumors
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May, and things have never been the same again after that incident. It has been over 7 months since that incident, and Banks has more or less moved on from WWE. It is believed that Sasha Banks will make her way to NJPW, which is why fans find it intriguing that Banks was seen partying in India, ahead of her NJPW debut.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Kevin Owens' Eye Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens finished up his 2022 having to get stitches following the 12/30 "WWE SmackDown" main event, which saw him and John Cena defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, according to Fightful Select. During the match, KO's eye ended up being visibly busted open, which was the area that had to be addressed by WWE's medical team. However, despite suffering an injury in the match, he reportedly is doing fine.
ringsidenews.com
Viscera Once Got Wasted & Tried To Violate Fellow WWE Superstar
In the world of professional wrestling, it is not uncommon for tensions to run high between wrestlers. However, it seems that things may have gotten a bit too personal for wrestlers Viscera and Rene Dupree during one particularly memorable incident. Viscera, whose real name was Nelson Frazier Jr., became intoxicated...
worldboxingnews.net
Rival claims Gervonta Davis got knocked out in sparring
Gervonta Davis was knocked out in sparring by a super lightweight out of the top contenders, according to a rival who he’s already embroiled in a slanging match. Ivan Redkach remains relentless with his attacks and targeting of Davis after the pair fell out following a sparring session. On...
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Reveals His Dream Opponent on the WWE Main Roster
Solo Sikoa believes Rey Mysterio is his ideal opponent on the WWE main roster. Sikoa was recently interviewed by The New York Post’s Joseph Staszewski, who asked him about his ideal opponent on the main roster. He praised Mysterio and mentioned his friendship with the late Umaga, whom Sikoa frequently remembers.
Chael Sonnen wants to see former “best in the world” fighter placed in the UFC Hall of Fame: “He belongs there”
MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he wants to see Frank Shamrock take his place in the UFC Hall of Fame. When it comes to analysts in the world of mixed martial arts, few are quite as outspoken as Chael Sonnen. The former UFC title challenger is one of the most intriguing personalities in the history of the sport, and most certainly of his generation.
MMA Fighting
‘Big’ John McCarthy: Fedor Emelianenko counters Dana White’s claim that best fighters end up in UFC
If the UFC is ever to engage in meaningful co-promotion, Bellator commentators John McCarthy and Josh Thomson suggest it start small by taking belts off the table. “You don’t have to do your champions, just certain fighters that I think you could put a team of five fights together with guys that are somewhere in your top-15 – you could put together some really interesting fights ... and you have the right to each promotion [saying], ‘Hey, we like this matchup, what do you think?’ And if you agree with it, then do it,” McCarthy said Monday on the Weighing In podcast he co-hosts with Thomson. “It is not going to take away anything from the UFC.”
Yardbarker
Paige VanZant blows her fans away with her new year resolution in saucy pic
The former UFC star Paige VanZant has been quite successful outside of the octagon since she walked away from the sport of MMA. She has since gathered up a nice online following of over three million followers. And her New Years resolution is ‘New Year’s resolution……. be more me.’ As...
Sporting News
Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia date time, channel, PPV price, tickets & card for 2022 boxing fight
With a date with Ryan Garcia on the line, Gervonta Davis is ready to start 2023 on a high note. “Tank” defends his WBA (Regular) lightweight title against Hector Luis Garcia on January 7. The fight takes place inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. A 2012...
Sports World Reacts To Longtime Wrestling Announcer's Death
The sports world is mourning the death of a longtime wrestling announcer this weekend. Don West, a longtime wrestling announcer known most for his work with TNA, died at the age of 59. He passed away following a tough battle with cancer. The sports world is mourning his death this...
wrestlinginc.com
A Ravaged Warrior's Defeat: Looking Back At Ultimate Warrior's Failed WWE Return In 1996
One of WWE's most recognizable characters was the neon-clad, high-energy Ultimate Warrior, who rose to prominence in the WWF in the late '80s and into the early '90s. However, according to The Sportster, several questionable choices and tumultuous relationships with top wrestling executives, like former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, bred controversy throughout his career. Warrior first left the company in November 1992, with claims that McMahon released him due to his admitted steroid use and the crackdown on steroids in sports entertainment during that time. However, in the documentary "Warrior: The Ultimate Legend," McMahon asserted the release was due to Warrior experimenting with growth hormones. Whatever the reason, a plan to put the title back on Warrior was scrapped and he was released from the company until 1996.
Comments / 0